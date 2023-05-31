Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hess Corporation: Tough Headwinds On The Horizon

May 31, 2023 1:30 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESM
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Hess Corporation quarterly revenues were $2,453 million, up from $2,371 million last year.
  • Hess Corporation produced 374K net Boep/d in 1Q23. It was up from 297K Boep/d the same quarter a year ago.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share this quarter, or an increase of 17% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying Hess Corporation stock between $127.2 and $125, with possible lower support at $118.75.
Drill ship and offshore production platform

landbysea

Introduction

U.S.-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 26, 2023.

Important note: This article updates my February 14, 2023 article. I have followed HES on Seeking Alpha since 2017.

Table

HES 1Q23 Highlights (HES Presentation)

Chart

HES 1Q23 Oil Equivalent Production per Region (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

HES Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES 1Q23 Production per Segment (Fun Trading)

Chart

HES Quarterly Oil and Gas Prices History (Fun Trading)

Table

HES 2023 Guidance (HES Presentation)

Chart

HES TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

