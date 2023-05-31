landbysea

Introduction

U.S.-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 26, 2023.

Important note: This article updates my February 14, 2023 article.

1 - Q1 2023 Results Summary

1.1 - Q1 2023 results

Hess Corporation reported an adjusted first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.13, beating analysts' expectations again this quarter. It compared with $1.34 per share a year ago.

The quarterly revenues were $2,453 million from $2,371 million last year.

Production was 374K Boep/d in 1Q23. Production from Guyana reached 112K Boep/d this quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $638 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $546 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding the Midstream segment, were $2.100 billion on March 31, 2023.

HES 1Q23 Highlights (HES Presentation)

The midstream business generated adjusted net earnings of $61 million in 1Q23, down from $72 million a year ago. HES owns about 41% of HESM.

In the press release (emphasis added):

In March 2023, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP (HESM), repurchased approximately 3.6 million HESM Opco Class B units from Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $100 million, of which the Corporation received net proceeds of $50 million. The purchase was financed by HESM Opco's revolving credit facility. After giving effect to this transaction, the Corporation continues to own approximately 41% of HESM on a consolidated basis.

1.2 - Guyana and Suriname

The net production from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity FPSOs totaled 112K Bop/d in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 30K Bop/d in the prior-year quarter.

The third development, Payara, which will use the Prosperity FPSO with a production capacity of approximately 220K gross bop/d, is targeted for startup early in the fourth quarter. It is 66K Bop/d net for HES.

Another discovery this quarter. In the press release, HES announced:

The Corporation today announced an oil discovery at the Lancetfish-1 well on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana. The Lancetfish-1 well encountered approximately 92 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was drilled in 5,843 feet of water by the Noble Don Taylor and is located approximately 4 miles southeast of the Fangtooth discovery.

1.3 - The Bakken

Oil and gas production from Bakken is still the leading segment for HES, with 163K Boep/d produced in 1Q23. The company's only onshore asset represents 40.6% of the total output.

HES added a fourth drilling rig in July 2022, drilled 25 wells, completed 26 wells, and brought 24 new wells online during the first quarter of 2023.

1.4 - Offshore productions from the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia

Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 33K boep/d, and net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 66K boep/d in the first quarter of 2022.

HES 1Q23 Oil Equivalent Production per Region (Fun Trading)

2 - Stock Performance

HES has struggled on a one-year basis. The stock is now up 4%, whereas HESM is lagging behind its peers, with a loss of 17% on a one-year basis.

Hess Corp. Balance Sheet History and Trend Until 1Q23 - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 2.37 2.99 3.16 3.05 2.45 Net income available to common in $ Million 417 667 515 624 346 EBITDA $ Million 1,162 1,594 1,484 1,637 1,218 EPS diluted in $/share 1.34 2.15 1.67 1.78 1.13 Cash from operations in $ Million -156 1,509 1,339 1,252 638 Quarterly CapEx in $ Million 546 663 723 793 837 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -702 846 616 459 -199 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.37 2.16 2.38 2.49 2.10 Long-term debt (consolidated) in $ Billion 7.96 8.33 8.30 8.28 8.38 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.4375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 308.9 311.26 308.90 308.31 307.30 Oil Production 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd (incl. Libya) 297 322 368 386 374 Global liquids price ($/b) 86.75 99.16 85.32 83.50 76.02 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 5.28 6.45 5.85 5.17 4.39 Click to enlarge

Analysis: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil and Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly total revenues were $2,411 million in 1Q23

HES Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Hess' oil revenues increased to $2,411 million in the first quarter of 2023, up from $2,316 million in the same quarter a year ago. Total revenues were $2,453 million.

The quarterly income was $346 million or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $1.34 per diluted share in 1Q22.

Operating expenses in 1Q23 were $382 million compared with $313 million last year.

The midstream business generated adjusted net earnings of $61 million, down from $72 million a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

HES Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx.

HES's trailing 12-month free cash flow jumped sequentially to $1,722 million, with a free cash flow loss of $199 million in 1Q23.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share this quarter, or an increase of 17% sequentially.

3 - Net Debt and Cash on Hand

HES Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $2,100 million in cash & cash equivalents, up from $1,370 million in the previous year.

E&P Debt (non-GAAP) was $5.397 billion. Its long-term debt (consolidated) was $8,387 million. HES had no current maturity of the long-term debt this quarter.

4 - Quarterly production analysis

4.1 - Production

HES Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

HES produced 374K net Boep/d in 1Q23. It was up from 297K Boep/d the same quarter a year ago, with contributions from resources in the Bakken of 163K Boep/d this quarter and a jump in production in Guyana to 112K Boep/d.

As I said earlier, the Bakken production is the company's primary production. It supports the business while ramping up Guyana, which is slowly catching up.

Note: Bakken is expected to produce ~200K Boepd net production in 2024+.

Crude oil represents 57% of the total output.

HES 1Q23 Production per Segment (Fun Trading)

Crude oil output was 213K Boep/d in the first quarter of 2023, up from 158K Boepd a year ago. Further, natural gas liquids production totaled 64K Bbls/d, and natural gas output was 96K Boep/d.

4.2 - Oil and Natural gas prices are going down.

Below are the historical trends of global liquid prices and NG prices.

HES Quarterly Oil and Gas Prices History (Fun Trading)

Worldwide crude oil realization per barrel of $76.02 (excluding hedging) significantly decreased from $94.04 in the year-ago period.

(excluding hedging) significantly decreased from $94.04 in the year-ago period. Worldwide natural gas prices rose to $4.39 per Mcf from $5.28 last year.

per Mcf from $5.28 last year. Worldwide natural gas liquids' prices declined to $24.25 per barrel from $39.79 a year ago.

4.3 - 2023 Guidance increased sequentially.

HES 2023 Guidance (HES Presentation)

For 2023, Hess expects net production guidance of 365K-375K barrels of oil equivalent per day. Net production at Bakken is expected to be 165K-170K Boepd and 105K-110K Boep/d in Guyana.

For 2023, the capital and exploratory budget are expected to be $3.7 billion, with 80% directed toward Guyana and North Dakota’s Bakken Shale field. A substantial increase from $2.7 billion in 2022.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

HES TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HES stock forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $132.3 and support at $126.3. RSI is 38 and is approaching oversold territory.

A Falling Wedge is a bullish chart pattern that takes place in an upward trend, and the lines slope down.

This means there is a high probability that Hess Corporation stock breaks down, potentially reaching the lower support. It will depend essentially on future oil and gas prices, and they are weakening now.

The short-term strategy is regularly trading LIFO at about 40%-45% of your position, expecting potentially lower lows. However, the chart pattern indicates a possible breakout only after a meaningful retracement that I do not see ending soon. Thus, invest with caution here.

Thus, I recommend taking profits between $132 and $136.2 with potential higher resistance at $140. Conversely, I recommend buying between $127.2 and $125, with possible lower support at $118.75.

Watch oil and gas prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.