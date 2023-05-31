Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Washington Trust: Risks Appear Priced In, But Beware The Dividend Yield

Summary

  • Washington Trust has sold off with the rest of the regional bank category. While this tempts us to think of WASH as a potential bargain, some digging reveals otherwise.
  • Washington Trust has some unrealized losses in its debt securities portfolio, though it does not exhibit any risk of suffering from bank runs fueled by large depositors in my view.
  • Competition in deposit rates, however, is a concern, and given where rates sit, there is room for protracted deposit rate competition across US banks for a few years.
  • The earnings announcement for Q1 2023 cited deposit competition as a headwind to earnings.
  • The stock is currently priced for a dividend cut. Do not feel too tempted by the fat 8.5% dividend yield.

Firefighter"s helmet

Valerie Loiseleux/E+ via Getty Images

We all know the recent headlines about banks. Three larger US banks have departed from the ranks - Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, First Republic - for reasons related to the recent Fed rate hikes. The market is currently quite spooked about

Chart
Data by YCharts

SVB Balance Sheet - Assets

SVB Balance Sheet - Assets (2022 10-K Filing, EDGAR)

SVB Securities - Available For Sale

SVB Securities - Available For Sale (2022 10-K Filing, EDGAR)

SVB Securities - Held Until Maturity

SVB Securities - Held Until Maturity (2022 10-K Filing, EDGAR)

WASH Balance Sheet - Assets

WASH Balance Sheet - Assets (Q1 2023 10-Q Filing, EDGAR)

WASH Securities By Maturity

WASH Securities By Maturity (Q1 2023 10-Q Filing, EDGAR)

FOMC Dot Plot

FOMC Dot Plot, March 22, 2023 (Federal Reserve)

Banks by uninsured deposits

Adapted From S&P Global Market Intelligence (S&P Global Website)

WASH Uninsured Deposits

WASH Uninsured Deposits (Q1 2023 10-Q Filing, EDGAR)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

National Deposit Rates

National Deposit Rates (FRED)

National 12-Month CD Rates

National 12-Month CD Rates (FRED)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.33K Followers
I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics. I write about whatever strikes my fancy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

