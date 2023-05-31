Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 12:49 PM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.79K Followers

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Davis - Vice President of Investor Relations

John Idol - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Edwards - Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Alexandra Straton - Morgan Stanley

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Capri Holdings Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer Davis, Vice President, Investor Relations for Capri Holdings Limited. Thank you. You may begin.

Jennifer Davis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Capri Holdings Limited fourth quarter and full year fiscal '23 conference call. With me this morning are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Idol; and Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, Tom Edwards.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those we expect.

Those risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Investors should not assume that the statements made during this call will remain operative at a later time, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call.

Unless otherwise

