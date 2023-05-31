EWT: Take A Page From Buffett's Book And Avoid Taiwan

Blackstation

Going long Taiwan isn't a straightforward call in this geopolitical backdrop. On the one hand, the recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence have created a massive new long-term driver of chip demand. As the global hub for leading-edge semiconductor fabrication via Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) has gained traction as a potential 'picks and shovels' play on AI. In tandem, the ETF saw a major rebound last month, helped by Nvidia's (NVDA) blowout quarter; on a YTD basis, EWT is now up by a high teens percentage. Most of the increase has come from the valuation side, however, which seems optimistic given the lack of a cyclical rebound in the rest of the semiconductor space (i.e., outside of the high-end AI server market). Perhaps the biggest hurdle, though, is the long-term political uncertainty, which will only intensify ahead of next year's general election. Adverse geopolitical outcomes could well undo the globalization and cost tailwinds the Taiwanese chip sector has benefited from in recent decades ("double the cost" per TSMC founder Morris Chang). Net, I would remain on the sidelines here.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview - Low-Cost Exposure to a Tech-Heavy Taiwanese Portfolio

The US-listed iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index, which comprises large and mid-cap Taiwan equities (~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap). The ETF held ~$4.2bn of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.6% expense ratio, making it a cost-effective option for US investors looking to express a single-country view of Taiwan. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

iShares

The fund is spread across 90 holdings, with the largest sector allocation (by far) going to Information Technology at 59.0%, followed by Financials at 18.6% and Materials at 6.8%. All of the fund's other sector exposures are below the 5% threshold, including Industrials (4.5%), Consumer Discretionary (4.1%), and Communication (3.3%). On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for ~93% of the total portfolio, making EWT one of the most concentrated Asia ETFs from a sector perspective. Despite the tech-heavy exposure, the fund's equity beta is relatively low at 0.87, reflecting the relative defensiveness of its portfolio.

iShares

The single-stock allocation stands out for the size of the fund's holding in dedicated semiconductor foundry TSM at 23.0%. The second largest holding is electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF) at 4.4%, followed by fabless semiconductor company MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) at 3.8%. Electronics manufacturing company Delta Electronics (OTC:DLELY) and trailing edge foundry United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) round up the top five at 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. The non-tech exposure is better spread out, with no single holding >2%. The largest non-tech names in the EWT portfolio are Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and financial conglomerate Fubon Financial (OTCPK:FUIZF). Still, with the top five holdings accounting for ~36% of the overall portfolio, EWT is concentrated from a single-stock standpoint as well.

iShares

Fund Performance – Steady Tech-Driven Capital Appreciation Through the Cycles

On a YTD basis, the ETF has risen by 16.0% and has compounded at a steady 3.7% rate in market price and NAV terms since its inception in 2000. Outside of last year's -28.8% drawdown (total return), the fund has performed strongly in recent years, delivering +28.4%, +32.4%, and 32.5% in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. Most of the outperformance is front-end weighted, however, with the strong three-year performance (+19.5% annualized) pulling up the five (+9.5%) and ten-year returns (9.7%), as well as the overall compounding rate since inception. Given the fund's exposure to 'picks and shovels' tech stocks, returns have generally tracked the volatility of global tech cycles.

iShares

The annual distribution has generally been income-driven, though the 2021/2022 distributions were also boosted by the realization of long-term capital gains. Still, the fund's holdings in cash-generative stocks have allowed for a consistently strong yield. With the current trailing twelve-month yield standing at 4.8% (3.2% on a 30-day basis), EWT remains one of the highest-yielding ETFs in Asia. While the strong yield will appeal to income investors, the fund's underlying ~12.4x P/E and ~1.9x P/B valuation multiples may turn off value-focused investors. With top holding TSMC also re-rating to a high-teens P/E and >4x P/Book this year, the fund likely has limited room for valuation expansion from here.

Morningstar

An Increasingly Polarizing Investment Allocation Decision

Fundamentally, there's a compelling case for investing in Taiwanese large-caps - not only do they offer long-term, tech-driven growth, but also a steady income (recall EWT's trailing ~5% distribution yield). But complicating matters is Taiwan's economic ties to China, where post-reopening growth has faltered outside of services. China is also the country's biggest source of geopolitical uncertainty, given Beijing's 'One-China' stance (i.e., that Taiwan is part of China). Ahead of next year's general election, the geopolitical overhang is only set to get worse – the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (led by President Tsai Ing-wen, who will be ineligible for a third term) is set for a stiff challenge from the pro-China Kuomintang party (vice chairman Andrew Hsia most recently made a high-profile trip to the mainland). In addition to further export/import restrictions, heightened US-China tensions, or in a worst-case scenario, a China-controlled Taiwan (via KMT), threatens to undo the globalization tailwinds that have blessed Taiwan's chip sector in recent years. Per TSM founder Morris Chang, chip de-globalization (i.e., relocating production from Taiwan to the US) would entail up to double the cost, eroding margins and ceding global share to key competitors like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

Asia Elects

In the near term, however, the AI boom has fueled investor optimism on Taiwan. Widely seen as a long-term "picks and shovels" play, TSM (the largest constituent of Taiwanese indices) has received a strong bid in recent weeks, driving country ETFs like the EWT higher as a result. But context is important – AI demand remains isolated to a small percentage of the total server market at the high-end, while the rest of the EWT portfolio (ex-TSM) is levered to ongoing PC and smartphone demand weakness globally. Q1 commentary indicates the cycle has yet to turn – per TSM, elevated fabless inventory levels are still weighing on sales in Q2 (down high-single-digits sequentially) and 2023 (guidance range revised lower to low-single-digit growth to mid-single-digit decline). Taiwan's latest export print, despite surprising to the upside, also showed a sluggish tech export recovery. Hence, I would be cautious about chasing EWT following the strong rally this year.

Bloomberg

Take a Page from Buffett's Book and Avoid Taiwan

Warren Buffett is rarely wrong; having dumped his TSMC stake this year due to the geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan, investors may want to exercise caution as well. The YTD rally has been well-deserved – the ChatGPT-led breakthrough in generative AI has likely ushered in a new wave of leading-edge chip demand. When there's a boom, the 'picks and shovels' players tend to benefit; no surprise then that TSMC has popped over the last month or so. As the largest component of EWT, the ETF has benefited from this traction, driving its YTD performance to an impressive +16%. But most of the rally has come out of P/E expansion, reflecting heightened optimism despite the rest of EWT's tech-heavy portfolio showing few signs of a cyclical earnings rebound. Plus, Taiwanese tech earnings remain subject to a geopolitical overhang – moving production out of Taiwan would have a significantly negative impact on margins, undoing the competitive advantages the chip sector has built in recent decades. At ~12x P/E for a highly cyclical, tech-heavy portfolio, I don't see compelling value in EWT.