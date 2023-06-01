Who Wants To Be A Billionaire?
Summary
- Billionaires are not built by money but by the mindset.
- Is money your boss or your employee? One answer ensures financial freedom.
- Successful investing takes time; patience and discipline are essential qualities to adopt.
Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."
Many people think billionaires are unusual beings born different from the rest of us. While some are born with a silver spoon, others have built their fortune through hard work and focus, governed by a fundamental characteristic – a mindset.
Mindsets build the Billionaire, not money. Self-made individuals like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Jeff Bezos, and other notable billionaires have business acumen, leadership skills, and the drive to recreate their financial success if the need arises. What’s most important to understand is that billionaires have different ways of thinking about the world and assessing opportunities we can all learn from.
1. The Billionaire Mindset Is Proactive, Not Reactive
Self-made billionaires make decisions and take action for goals that are often years into the future. While they may have set aside some funds for near-term expenses and headwinds or perhaps make slight shifts in their pursuit as most businesses did during the pandemic, they are on the path to seek opportunities that will unleash years into the future.
"When I have a good quarterly conference call with Wall Street, people will stop me and say, ‘Congratulations on your quarter,’ and I say, ‘Thank you,’ but what I’m really thinking is that quarter was baked three years ago" – Jeff Bezos.
As an investor, you may be waiting for the Fed to change its course on interest rates or the debt ceiling issue to be resolved. Perhaps you are waiting for the Russo-Ukraine war to end or for the next U.S. election results to be announced. These are near-term news items that successful investors like Mr. Buffett would study but not let influence his decision-making. As income investors who seek steady cash flow through all market conditions, our approach is rate-agnostic. We study the Fed’s announcements and forecasts but don’t trade in fear of fallout. We instead use them towards our long-term goals. There are great dividend payers on sale, and we are buyers for 5-10 years into our financial future when no one knows where the interest rates will stand. We are not reactive to market news but proactive to fortify our income.
2. The Billionaire Mindset Is Positive
Negativity bias is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when traders remember and over-focus on adverse trading outcomes, allowing their emotions (fear and anxiety) to dictate their future decision-making.
"If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future." – Winston Churchill.
There is seldom a clear shot at success in any venture. Entrepreneurs identify an opportunity and work tirelessly to penetrate the market, achieve profitability, and dominate the space. Several successful entrepreneurs have had varying success in their previous ventures. While they learned from these experiences, they were never dissuaded by them.
We don’t let near-term negativity impact our investment techniques. Income investors should stay focused on their objectives and remain optimistic about the markets over the long term. After all, we get paid to swim through the cycles of negativity.
3. The Billionaire Mindset Loves Capitalism
The cost of almost everything is rising, and it is fair to complain about it. However, successful businesspersons are highly capitalistic. They love the idea of trade and commerce being controlled by private enterprises with a profit motive. Source.
The American economy is fundamentally built on capitalism, and despite regulations, political games and talks, the system will favor Corporate America and its thirst for profitability. As investors, you are uniquely positioned to benefit from this system by simply deploying your capital in these successful companies run by some of the finest entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide.
"It's just that I landed up in a terrific capitalist system. One that pays people who allocate capital extraordinarily well. Intrinsically, I'm not worth as much as somebody who invents something that could improve people's life, or health or whatever." – Warren Buffett.
As investors, we should admire this capitalism and seek to invest in those companies that maintain profitability through economic conditions. In 2020, Wall Street and Main Street were dissing oil in response to a short-term headwind. As long-term investors, we responded by purchasing midstream and mineral royalty firms. Today, as consumers are worried about soaring energy costs, the solid income stream from our prudent and patient investments makes us smile at the gas station.
4. The Billionaire Mindset Seeks To Build Businesses, Not Work For Them
The average individual works hard to earn money, potentially through multiple jobs throughout their career. But billionaires employ their capital to build their businesses and employ thousands of people to operate and grow their enterprises.
"Nobody forces you to work at Wal-Mart. Start your own business! Sell something to Wal-Mart!" – Kevin O’Leary.
My investment portfolio is my small business, and I seek every opportunity to expand its income generation potential. The stock market is experiencing massive layoffs in every category. But luckily for me, I have openings; I am hiring quality dividends to grow my income empire.
5. The Billionaire Mindset Is Obsessed With Learning, Not Entertainment
Mr. Buffett has famously said that knowledge builds up like compound interest. It is a powerful asset that has shaped billionaires and successful entrepreneurs. Almost no one is qualified to say they are done learning.
"I’ve never met a Nobel Prize winner who didn’t think they had an awful lot more to learn and wasn’t studying every single day." – Michael Bloomberg.
No matter what stage you are at in your life or career, it is crucial to stay educated on personal finances, the companies and the industries you have invested in, and make data-driven decisions.
"Stocks aren't lottery tickets. Behind every stock is a company. If the company does well, over time the stocks do well, and vice versa. You have to look at the company — that's what you research." – Peter Lynch.
And watching the market news all day doesn’t count. I would put that in the entertainment category.
Conclusion
We aren’t all cut out to be billionaires, nor do we all want to be one, but we can all learn a lot from how billionaires think and use it to make progress on our goals.
"Don’t cry for money; it never cries for you" – Kevin O’Leary.
Being a billionaire is not all about traveling in private jets, vacationing on your superyacht, or owning private islands. While that is what the paparazzi capture and discuss for entertainment, the actual knowledge comes from studying the mindset most billionaires have that helped shape their financial success. As strong proponents of passive income through diversified dividends, we aim to adopt from the teachings and experiences of successful businesspersons.
I value time more than money and would like to spend my time learning things and pursuing creative hobbies. While the market stays fearful, I am hungry for opportunities and am proactively buying quality dividends to automate my paychecks. The difference between a rich and poor mindset goes beyond the amount of money in the bank. I want to build a rich income stream, and you can do the same to set yourself on the path toward financial success and prosperity – just like a billionaire!
