3M Company (MMM) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 12:05 PM ET3M Company (MMM)
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Roman - Chairman and CEO

Bruce Jermeland - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Luecke - Bernstein

Brendan Luecke

Good morning. My name is Brendan Luecke. I cover multi-industrials with Bernstein. It’s my great pleasure today to welcome Mike Roman, Chairman and CEO of 3M, joining us again at SDC this year. Thank you for joining us, Mike.

Mike Roman

Thank you, Brendan. Thank you for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brendan Luecke

Absolutely. And we’re also joined by Bruce Jermeland from Investor Relations. It’s our absolute pleasure to have 3M back one more time. As you remember -- as a reminder to our audience members, we do accept live questions via pigeonhole. Feel free and submit them. I’ll try to work them into discussion as we go.

So, Mike, I’d love to kick this off just by looking back a little bit and talking about strategy. So, to put it mildly, over the last couple of years, we’ve seen a very challenging macro environment, and 3M certainly felt it. How has your long-term thinking about the business shifted over this period of time, and what have the key learnings been?

Mike Roman

Yes. It’s -- maybe I’ll come at it from a couple of angles. I’ll talk a little bit about kind of where we are in the year and as we progress, but I’ll maybe step back first to the pandemic. Certainly, coming through the pandemic, we saw significant trends and changes in end markets. We ramped up N95 production threefold and ramping back off of that. Even this year, we’re still coming off of some of the peak sales of N95 respirators.

We also saw significant changes in

