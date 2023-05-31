Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Some Good Inflation News

May 31, 2023 12:55 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, XLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RGI, SIJ, AIRR
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers

Summary

  • While the market prices in a much higher likelihood of a rate hike at the June meeting, there was some decent news on the inflation front.
  • In this month’s update of the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, the inflation expectations component fell to 6.1% from a peak of 7.9% fifteen months ago in March 2022.
  • For all the talk about how inflation has been stickier, the pace of decline in this indicator on the way down has been the same as the pace of increase on the way up.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

While the market prices in a much higher likelihood of a rate hike at the June meeting, there was actually some decent news on the inflation front. Starting with the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, in this month’s update, the inflation expectations

Conference board consumer confidence inflation expectations

Average of Z-scores for each of the five fed regional indices, 2010 to present

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.6K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.