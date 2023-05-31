General Electric Company (GE) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Culp - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Luecke - Bernstein & Co.

Doug Harned - Bernstein & Co.

Brendan Luecke

Good morning. My name is Brendan Luecke, and I cover U.S. multi-industrials at Bernstein. In light of the upcoming spin at GE, Doug Harned, our aerospace and defense analyst, will be co-moderating today's session. We're thrilled to be hosting again, Larry Culp, CEO and Chairman of General Electric.

Since taking the helm at GE, Larry has driven an ambitious transformation at the firm to create three public pure plays, all the while controlling the controllable in a very tough environment. It's been quite the story. Larry, it's fantastic to have you back at SDC again this year. Thank you so much for joining us.

Larry Culp

Brendan, thank you, Doug. Good to be here. Good morning, everyone. Thought what we would do is maybe just give you a quick update on where things are at GE today and then get to Q&A. You'll hear us talk about where we are today as a new era at GE and I think that's true. That's not hyperbole. We really are here today operating day in, day out, as GE Aerospace and GE Vernova.

These are two businesses that have a storied pass, but I think more importantly, an exciting future ahead of them, both we'll go forward off a $30 billion base. So, we do not lack for scale despite the three-way spins. And as you may have heard us talk before, each has a bold vision for its future. At Aerospace, we talk about shaping the future of flight, not for the faint of heart.

AT GE Vernova, we talk about how we lead the energy transition, how we'll help electrify and decarbonize the world. Those are ambitious visions that we have for each of the businesses. But fortunately, it's very much in sync with what we do today, day in, day out all around the world. Now those two businesses like our GE Healthcare business at spun in early January, share a common GE heritage.

What does that mean? It means a lot of things all the way back to Thomas Edison and it really is those roots in innovation and technological leadership, which we think have defined this company over time and will continue to be at the core of all we do day in and day out for our customers. GE has operated around the world for the better part of a century.

So, we have a global reach. We have a brand. We have a network. We have relationships in each of our businesses that really are fit for purpose when you talk about things like shaping the future of flight, let alone leading the energy transition. And because of the nature of what we do in these long-cycle businesses, those installed bases have grown, we've supported them such that in aerospace 70% and of our revenues today come in services.

And that number is approximately 50% at GE Vernova. In addition to the attractive economics that you would associate with a large service component, those relationships keep us close to our customers' day in, day out. We know what they're wrestling with. We know how our machines are performing. We take that information and shape the road maps for the future.

So, we're excited about where we're headed. As you've seen since we were together at this conference a year ago, we've just continued quarter in, quarter out to drive better performance. We were pleased a month ago with the first quarter results that we shared, the lifting at the bottom end of our range for 2023 a year where we believe, again, we're going to see strong revenue, profit and cash flow growth.

All the while making sure that we are making good progress in preparations for the spins, which today are still very much on track for sometime early next year, it will be the second step again because healthcare went in January quite successfully. And we know, first and foremost, that we need to prepare ourselves operationally for the separation. Healthcare was a little easier in that regard, the operational work that we need to do separate Vernova and Aerospace is underway.

We've kept that to a small group one of the lessons learned from healthcare, less than 10% of the people on the GE team today are working exclusively on the spins. The rest of us are trying to run the business as we would want. That running the business involves a good bit of our lean transformation to make sure that we're making every day count. And it's easy to let the day slip away in a long-cycle business.

But a lot of what you'll hear us talk about in terms of daily management, structured problem-solving, flow and Kaizen is really all rooted in making sure that we are as disciplined and as efficient an operator with safety, quality, delivery and productivity in mind for you, our investors and our customers as we possibly can be, and we're far from perfect.

But when I'm out with the teams on a regular basis, I see progress. It's the cumulative effect of that progress coupled with our technological leadership that I think bodes very well for the future. Now of course, we couldn't contemplate these spins a few years ago given our leverage levels. And since we were together at this conference a year ago, we've improved dramatically the deleveraging of the Company.

We're now over $100 billion mark in terms of debt that is by the boards now. So we can really look forward with an eye toward playing offense again, as we prepare for the separation of GE Vernova in GE Aerospace. So that's the view at a high level. If I go down a notch, should just talk about the businesses for a moment.

At GE Aerospace, we really are a propulsion and services leader, the world over. One quick fun fact, we were underwing for three billion commercial passengers last year. And that's not a responsibility that we take lightly.

Now much of that is rooted in what we refer to as our commercial engines and services business, which is about $20 billion of the GE Aerospace revenue again in that instance coming from services. We have an enviable position in the narrowbody space with both of the major airframers with our legacy CFM56 engine and now our new platform, the LEAP engine, we're exclusive on the Boeing 737 MAX, and we have over 50% share with the Airbus A320 family.

A lot happening there, particularly around LEAP an engine that has a 7,000 strong installed base to date, an installed base, we think will double between now and 2025 because of the ramp happening at both Boeing and Airbus. You've heard about the supply chain challenges we may get into those a little bit later. We're making progress every day such that we think we're going to have a 50% increase in LEAP deliveries this year up to 1,700 units.

But it's a daily battle, but it's a battle, I think, that the team is winning all the while making sure that we're continuing to support our narrow-body business, both narrow and wide-body traffic is close to 2019 levels now. We're really excited about not marking ourselves to the pre-pandemic period, but I think next year talking about just regular role growth.

And we've got those opportunities in the widebody space for sure, given our GE90 or GEnx, and coming soon, our GE9X platforms. So, there's a lot there. And the way we break that down within the Company is really to think about what we need to do today, what we need to be prepared to do tomorrow and where are we going longer term. And to the supply chain topic, it really is about making sure that we're supporting the airlines to the fullest extent possible.

They want as much lift as they can possibly muster. They're in a demand sweet spot like none of us can remember. And from a service perspective, the growth that you hear us talk about in terms of high teens to 20% aftermarket growth is really rooted in making sure that we're providing the services, the parts and everything else required to keep those engines running so that those planes are in the air.

It's a high-class challenge, but it is a challenge given all the post-pandemic operating issues that you've heard from, I'm sure every company that you invest in or consider. With respect to tomorrow, we know we have an enviable backlog particularly in the narrow-body space, right?

You hear about the major airframers selling slots into the latter part of this decade now. We've got line of sight on a significant ramp, again, particularly with LEAP. Everything that we're doing to satisfy both the airframers and the airlines that stand behind that backlog is really geared toward making sure that we can reliably and safely step up over the next several years.

Again, a daunting operational challenge but the one we wouldn't trade for the world. All the while recognizing that the engines that we support today and that we're manufacturing for tomorrow are going to be replaced in time by new technology given the sustainability mandates that every industry is facing.

And that's where you'll hear us talk about our RISE efforts with new technologies around open fan architectures, in particular, but also making sure that from a technology perspective, we're investing in every domain that we should be at hybrid electrics, be it sustainable aviation fuels, be it ultimately hydrogen fuel aircraft.

So, the GE Aerospace continues to lead technologically in the way this business has for decades. I shift quickly to GE Vernova. When we talk about GE Vernova, but again, we're talking about decarbonizing and electrifying the world. Here, we have tremendous benefits of incumbency because our technology generates 1/3 of the world's electricity today.

What does that really mean? It means, again, the world over GE is known, GE is a respected valued partner. And given how daunting in this instance, the energy transition can be for our customers, they're looking to us to help them navigate what is clearly an uncertain path going forward.

I think since we were together last at this conference, we've been buoyed by the way the public discussion with respect to the energy transition has evolved very much, in our view, on point with the view we've had for some time, and that is we can't solve for one dimension. We can't simply solve for sustainability, even though it is of critical importance.

The trilemma is real, right? We need to solve for energy security and energy reliability. And at the same time, we need to be mindful of affordability. And solutions that don't consider all three of those dimensions probably aren't solutions.

We were really encouraged with the way things played out in Washington last year. Much has been written about the Inflation Reduction Act. I won't belabor the point, but it gives our customers tremendous certainty with respect to incentives and government support particularly as it pertains to wind.

And we already see in our onshore wind business, significant visibility in the form of orders, commitments and other indications of interest that give us a planning horizon in that business, unlike any that we've ever seen. And that's a market space that's important to our underlying performance and ultimately, the spin of GE Vernova.

Those government policy moves in addition to the corporate frameworks really do give us a backdrop here for GE or Vernova that we think is pitch perfect for this business to spin sometime early next year. We think about GE Vernova as our GE Power Energy Renewables businesses, they'll come together under the Vernova roof.

At GE Power, we really are talking about our gas turbine business here, not unlike its aerospace, cousin, a strong aftermarket play here, 70% of revenues in the aftermarket. This was a business when I joined the Company back in fall of 2018, a number of people suggested, Larry, you can't give it away.

Remarkable turnaround on the part of this team, a $2 billion free cash flow generator this year, this may not be the highest growth business in the GE Vernova portfolio, but it is solid bedrock, strong cash generation, important role to play will give us, I think, opportunities to reinvest and strengthen those customer relationships at the same time.

At renewables, we really are working in three different areas: onshore, offshore wind and grid. I mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act earlier. There's a lot to the self-help story at onshore wind. The Inflation Reduction Act really does give us that demand backstop that customers and we were looking for, but there's a good bit of self-help here.

I mentioned SQDC earlier. From a safety and quality perspective, we've evolved our product road map such that we're not trying to bring a new turbine to market seemingly every six to nine months. Customers have really embraced our workover strategy we can come down the learning curve from a quality, from a cost perspective. As a result, that bodes well.

And in addition, we've just gotten into our fixed cost structure rather dramatically our headcount in that business is down 20% from where it was just last summer. So, there's a lot that gives us the optimism that you've heard us perhaps express elsewhere, a tough first half in onshore wind in 2023, but remarkably markedly better performance in the second half of this year with an eye toward profitability in '24.

We know offshore is in its infancy as we work through our initial backlog of our Haliade-X offshore wind turbine all the while positioning ourselves, I think well with everything required in the grid. This again was a business a lot of people suggested we give away. We shrunk it with our selectivity strategy to go after the business where we could play win and do so profitably.

And I think we're on path here to not only have a profitable business. But now, especially in Europe, you may have seen a couple of big HVDC orders from TenneT, one of the major grid operators in Central Europe, really looking to make sure that all of renewables being brought online are able to be successfully integrated into the grid.

So a lot going on, a lot still to do, but I think we're excited about where we're going to be tomorrow, let alone early next year when we've got two industry-leading investment-grade GE companies out there.

So with that, we'll go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brendan Luecke

Excellent. Thank you so much, Larry. So it's been quite a journey. I'd love to take a quick look back to kick things off. So first question for you. In COVID fading in the rearview mirror, we'd all love to forget it, but we're still living through some of the aftereffects economically. What are your two or three biggest lessons having led the firm through this crisis?

Larry Culp

I'm not sure it's something that we learned and new. But one of the things I learned as a CEO early on the dot-com crisis and then in the great financial crisis. You've got to embrace that reality particularly as a CEO because it's not -- it's not something the organization will beat you to, right? The organization needs to be led.

And going in and just embracing that reality, getting the team wrapped around the idea that this could really be rough, may well be rough. Controlling what you can control and just keep moving forward while offering employees, customers, a hope with respect to what's possible, helping them believe that we'll get through this.

I mean we all remember some rather dark days back in March and April of that year. I think the GE team had not necessarily been without tests in the recent past. It's a resilient group -- it's a resilient group as I've ever seen. Our lean work really helped us focus on problems rather than finger pointing. And we just kept moving forward.

Next time around, I hope we don't see a pandemic again, but when we're in crisis, we're in a period of pitch uncertainty, I really think that simple idea of just embracing that reality and moving forward controlling, which you can is just the best way through. It's got to be good coming out of the cruise.

Larry Culp

We'll take it. We'll take it.

Brendan Luecke

Yes. I just want to tie this in the aerospace a little bit. But I remember four years ago, you just come to GE, we were here. And I had a CEO asked me to ask you -- another CEO asked me this. Why the hell did you take this job? So here we are four years later. Now you're looking at a slightly different job with aerospace. So how do you think about that in terms of the way you manage aerospace going forward relative to what it was under the broader GE umbrella?

Larry Culp

Yes. I'm so glad that I took this job 4.5 years ago, Doug, not anticipating all that came, but it has been an absolute joy every step of the way. It's interesting. I've been dual-hatted for almost a year now and when I went in late last June to run aerospace. There were a host of reasons why. I think it was the first week it dawned on me, been a long time since I ran a business. I don't want to scare anybody. But -- you go back to the late '90s, I had group responsibilities at Danaher. I was CEO there for what better part of 14 years.

And I've said publicly, I'll say it again this morning. As CEO of a multiline business, where you have CEOs reporting to you is a different job than it is when you're running a monoline business, and you've got a number of functional VPs coming at you. I won't tell you which is the better job, but I'm sure there may be some other CEOs that I know here who will speak to that. So I have to go back into that operating company mode, Doug, right? Not looking to try to micromanage everything, aerospace, as you well know big complex business.

I've got to make sure we've got a great team. We're clear on strategy. We've got our daily, weekly, monthly quarterly cadences laid in. It wasn't as if I haven't been doing that for the last 20-some years, but I have really more than anything been helping CEOs and leadership teams do that. So a level down, it's a bit more hands on, but it's a blast because you get to know the people better, you get to know customers intimately. It's just different than when you're managing a portfolio, managing a group of CEOs.

Doug Harned

It's interesting to think about the difference between the two because one of the goals that you all have said is to have margins for Aerospace in 2025. And that seems like one of those sort of top-down leadership goals. But when you think about it, how do you think about the path to get there, given the different pieces of GE Aerospace, cost inflation, pricing, it's the complex problems to solve.

Larry Culp

Well, you'll hear us talk about lean and you'll hear us talk about decentralization. And I think both of those are key levers here. But rest assured, Doug, when we talk about, as we did in March on Investor Day, that 20% op margin target for aerospace in '25, more importantly, $2 billion of op profit growth between now and then the significant growth rate. That's not something that Larry Culp, CEO, dropped in on the aerospace team or that I came up on my own as the aerospace CEO.

We were really -- we put the team in the room and just looked at straight in the eye what are we willing to commit to to investors who are going to come visit us for a day, as many of you may have in March, right? What sort of aspiration should we be willing to take public as we think about telling our own story to investors as GE Aerospace in the not-too-distant future, and I think we saw that we're going to have tremendous volume that the lean and the decentralization efforts are going to really help reduce cost.

Our price cost equation, given the way we price, particularly in the aftermarket with inflation protection like our escalators and the like, help us in that regard. But the real offset will be the mix pressure that we see, particularly from LEAP and I think increasingly later in the decade from the 9X. New engines early in their lifecycle, aren't nearly as lucrative both from an OE perspective and in the aftermarket as their predecessors are.

So, it's a good bit of everything. But what we've done to operationalize that, Doug, is to make sure we know what we need to do from a narrow-body perspective, what we need to do from a wide-body perspective, with the defense and systems teams need to do as well. All the while making sure our engineering, our supply chain, our finance teams are locked in as tightly as possible.

Doug Harned

No. I mean, to get there, you mentioned it in your opening remarks, I mean clearly, the supply chain has been a huge issue. But last year, both Airbus and Boeing pointed to you, they pointed to Pratt & Whitney as a constraint on their output engine availability. It seems to have stabilized somewhat. And we hear other things being the bottlenecks now. But how do you -- when you look forward, how do you see the balance of having to deliver the OE engines demanded by Airbus and Boeing? Spare engines needed by some of your customers and spare parts, which absolutely are critical. How do you play that balance?

Larry Culp

Well, again, it really gets back, Doug, in the most fundamental of ways to just good core lean principles applied on a daily basis. It wasn't that long ago where we were really focused on a quarter. And you can still see, I think, some of that lack of linearity in our operations. But there's no way we're going to drive the ramp that we're driving here, be it on the OE side, be it in the aftermarket without making good use of every single day, whether it's the first or the last day of the quarter.

And that's a different mindset. But that's not just something we can talk about from the CEO's bully pulpit, what does that mean to operationalize that? So we get excessively granular literally plant by plant to make sure we're clear on how much we need to do every day. We use our kaizens to make sure we're driving better productivity that we're making use of scarce labor, be it in shrinking the turnaround time as we did just last week in our -- one of our core repair facilities.

We take the same effort to our supply base and often to our supplier, supplier just to make sure that as much as we can, we've got a reliable ramp from here, but it's hard right? This is an industry, I think what you've seen over the last year, right, is a recognition. This isn't one company or another. It's not one commodity or another. It's an industry-wide post-pandemic phenomena. And it really requires that level of discipline, that level of intensity operationally that we're trying to bring.

I think when you look at the improvement that we're driving with our commercial engine output, particularly in LEAP. In this environment, you don't bring anything up 50% year-over-year without some underlying process improvements. But that's just 2023, right? As you know, Doug, we've got backlog for as long as the eye can see we'll be ramping for a while. We can debate at what rate, but it's still a ramp, our shops, our suppliers, their suppliers, need to be at their best. And that's what we're trying to deliver. That's what we're trying to achieve on a regular basis.

Doug Harned

Do you have a sense -- I mean, castings have certainly been an issue over time. If you look at the situation today, where do you see the issues still in the supply chain? And can you give us a sense how far out how long it will take to be back to normal?

Larry Culp

Yes. Why don't -- I'm not quite sure what normal is going to look like.

Doug Harned

It's sort of like 2019 kind of...

Larry Culp

Well, I think we -- it wasn't as interesting perhaps in 2019. I think we were all up and puffing trying to keep pace with a pretty good clip. And that was before we had the structural impact of the pandemic. Everything that we see would suggest this is going to be a daily battle for the foreseeable future. So when you hear some of our customers talk about this not normalizing this year, perhaps towards the latter part of next year.

We're working hard to make it happen sooner -- but if it were the latter part of 2024, that would not surprise me. Again, you mentioned castings, I wish it was one commodity. We wish it was one vendor. We could all go in not as GE Aerospace, but as an industry and go solve that. But if you look at our screens and we look at this on a weekly basis, by product family, we go to the part level, the part the supplier, the facility. It's everywhere. It's everywhere.

And it's not just heavy capital fixed investment that is lacking. In many instances, it's labor. Sometimes it's just arms and legs, sometimes it's frankly experience that left perhaps in early retirement programs, pre-pandemic that didn't necessarily come back. And when you replace a 58-year-old with a 28-year-old, you have a different capability on the floor in that instance. It's not bad, but in the near term, it's disruptive. And that's just gritty and as wonky as that is, Doug, I think that's what we're all working our way through.

Doug Harned

Well, you mentioned on the margin and the question of the 20% margins. A very important part of that is clearly the aftermarket business given the high amount of profitability. There's been a real issue across the industry in terms of inductions for shop visits. The 58-year-old being replaced by the 28 years has affected the time it takes to the shop, is it done?

Larry Culp

Yes.

Doug Harned

So if you could free up labor constraints, parts constraints, I would expect you could drive that aftermarket revenue up higher that would be much better for margin. I mean how do you think about that in terms of -- like over the next year, what's the path to get that MRO work even higher than it's growing now?

Larry Culp

Well, we are really working with the suppliers to ramp their production, production that tends to feed both our new engine lines and our aftermarket repair shops. So what we were talking about a moment ago applies. And at the same time, when we talk about these lean improvements, these kaizens to drive out the waste in our processes. And I'm here to admit, there is waste in our processes. We can really bring down that turnaround time, right, that in the door, out the door time.

We've had some strong results just last week in one of our major repair facilities, where over the last year, you can see we've reduced the turnaround time anywhere between 20% and 50%. Now that's in the ideal state, that's when we have all the parts. So, we've got to work the supply base, again, oftentimes helping them with their own suppliers. We're going into the smallest of machine shops to run similar activities all the while making sure that our processes don't have any waste or at least to have as little waste and as little friction as possible. Again, I wish there was a silver bullet here. We haven't found it yet.

Doug Harned

Well, one of the challenges with new engines is durability. I mean, it's a normal problem with the new in engine, LLPs coming a little sooner those sorts of things. So the LEAP has not had, at least in our view, has not had quite the time on wing that all your customers would like yet.

Larry Culp

Sure.

Doug Harned

Now some of the things that maybe too detailed, like HPT Shroud, fuel, some of these things, it appears you really have very well addressed. But can you give us a sense for like where you are today in terms of time on being in a kind of neutral environment, in a harsh environment? And where do you expect to be able to take that with the LEAP?

Larry Culp

Well, there's a lot there. Doug, you're exactly right to draw that distinction between the performance of a LEAP engine apples-to-apples with the CFM56 right? We've got a model in the CFM56 that is really at the end of its maturity curve, the LEAP still very much in its early stages. And customers like what they have today with the CFM56, and they want anything that comes online either to replace or augment the 56 fleet to be at that level. And that's not where we are today with the LEAP engine.

That said, I think that when you look point-to-point in the lifecycle with where we are today with LEAP versus where the CFM56 was at a similar point in its lifecycle, we're much further ahead. We're much further ahead from a durability from a utilization perspective. And that's what we would have expected. That's all part of managing a long-cycle business. But again, customers don't care about that, particularly in a moment like this, right? They want what they enjoy today with the CFM56.

So our fleet leaders are approximately 10,000 cycles. We've got a road map. You mentioned a couple of improvements around the shroud, for example, that we're going to lay in systematically over the next several years to drive those performance improvements, again, particularly with an eye towards durability. So, we get the leap on par with the 56, if not better. But that's a multiyear effort, one that we understand, one that we're making progress towards. But again, we just can't. We can't make that happen overnight as much as we would all like it to be.

Doug Harned

Is your competitor on the A320 has had some challenges with their at least we seem to be a little more challenging than with the LEAP? Do you see the potential over the long term to gain share because you're able to address these problems more quickly?

Larry Culp

Well, I won't speak to competition, Doug. I think that the sheer fact that we're sole source underway on the MAX that we have in excess of 50% share when customers can choose on the Neo suggests that we've got an enviable market position today, again, given the backlog, both with new units and aftermarket plenty of work to do to sustain that. And that's really where we're focused. If customers who haven't had GE underwing want to come and have a conversation perhaps that they haven't in the past, we would welcome that.

Doug Harned

I want to just go slightly differently, and I'm going to hand it back to you, Brendan. So 15 years ago, GE acquired Smiths. It looked like building a systems business there. How do you see that now? Is that an area that you expect to grow? Would you think of more acquisitions in that space? What's the future of the system side?

Larry Culp

Well, it's interesting, Doug. When we talk about systems, one of the things that we've done very much with our decentralization thrust is to say, let's not talk so much about systems anymore. Let's recognize we've got four discrete P&Ls in that group. Let's do less horizontally, let's do more vertically. And that's where we are today. So, our power avionics businesses are now looked after by Amy Gowder, who has a number of our defense assets.

Riccardo Procacci looks after Unison and Dowty. And they're really focused on running those businesses bottoms-up. And I think that's really been one of the key tenets of the overall GE transformation in the last several years. What we want to do is make sure they're performing well operationally. They're growing organically. And if there are ways to augment that inorganically, we'll certainly take a hard look at that.

But first things first, we're excited because we know that they have an important role to play as we talk about the future of flight. We talk about new technologies like hybrid electrics, let alone a good bit of what we want to do over time in the defense arena.

Brendan Luecke

Excellent. We've got about 15 minutes left. Why don't we pivot to Vernova. As you mentioned in your opening remarks, Larry, electrical power is a world of incumbency.

Larry Culp

Yes.

Brendan Luecke

And in my mind, investors are clearly ready to reward credible decarbonization stories. Vernova definitely feels like one as the incumbent. What elements of the decarbonization side of Vernova do you think perhaps are underappreciated?

Larry Culp

Well, I think that's a tough question, Brendan, because of the way I think the stock has performed since last fall. As this all came into view. I think there's been a better appreciation for what Vernova is, let alone what Vernova can be. If I had to put my finger on one aspect of the story that may be underappreciated.

I'll go back to what I said at the outset. If we're going to have any impact, we're going to have to solve for the trilemma. And I don't know how we could be better positioned to be part of that not only given the array of products that we have, right, from gas turbines all the way to small modular reactors. But the entirety of what that history means for our customers.

We're not necessarily a default option for them, but we are in the conversation as to how they navigate, how they solve for reliability, how they solve for affordability and led loan sustainability. And as we think about trying to not only lead the energy transition, but to have that be a strong equity story, I think you really have to start with those fundamentals. And fortunately, we do.

Brendan Luecke

Make sense. And then longer term, I mean, I think revenue selectivity makes all the sense in the world. You see it in grid. We see it in gas power. We see in wind. But is there a risk that you position yourself to be subscale. How do you get comfortable with the idea that you're playing in part of the market rather than going after the whole thing?

Larry Culp

Well, let me just back up for a moment. When Brendan references our selectivity program, one of the real keys to the gas power turnaround back in '18, '19, it's something we have been doing in the last couple of years in renewables is to simply forgo the view that we have to capture every order or that market share is the end-all and be all objective for the business. What we found was that with the best of intentions, we just chased business that we weren't well positioned to necessarily fulfill.

Get the order, hey, great, but there's some other things you have to do to have that be good business. And over the first couple of years in Gas Power, we weren't trying to be all things to all people. We weren't trying to go after every opportunity. We were much more selective. And what we found is that we did a -- we had a higher win rate. More importantly, we just had better execution in terms of cost in terms of cash and the customers were better served. And that's really what we're doing.

Your question is a good one with respect to core economics. We just haven't seen anything as we played this out in gas, in wind and in grid now to suggest that we're going to be so selective that we're going to be subscale, right? I think we're mindful of those scale economics but take onshore wind, for example. We're number one in the U.S. The U.S. market is going to be on a tear here for the next decade.

That volume, coupled with our workhorse product strategy, I think, will allow us to lead. And as we forgo some opportunities in other parts of the world where volumes are smaller, you end up with more bespoke products. We actually will have better scale economics, right? Sometimes the benefits of scale and synergies can be a bit of a mirage. And I think that's a truth we have reckoned with. So, we're mindful of the potential to be subscale, but I -- that's low on my worry list, Brendan.

Brendan Luecke

Good to hear. I'm sure when you mentioned. So a perfect storm over the last couple of years here. But with price cost rolling with the IR in place and orders coming in, it feels like this business is really going to start to find its footing in the next year or two. As we look to the profitability targets for FY '24, what are the big pieces you feel need to fall into place to make it happen?

Larry Culp

Well, I think we're very much on our way. Again, as you start from an SQDC perspective, that workhorse product strategy, where we have fewer variations will allow us to drive higher quality, thus lower field performance issues, which we've talked about our warranty expense problem quite publicly. It really starts there. We get the knock-on effect to your earlier question with these workhorse products of just the benefits of real scale in the factory, in sourcing and the like.

You then look at just the pricing dynamics in the face of the Inflation Reduction Act, right? I think the market understands that really in a point of scarcity in contrast to where we were not that long ago, that's helpful to the margin story. And then, we talk about the underlying restructuring that we've done to lower our footprint costs dramatically, 20% headcount reductions alone since last August.

You put all that together, we weren't proud of the first quarter. I'll say again, we're going to have an ugly plan here in the second, very much in line with expectations. But we think we really then demonstrate in the second half sequential improvement, all of those things falling into place such that we can talk about losing the parentheses in 2024.

Brendan Luecke

Excellent. And as you look at those orders coming in and off the IRA, when I think about the onshore wind business in particular, the aftermarket services piece, feels like a very comfortable revenue flywheel. It's the recurring cushion on your capital goods orders. How should we be thinking about that side of the business -- if you can offer any color on attach rates or what you're doing strategically on that front to be very honest?

Larry Culp

Yes, it's similar but different than the service business as we talk about in aerospace and gas power, our services in offshore, about 25% of the revenue stream. Again, we've got to be careful, particularly from a service as opposed to a parts perspective because we can end up servicing small volumes because we don't have installed base density in various parts of the world and those economics can be challenging in the U.S. market, another structural distinction.

We've got a number of customers who are basically self-service providers, right? They look after their own fleets. So it's just -- it's different fundamentally because of the technology, but that doesn't mean it isn't an opportunity. And part of I think what we've tried to do in the spirit of selectivity over the last year is to be really clear to what aspects in the aftermarket are attractive, where can we really add value to a customer and get paid for doing so?

And that has enabled us to lower our cost print in a number of instances, while I think positioning ourselves to keep services moving in lockstep with turbine installations as we go through this decade. But again, it's not as strong a service opportunity as we might see in some of the other businesses. But it certainly is, I think, an important part of the growth story for Vernova going forward.

Brendan Luecke

Okay. Great. And then continuing that services theme, I mean I really look at the long-term service agreements and the gas power side of the business is just foundational for Vernova. Again, maybe not a huge growth story, but certainly a good profit story. Why do customers choose long-term service agreements here versus transactional? And how is that trending over time, particularly on the renewal rates you gave us a cover back in March?

Larry Culp

Well, it's interesting. You can see a bit of a customer psyche at work here, right? It's a big ticket commitment for a utility. They want to make sure that they have the manufacturer looking after it for as much of that lifecycles make sense. And that's what we do at Gas Power in particular. So, they like the idea of the certainty of having the vendor look after the machine. Part of that is a cost dynamic certainty, control for them. But at the same time, they know that we're going to help optimize that machine over the course of that machine line. So it's -- that works for them. It works for us.

We typically see, call it, 70% of those long-term agreements end up being renewed. When they aren't renewed, it means that, again, in part because of the lifecycle, the customer is going to seek a different arrangement. But that arrangement more often than not is going to have us providing the parts that will be used to support the machine to the end of its useful life. So, we'll be manufacturing the parts will be providing the ancillary services in the first part of that lifecycle, then we really go to a part supply arrangement, typically if that contract isn't extended. In either instance, we're trying to serve the customer and we can do so profitably and well.

Brendan Luecke

Excellent. And then one more quick one on Vernova, and we'll shift back to the big stuff. So in the past, you've guided to about 80% to 90% free cash flow conversion in this business, you hummed it to 90 to 110 recently. But conversion is still choppy. I mean it's really good this on the power side this year. What gives you confidence in that higher target?

Larry Culp

Well, I think when we updated that back in March, it was a bit a function of getting ahead of the equity story that we want to tell at the spin, but no reason to wait. But we were also past Scott's first year mark with the renewables business. Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, an outstanding executive, led that turnaround in power, now has the entire portfolio. We wanted to give Scott an opportunity to get his arms around all of that before we were raising our public commitments.

We've talked about the turnaround very much a self-help story and onshore wind. I think the IRA will help bring out some of the noise in our cash flows, primarily around progress. The timing should be less interesting, less newsworthy and that's a good thing. And then again, back services. The gas power, really the entirety of that business with 50% of revenues in services should be a good, consistent cash generator. And that's -- if you put all that together, that's why we were able to take the conversion outlook up at March.

Brendan Luecke

And then one on the spins real briefly, lessons from the healthcare spend. How are you applying those as we look at the last round here?

Larry Culp

Well, I think what we heard from a lot of people prior to embarking on the spins was put a small team together, keep them focused on the spend, make sure everyone else is running the business. We thought that sounded like good advice. It was excellent advice. I think that's what we did with healthcare, which is why I think you saw a healthcare launch well from an operational perspective.

There are no loose ends, no hanging chads, and they've been able to go forward in a focused way. I think we've also appreciated the fact that as healthcare went, they got the audience that they needed. An audience, they weren't necessarily getting as part of an industrial company. And I think we've seen even before the second spin heightened focus on the pieces, Vernova and Aerospace, which is what we wanted. It's what we wished for. So, it's also good to see that coming through.

Brendan Luecke

Excellent. Well, it's good to see it all fall into place. Larry, if there's two or three messages you'd like to leave investors with today, what gets you the most excited looking forward where should we leave it all?

Larry Culp

Well, I think it's just that. We're looking forward. And if you haven't been around the name in a while, I would just encourage you to look where we are today, look where we're going. These are two businesses where you want to operate at scale with problems we're solving them, right? The future of flight, the energy transition, and I think we're ready to go.

Brendan Luecke

Outstanding. Thank you so much.

Larry Culp

Thank you. You bet.