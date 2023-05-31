Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Scharf - CEO

Conference Call Participants

John McDonald - Bernstein

John McDonald

We're ready to go. Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We're happy to kick off the conference in this room today with Wells Fargo. We have CEO, Charlie Scharf, joining us. Charlie, thanks for coming back this year.

Charlie Scharf

Thanks, John. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John McDonald

I thought we'd start off talking a bit about the operating environment. Maybe you could kind of give us your view of the current economy lot of challenges out there. How well do you think the economy can sustain higher rates? We've got ongoing QT, and debt-sailing negotiations. What's your take on things?

Charlie Scharf

Sure. [Technical difficulty]. Can you hear me now? There we go.

Listen, I mean, from what we see, things still are probably far stronger than we would have thought they would have been at this point in the cycle. There's still a fair amount of cash in deposit accounts. Consumer spend is holding up. Debit card spend is kind of flattish. Credit card spend for us is up roughly 10%. It's slowing slowly, which is what we would expect. But again, still, you're not seeing any meaningful declines or any acceleration of that.

Credit quality still continues to be extremely strong. Again, some deterioration with no real acceleration there. So overall, things are actually relatively strong versus where they could be. Now we're all looking out to what happens as the environment continues to be impacted by higher rates. But to this point, things are still okay.

John McDonald

And in terms of the banking environment, how have the events since early March impacted the operating environment for Wells Fargo? Is there anything you're doing differently in the last couple of months around liquidity, capital, given what's happened since March.

Charlie Scharf

Sure. Separate out from the environment that we were living with during that -- during those several weeks where it was not business as usual. We were very much reacting to what was going on. Our business was very stable, but we were really -- you have to be concerned about how much contagion could take place. We very much agree with the facts that there were a few banks out there that had different business models that were far more concentrated. [technical difficulty].

John McDonald

He's going to swamp you out, I think.

Charlie Scharf

Okay. There we go. Thank you very much. That there were a limited number of banks that had those kinds of issues. Certainly, when we looked at our business model, a broad-based business, broad deposit base, higher percentage of insured deposits, operational deposits from companies. It's just certainly different. Having said that, you do need to look at what's going on in the world. And I think anyone who's not relooking at their own liquidity assumptions is making a mistake.

So, we're very actively looking at liquidity assumptions that go into all of our modeling. We think we're conservative with how we run liquidity, but it is easier to move money today than it was the last time there was a crisis. So, I think we're reacting to that. And I don't think it will have a meaningful impact on us. But I think when you look across the industry, it certainly will have an impact. And as higher capital is coming, not just for us, not -- but for a broader range of banks, I think that will certainly be an impact. And certainly, could impact lending availability in the environment.

John McDonald

Talk a bit about Wells Fargo. You've been at the company several years. Can you give us a sense of the broad transformation underway? How is it going? Where are you in the journey? Is it going according to plan so far? And what are some of the successes you could point to?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. It's hard to know whether it's going according to plan because you don't really know when you're new to a company like this that has the kinds of issues that we had when I got there, it's hard to exactly know what the plan is until you get there and figure it out. We've been very, very clear that we have a lot of work to do to build the operational risk framework of the company, which would be appropriate for a company of our size. That takes a long time to do.

We've got a new team in place. We have new disciplines in place. We have plans that are detailed and we're executing according to those plans. So, on the one hand, I feel very good about the progress that we're making, and I feel very confident that we have the ability to get the work done. Having said that, when you just step back and say how long has it been since these issues surfaced and how to regulators feel about that, it's been a long time. And so, we live with that hanging over our heads.

The opportunities to grow the franchise if we actually can get those issues behind us, are bigger than I thought they were primarily because we've just been operating under a very, very different mode and the franchise is still exceptional. So, while everyone has the opportunity to spend their time growing the franchise, we haven't, not just because of the asset cap. per se, but because we've been focused so internally on a bunch of issues.

So, when we think about what our opportunities are in the future, we think our franchise is as good and as strong as anyone here in the U.S., which is the most enviable market to be in. And over time, we'll have an opportunity to leverage that franchise differently than we have over the past certainly eight years or so.

John McDonald

So, this year, in your shareholder letter, you talked a bit more about your risk and regulatory work. For those that haven't had a chance to read that, could you talk about how that regulatory work is progressing? What are some of the challenges you're still working to address on [indiscernible]?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I tried in my shareholder letter, just because it's very reasonable for people to sit there and say, why isn't the work done? Right? Some of these issues have been outstanding for a long time. Some going back to 2011, why isn't it completed? And I just tried to lay out, listen, when you come to a company like this, when I got to the company, we had 12 public consent orders, which is extraordinary in terms of just the number of consent orders and the amount of work that has to go in to get that work done.

I don't think we weren't as organized as we should have been. We didn't have the sense of urgency to get the work done. We didn't have all the people in place who were capable of getting the work done. And so, it just takes time to build the team, to build the plans, to build the processes before you are in a position to just focus purely on execution.

And so, as I said before, I feel great about the team that we brought in. When you look at the operating committee at 17 members, I think 13 are new to the company since I've been there. When you look at the senior team of a couple of hundred, 80% are new to their roles, most of which are new to the company. Hiring people that have had experience in doing this work. When I look at the plans we have, the disciplines we have in place, we're executing.

But we're also very, very clear with people that we're executing a lot at the same time. It's hard to be perfect on everything in terms of execution. And until the work is complete, we're either at risk of the regulator saying taking too long, or until the work is complete, we'll still have gaps in our control infrastructure, and we can still discover things. But we are well along on the path to execution.

John McDonald

And we're seeing the regulatory landscape and the enforcement landscape is obviously evolving as we speak. We saw the OCC just recently put out a new enforcement manual, and saying it's going to step up. It's activities and maybe even restrictions it puts on banks that it feels aren't living up to its expectations. How did that strike you and what it might mean for yourself and other banks?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I mean, again, for those that -- who look at banks and haven't seen that, I would encourage you to go look at it. It's a big deal because the regulators certain, I would say, pre SVB First Republic Signature Bank, were taking a look at bank's ability to put these issues behind them. And now since that, I think it tells them that they believe the direction that they were going on was absolutely right, which is they need to be in the position to force companies to focus on this and to be clear about their ramifications.

So, we have the asset cap. We have a growth restriction and in a lot of ways, people who cover banks saw that as something kind of coming out of nowhere did expect to see that. And now what the OCC is doing is they're making very clear if you don't close issues, you can expect things like that and they were clear about additional actions that they could take.

And so, I think not just for us, but just for the banking industry in general, it says an awful lot about the actions that regulators are willing to take that they didn't necessarily take on a broader basis historically. And for us, given the fact, as I said, that we do have these outstanding issues that we do have to execute. We tried to be very clear in all of our filings that until our work is done, we're still at risk.

We're at risk of execution, even though I feel good about our ability to execute, it's still a lot to do. And we're at risk that there are things in our control environment that we'll find that we'll have to fix, and we have these long-standing dates. And so, I just think it's instructive to look at that to understand what the risks are.

John McDonald

So, turning to some of the key industry issues. Obviously, investors are very focused on net interest income and the key balance sheet drivers around that. Earlier this year in April with first quarter earnings, you reiterated your guidance for growing net interest income to 10% this year. How is the degree of difficulty around that changed we've got -- whether it's loan growth, it's slowing, deposits that are outflowing and reprice? Maybe talk a little bit about those things.

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I mean I would say, listen, it's only -- it's a month later since we have had that conversation. So, we don't have a lot more information other than we still continue to feel that, that is the right way for us to think about what NII would be for the year. There are offsetting pressures out there. Loan growth is not extremely strong. We've also been proactive about taking some measures to just reduce originations for marginal borrowers, both on the commercial side and on the consumer side, which we think is the right long-term thing to do for the franchise.

But at the same time, we would expect rates to be higher for longer. But again, that's an assumption, which might or might not turn out to be the case. And our ability to hold our pricing is also a very big assumption, which we continue to be able to do. We do have promo rates out there, but we're going to be very conscious of making sure that we're not losing what we think are franchise balances because of rate.

John McDonald

On the loan growth front, AJ the senior loan officer are both really pointed to a slowdown, is that both demand-driven and supply-driven with banks tightening up, would you say both sides contributing to that?

Charlie Scharf

My own -- it's hard to know, obviously. I think my own take is more demand-driven initially. And certainly, more recently, some of the tightening does have the impact. And again, the tightening, it's twofold. One is just banks being just more conservative as they start to see the marginal borrower struggle a little bit more than they had six months ago. I think that's just good business to get smarter about that.

But certainly, coming out of these events over the last bunch of months with some degree of clarity that more banks should expect to have higher capital requirements. There's certainly a buzz around the market that banks are trying to be proactive, not wait for the rules, and focus on RWA.

John McDonald

And how about on the deposit side? It seems like from the industry data, deposits were down 2% or so this quarter. What are you seeing at Wells Fargo in terms of flows and mix changes?

Charlie Scharf

We're not seeing any major changes from what we've seen. I think what we see is very similar to what the other big banks see. There are -- the smaller banks appear to be more aggressive with rates than the larger banks. But at the same time, as I said, we want to make sure that we're being fair to consumers and paying up for those balances where we should as opposed to losing them. But the trends are very consistent with what we've seen overall with no acceleration or deceleration.

John McDonald

So, how about expenses? Improving efficiency is a big part of the thesis on Wells Fargo stock. Can you talk about the confidence you have that there are still opportunities to reduce expenses? And where do you see those at Wells Fargo?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. So, put into separate out expenses from efficiency for a second, efficiency ratio because the efficiency ratio is the outcome and impacted both by expenses and also by revenue, obviously. Our expenses, we've been very, very focused on spending whatever is necessary to spend on the regulatory items. I did put in -- I think it was my shareholder letter that since 2018, we've added 10,000 people to do the regulatory and risk work, added approximately $2 billion in cost to the run rate. And at the same time, we've reduced our net expenses. So, we've obviously saved substantially more than that.

We still believe there's significant efficiencies around the company, both in terms of just eliminating duplication, eliminating complicated processes. When we sit around as an operating committee, we -- that's what we talk about. We talk about the fact that even with all of the reductions that we've made going from 275,000 people to 235,000 or so, there's still a huge amount of inefficiencies in how we run the place.

And at the same time, we have some structural things in the business, which will improve efficiency over a period of time. The mortgage business is one of them. Our mortgage business is a material detractor to the efficiency in the consumer segment that we have, the business decision that we've made to downsize the business to focus our originations much more than we have in the past, will actually improve the efficiency of the company and by the way, improve the profitability of our business, which probably would surprise people.

That's a multiyear journey as we downsize, we very quickly downsized the originations platform, but it will take a long time to downsize the servicing platform. And so that will help us both reduce expenses and our efficiency for the next bunch of years, and it will take a period of time to do that.

We also have opportunities in other parts of our business where we're doing more to drive the digital platforms that we have that enable our customers to do more themselves, which our competitors have been doing for five years, six years, seven years. We now have the tools out there in place, so we can do that. So that will help us drive efficiency.

And then when you think about the efficiency ratio, again, we think about ourselves versus our competitors, if you look at -- just take deposits as an example, in terms -- as a proxy for profitability in the branches, we've barely grown our deposits in our consumer business relative to what our big competitors have done. And so that's both a combination of the focus that we've had internally as opposed to externally and just a little bit of the asset cap. It really has impacted our wholesale businesses more.

So, as we get better controls of the company, we earn the right to go back and figure out how we take this wonderful platform and grow it the way it should be growing, that, too, will help the efficiency ratio over a period of time.

John McDonald

So, really, the last couple of years, it's been measured in absolute -- externally, we've measured it by the absolute expense dollars, but that will morph [ph] into an efficiency ratio kind of metric into how you define?

Charlie Scharf

I would say, not immediately. I mean we would -- we still expect to see control of our net expenses. And so again, very careful not to predict beyond when we do our plans because we want to have the ability to spend whatever we need to spend on the risk and related stuff. But we would -- I'm just in the -- we're still focused on that net number in the next couple of years, but over a longer period of time, there should be growth that we should see, which enable us to be more competitive with others out there.

John McDonald

That's fair. So, let's talk a little bit about revenue growth opportunities and where you've been investing in the businesses. As we think about the capital markets business, investment banking, trading, you've shown some good growth in trading results the last couple of quarters. Is that a combination of a cyclically good environment plus the investments you've been seeing? Is there a mix going on there?

Charlie Scharf

Yes, for sure. Certainly, the environment speaks for itself. But -- and I would say, when you look at the mix of our business and one of the things which has been very conscious in the company is just diversifying our trading businesses away from just credit-focused businesses to look at things like FX rates and the equity business to some extent.

We are not focused on taking significantly more risk in those businesses. So, it's a question of allocating the risk appetite that we currently have, but also very focused on growing the customer flow part of the business. And so, when we look at these businesses, we obviously will do better when there's volatility in markets. But our -- what we're really tracking is are we trading with more counterparties on a more regular basis that really form the basis of a customer-oriented trading business. And that's what the team has done.

So, there's no question that we benefited from some of that work that they've done in building the customer flow. We've also benefited from a reorientation to a more balanced business, and we've seen that in our results. And certainly, the market has helped.

John McDonald

Yes. It's harder to see on the investment banking side, where obviously, market conditions have been tougher but are you making progress there? You've hired people, you build out teams in the investment banking side? Is there some underlying growth there?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I would say -- our -- thoughts on our investment banker. In some respects, I want to say that it's a slightly different focus, on the other point, it's really not, which is we had a very, very strong corporate banking franchise. Put aside the investment bank for a second, when you just think of like who we serve in the Fortune 500, whether it's through our lending products and through our treasury services products, we are right there with any of the big banks out there. Are -- the fees that we make are substantially less because we've been so focused historically on the spread parts of the business.

So, when we look at what we've been doing within the Investment Bank, it's just recognizing that we -- to continue to serve them, it's not just using our own balance sheet, it's using the public markets as well as the private markets and providing advice. And so, we've been very, very focused on looking at returns on capital in those businesses to see relationship by relationship, where we're really getting paid for the risk that we currently take.

We're looking at where we have strength in our franchise because of the lending or the treasury services relationships that we have. And it's in those places that we're actually continuing to build out the expertise within the Investment Bank portfolio so we can put ourselves in a position to have a higher returning business, which ultimately makes more money.

The receptivity from our client base is extraordinary. Our client base, they understand how important we are to them. They recognize that we have to get paid appropriately across all the things that we do with them to continue to support them the way that we have. And so, they're actually very supportive of us continuing to build our capabilities. So, we have had the opportunity to make some really what we think are outstanding hires in the M&A space, TMT space, financials, health care, very, very focused. We have a plan on exactly where we actually want to add because it will leverage the strengths that we have.

And you're right, going back to your original question, the environment, it's a tough environment to actually see those results, but we're investing here over a cycle. It's a very targeted set of resources that we're using. And we feel very good that it will pay off in a reasonable period.

John McDonald

Okay. How about on credit cards, you've rolled out a bunch of new products. Where are you in that journey? And how has the growth been relative to your expectations in the card?

Charlie Scharf

Yes, I feel really great about what we've been able to do there. And again, this is an example where -- it's a combination of just being really clear on strategic focus, understanding what our shortcomings were and then just executing. And so, we were very clear when I got to the company that the card business had to be a more important strategic focus of the company.

When we look at the ability to continue to serve our consumers on a broad basis, both the unsecured lending product, but probably more importantly, being in the middle of the spend of that relationship is extremely important. And so, we had a reasonably sized business, not the scale of others, but it was a reasonably sized business to grow and it wasn't a strategic focus. So, we said it's going to be.

So, therefore, then what do you do to do that? And we looked at what we had, we had subpar products that were branded with a competitor's product, American Express, who's terrific. But as strong as the brand is, the success of Am Ex is also because of all the things that they do to support that brand. And getting an Am Ex card at Wells Fargo doesn't give you access to those things.

So, from a competitive position, it just didn't make a whole lot of sense. And our economics were not appropriate for a bank of our size. So, we recognize that. We worked with Visa and Mastercard to come up with new arrangements. That's then allowed us to rethink the products that we have to develop products that are now competitive in the marketplace that we think are some of the best out there.

And you've seen a little bit of marketing, but you don't see us going and spending a crazy amount on marketing. And what we do is you get positive selection because you have a really terrific product out there. So, the first thing we launched was a cash-backed product, the best product in the marketplace, 2% cash back on everything, no limits, no -- nothing you need to do to change categories or anything like that. And it's really attractive. And so, the credit quality of the customer has been terrific. The spend levels are terrific, which is why we've seen outsized spend versus what other people have spent and we feel great about that.

And we've launched a Reflect Autograph, which is both a rewards product as well as a lending product. and we're going to continue to launch more products. So, it's very basic in terms of what we do, and it's like anything else. If you launch a great product, and you've got great support behind it, it wins in the marketplace. And so, we're on the journey. You -- we would expect to see continued growth, but very much along the lines of what we've seen based upon our ability to have a competitive product, not competing on price, not competing on credit or anything like that.

John McDonald

And in terms of growing unsecured credit as the economy slows, what do you say to the concern about that? Is this the right time to lean into unsecured?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I would say it all depends on who you're lending to and how you go about doing it. So, as I said, when we look at the credit quality, we've not changed. When we launched the product, I should say, we did not change the credit parameters that we were underwriting to.

The selection that we were getting was more positive because of the quality of the product. When we look at the credit tightening that we've done, we have tightened credit in the card business, looking at places where we're starting to see some early weaknesses. So, we're proactively managing where there's more potential risk in that portfolio and focusing on the higher credit quality borrower where we have more expertise.

John McDonald

So, let's talk about retail banking. You recently named Saul Van Beurden to be your former Head of Technology to replace Mary Mack as the Head of Consumer and Small Business banking. Not necessarily the obvious choice to move the head of tech over, so maybe kind of give us your thoughts about why Saul is the right person and how that might play into the next phase of retail strategy for you.

Charlie Scharf

Yes. So, if you know Saul, I know you've been able to spend some time with him. It might not seem like the obvious choice, but I think it's actually far more obvious when you get to know him, and you think about where we are along our journey.

So first of all, Saul has a long deep history in the retail banking businesses going back to prior roles that he's had. And when -- he's also -- he is an outstanding manager. He's an outstanding leader. He's very strategic in his thinking and he has a proven ability to execute.

And as we think about the journey that we're on in our consumer business, our branches are extraordinarily important to us, as they are to others. When you see other people continue to expand across the country, they're doing it with branches. Saul has got a deep appreciation for what branch management is all about, but incredibly important is how you complement our physical face-to-face resources or telephone with digital products.

And so, as we continue to evolve how we serve customers, what we've done historically is have this very big physical presence and every once in a while, tried to figure out how to take digital elements that we can introduce to the relationship. And that has to become far more balanced. And over a period of time, you'll see digital becoming more and more important, but the physical presence that we have, we think will still be a really important differentiator.

So, Saul has the understanding and the background, not just the technical knowledge, but the business knowledge, to say, well, what does that actually mean in practice? And so, I think it's really exciting for us to have that kind of leader in a business where the future of digital is so incredibly important.

John McDonald

So just rounding out the businesses, let's talk about wealth. It was one of the businesses that was most impacted by the sales practices and the fallout there. Have you seen stabilization in advisers and clients?

Charlie Scharf

And John, when you say is right, just for those that didn't follow us, when we looked at the issues that we had historically, sales practices, problems, things like that, the wealth business was not the center of the issues. The center of the issues was really in our other consumer businesses, both on the branch side as well as the consumer lending side. But it really did affect our wealth business, not only because their customers are reading the financial press all the time and they see us in the news, but because of the adviser population.

And listen, there's always turnover in the adviser population, and say you've got advisers that sit here and say, why do I have to explain to my customers over and over again about these issues and problems. And then when we're out recruiting brokers to come in, if you've got a choice of coming to a company that's constantly in the news for things that are not flattering versus not, it's a hard sell. And so that is very much something that impacted the business for a period of time. And that's really stabilized. And I would say even just beyond just the overall level of numbers of brokers.

I would say the quality of the teams that we're able to hire now are really, really impressive. And Barry Sommers himself, who runs our wealth business is very involved with some of these teams. The teams that we're hiring have choices of going to all of the great firms out there.

We're not paying more than others are paying, but they're coming to work for us because they believe that what we have, what we have to offer in terms of our broad set of capabilities, not just within the wealth business, but the banking capabilities that we have, both on the consumer side to help their customers as well as on the business side is a real asset, and we're very active about putting those things together.

John McDonald

And your franchise is a little different than some of your peers, and you have an independent broker channel. How does that play into your plans for the business?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. No, I think that is very accurate. Listen, this is a business which is changing dramatically. The large company adviser model is not the fastest-growing part of the segment. It is the independent channels where advisers want to have a feeling of ownership. They want to have some more control over what they do. And so, companies can sit there and look at that and say, well, that's just something that we'll deal with over a long period of time.

To your point, John, we do have a channel where if someone wants to go independent they can do it and stay on the Wells Fargo platform. And it's not for everyone, but those that want to take on their own real estate and the other things that you have to do, we've made the decision that we'd rather have them do it here and yes, we'll make marginally less money as we shift even -- they take more risk themselves, but they can also have a higher net payout ultimately. But we want them on our platform.

And the other thing, I think, that's very, very appealing for us is when advisers think about where to go as an independent, one of the great benefits that we have is we're part of this broader banking institution. And so, the amount of money that wealth managers make in the pure investment space today is far less than it used to be and the amount of money that you can make because you offer deposit products and lending products is extremely important to the financial return of the relationship in addition to just solidifying that relationship just like it is in any place else. So, when we think about that fact that we've got that channel. We have it here as part of a broader banking institution, we believe it's a competitive advantage over the long term.

John McDonald

That's helpful. So, let's talk about credit quality a little bit. Obviously, the big concerns are CRE and office in particular. What makes you comfortable about your office exposure, what have you done to kind of scrub your reserves and reach your underwriting there and talk a little bit about your book.

Charlie Scharf

Listen, there's no question when we think about just the office space. Segments of the office space have a significant amount of risk in them today. First of all, when you look at how we've managed our exposures, I think our exposures are down $4 billion or something over the last series of years. So, we've been proactive at just managing the level of exposure, just like CRE, not all exposure is the same in office. So, it’s like when people think about CRE, remember, you've got multifamily, you've got industrial properties, you've got all kinds of different real estate in there. Some is performing well. Some is performing less well. Same is true in the office space.

When we look at our portfolio, we have something like I don't know, 12% or 13%, which is owner-occupied, which is wholly different than someone who's buying a property and relying on subletting it to someone else. I think almost 1/3 of our office property has personal guarantees in it, a lot of which comes through the middle market business. So, then you're not just relying on the cash flows of the property, you've got recourse back to the borrower.

And so -- and then when you look overall at our portfolio, about 80% is A and 20% is B. And so overall, and that's -- those are just some general statistics. We go in a huge amount of detail. We look city by city, we look property by property to look at our exposures. And I would say there's no question that there'll be losses.

We are very proactively managing what the portfolio looks like. We know every property, which has events over -- between now and the remainder of the year and into next year, working with the borrowers well ahead of that to understand what their situation is. Can we do something to restructure to extend with the modification, which we think is helpful for them, but also derisks and benefits us. And so -- and it's something that our Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer and myself spend a lot of time on going through in a fair amount of detail.

We try and account for it when we look at reserving, and it is an interesting one where going through the cycle this time, CECL is reserving is different, right? And so, the -- it's when you look at your reserving, you should be looking at the reserves that are embedded in the portfolio based upon what you think is really going to happen. So, if companies have really done that accurately and well, you're already recognizing it through earnings and you're already recognizing it through capital. So, in a lot of ways, if you're reserving conservatively, then you've derisked the financial impact to the company.

So that's something that we'll continue to look at. We're conservative with what we reserve to date. In office, I think we're close to 6%, a little less than 6% in terms of what we have in terms of reserve coverage in the office portfolio. Again, we will see losses, no question about it, but in the context of the overall portfolio and the overall size of our loan portfolio in the company, it's not -- we're not overly concentrated in office.

John McDonald

Manageable, very manageable. What else are you seeing in terms of credit? Obviously, we haven't seen a lot unfold yet, but maybe just talk a little bit maybe on the consumer front and anything else in commercial you're looking at?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. So, on the consumer side, it's still -- I mean, it's very much with what we've said that we have seen now for several quarters, which is you continue to see a slow deterioration in the consumer. You see it a little bit in consumer spend. You see it in delinquencies, again, which is not unexpected given what the Fed has done. The positive in that is, as I said before, there's no acceleration. When you start to see accelerations when you really start to worry that either the individual or companies have a hard time supporting the impact. If it's something that's slower, it's something which is more manageable and something that you'd expect.

So, we have a lot of debates in the company. Is it return to normalization? Is it return towards normalization; the short answer is we really don't know. What we do know is it's -- there's no question that our credit results are still significantly better than we would expect through the cycle. So, we would expect them to deteriorate from here.

The real question about how far it goes will be what the impact of the rate cuts that have taken place in any future actions, what that lag is and how it impacts. Again, but what we see is it's orderly and the strength of the consumer is still relatively strong, which is helpful, but there is a differentiation between the more affluent consumer and the less affluent. FICO below 660 performing fairly substantially worse than FICOs above 660.

John McDonald

Already.

Charlie Scharf

Already. Sure.

John McDonald

So, let's talk about capital. You already mentioned that capital is going up for the industry likely over the next couple of months and years. You ended the first quarter with strong capital levels, you've got 10.8% CET1, your reg minimum is 9.2%. Last couple of years, you've run with a buffer of 100 to almost 125, 150. How are you thinking about how much buffer to have and also what's coming on the horizon for you and others?

Charlie Scharf

Listen, it's a great question. And it's -- I would say in our conversations that we have internally, it's a very, very active dialogue because on the one hand, what we've said is we think like 100 basis points above the minimum plus buffers, which would put us at 10.2% is something -- is a good benchmark to think about. Having said that, we went from 10.6% to 10.8%. And when we -- as we sit here, we would say, there's still a lot of uncertainties in the environment. We want to make sure that we're proactively thinking about that and managing towards that.

So, we are returning capital to shareholders, right? We have raised our dividend fairly substantially from $0.10, up to $0.30. We have bought stock back this quarter. But we also know that we've got these things looming, right? As we all say -- I mean, if you just listen to the regulators, capital is going to go up. We don't know exactly how much.

We'll get some clarity as we go through CCAR in terms of the SEB -- the Basel end game, there will be things coming out in terms of what the impact of that could potentially be. So, we just want to be smart about managing that as well as understanding that the environment is somewhat uncertain. And we have our own episodic risks that we want to make sure we're careful about.

So, I would say, just running with a prudent amount of capital is the smart thing to do. And it will either be deployed in satisfying increased requirements or over time, we'll figure out how to return it to shareholders as certainly as long as we have an asset cap because we're limited on how much can be deployed inside the company.

John McDonald

Sure. So, putting this all together, you've got a medium-term ROTCE target of 15%. Why is that the next logical step for you? And what are the things that need to happen to get you to that 15% over the medium term?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. I would say -- listen, I think we're Again, we look at our franchise and say, our franchise, when you look at each individual business, each individual business should be able to return -- have returns as strong as our best competitors. We don't think there's anything that prevents us from doing that other than what we have to do inside the company to execute, right? Some of that is just running a more profitable business like in our mortgage business. Other things do relate to being able to grow in a way that we haven't been growing over the past series of years.

And so, we're just trying to be very, very logical about we started with really subpar returns. And so, what we said is, let's just take this in steps and let's show the world that when we say we're going to do something, we're going to get there. So, we said we want to get to 10% ROTCE. We've done that. We're in excess of that. Next step is 15%.

We should not have returns less than 15% ROTCE over the cycle. Everyone asks, "Well, could it be more? Should it be more and again, our -- let's just -- we want to just take this in stages. And we want to get it to the 15% over the cycles, which would include higher losses. It would include less NII because when you look at our NII guidance, we do expect it to step down over the next couple of quarters to actually hit those numbers that we spoke about. So, we're just trying to be very realistic about what that looks like and recognize we get to that number and then we ask the question, is that then the right number?

John McDonald

Yes. It seems like you need some time to get positive operating leverage and have the revenues grow while the expenses stay flattish or wherever you're absolute and target that and to grow the fee businesses that you're investing in absolutely. And you've mentioned that you think you should be able to get to this without asset cap -- relying on the asset cap coming off without regulatory expenses coming down. Is that still what you believe should be attainable?

Charlie Scharf

Yes.

John McDonald

Okay. And if we do see lower rates, does that come off the table, like that target or is it...

Charlie Scharf

Well, I think it extends the time frame somewhat. Again, what I said before is I think -- we think we should be at 15% through the cycle. So, when we do our own modeling about what it takes to get to 15%, we look at what our -- we think about what's a more normalized level of NII and so if we -- just like when we looked at the past couple of quarters, and we see earnings, we say, we're out earning a little bit NII, just like we're out earning in charge-offs. And so that means that we have to build more profitability in the rest of the franchise to offset what those risks of decline are?

John McDonald

Yes. So, you're under earning on some expense inefficiency and also looking to grow these businesses that have been focused inward, like you mentioned before. And just on the regulatory front, we do hear about capital coming. And I guess investors just wonder, are the regulators looking to balance the new stresses they put on the system with concerns about the health of the banking system. And it sounds like they're going to phase in these requirements. Is that what you're expecting that these will get phased in over a couple of years.

Charlie Scharf

Yes, I would expect that to be the case. And listen, I think regulators, they have to balance these things, right? They look at what happened with these banks that failed and they said -- and they're looking at and saying, there are some changes that we need to make, but at the same time, they have the responsibility to maintain a healthy banking system, and they want a healthy banking system.

And so exactly how they go about doing that depends on each rule one by one, but they do have the responsibility to do both of those things. So, they have to -- and they're very smart people, so we'll figure out how to be balanced in that. But I do think having clarity on what the end game is, where we're -- where institutions have to get is a positive thing. I mean it's only so long. We all want to sit here and say, higher capital is comping, hire capital company.

you want to understand what the rules are and then manage the company towards that, which might mean having higher capital, it might mean changing the mix of business, changing how you use your balance sheet, and things like that. And so, I think that is -- I think that would be very welcomed and helpful.

John McDonald

Okay. Just in the last five minutes, we'll do two questions that come up from the audience. First is just how do we think about the Wells Fargo's credit exposure to nonbank financials? Just remind us the nature of that and why you feel okay about that sure on so?

Charlie Scharf

Yes. The largest portion of our nonbank financial exposure is to asset manager, subscription finance. So, it's really capital call facilities. The exposure has leveled out after growing for a period of time. Remember, that exposure is backed by the commitments of the LCs [ph] and we feel very good about the credit quality of that exposure. There are other exposures in there that are -- that do have some credit exposure in them, but higher quality companies that we feel pretty good about.

John McDonald

You got some asset bank exposer like that.

Charlie Scharf

Absolutely.

John McDonald

Okay. And then on the technology side, can we just get an update on your tech and cloud strategy? And what are some of the things your new Head of Technology will be focused on in the next year?

Charlie Scharf

Sure. Yes. Listen, the cloud strategy is incredibly important for us and especially as we think about all the things that we've come to see with what Microsoft and Google, and some of the others are rolling out in terms of AI capabilities. We have a plan to migrate the majority of what we do to a cloud environment, both a mix of public and private cloud. By June, we'll have something like 15% of the infrastructure there, end of the year, 20%. It's a multiyear plan that we've laid out to get there.

And the idea is when we get there, it just -- we think it's just a game changer in a lot of ways for us because it allows us to be more flexible in terms of how we can operate, absolutely believe we'll have increased resiliency relative to what we would have operating these environments on our own.

And when we look at these capabilities that exist out there, being able to leverage the capabilities of Google or Microsoft or others in a cloud environment will be very, very powerful. And we were spending time on this just the other day as a management team, just going through and understanding what will be possible.

And it's not going to change our business in the next three months to six months, but over a longer period of time, substantial opportunities to change the game in terms of becoming more efficient in terms of what we do and to provide better outcomes for our customers. And you're going to be hearing that from everyone, but you're really only going to be able to take advantage of it if you really have your infrastructure set up for success.

So that's Tracy, who's taken over for Saul has been part of that journey. It's not just been Saul by himself. It's been the whole tech team. One of the benefits of having someone -- promoting someone from the inside as they've been part of that journey, she's deeply knowledgeable about what that is, but as importantly, what benefits we'll be able to get in the future for that. So, we think we're set up very, very well for continuing to build out this infrastructure, which will really enable us to take advantage of things that are going to be hard to do in the environment that we currently have or had historically.

John McDonald

Great. Well, thanks, Charlie. We covered a lot of ground, and we appreciate it, and hope to see you again next year.

Charlie Scharf

Great. Thanks, John. Thanks, everyone. Appreciate it.