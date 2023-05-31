Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.79K Followers

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Scharf - CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

We're ready to go. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We're happy to kick off the conference in this room today with Wells Fargo. We have CEO, Charlie Scharf, joining us. Charlie, thanks for coming back this year.

Charlie Scharf

Thanks, John. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

I thought we'd start off talking a bit about the operating environment. Maybe you could kind of give us your view of the current economy lot of challenges out there. How well do you think the economy can sustain higher rates? We've got ongoing QT, and debt-sailing negotiations. What's your take on things?

Charlie Scharf

Sure. [Technical difficulty]. Can you hear me now? There we go.

Listen, I mean, from what we see, things still are probably far stronger than we would have thought they would have been at this point in the cycle. There's still a fair amount of cash in deposit accounts. Consumer spend is holding up. Debit card spend is kind of flattish. Credit card spend for us is up roughly 10%. It's slowing slowly, which is what we would expect. But again, still, you're not seeing any meaningful declines or any acceleration of that.

Credit quality still continues to be extremely strong. Again, some deterioration with no real acceleration there. So overall, things are actually relatively strong versus where they could be. Now we're all looking out to what happens as the environment continues to be impacted by higher rates. But to this point, things are still okay.

John McDonald

And in terms of the banking environment, how have the events since early

