Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 12:51 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference Call May 31, 2023 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Willem Meintjes - Chief Financial Officer

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Okay, great. Welcome, back everyone. Thank you so much for joining. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor and cap equipment space at Goldman Sachs. We are very pleased, very excited to host the team from Marvell this morning. We have Willem Meintjes, CFO; and Ashish Saran, Senior VP of Investor Relations. As always, I will kick off with a list of questions, but I will certainly open it up to the crowd. So please have your questions ready. Gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining the conference this morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toshiya Hari

Before we dive into what you guys had to report and guide last week, Willem, I just wanted to kick off with sort of an icebreaker type of question. It’s been several months since your appointment as CFO. You were obviously the Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer since 2018. So I am sure there is good continuity in terms of how you operate and run the business. But curious what you have been focused on as CFO since your appointment, what have been the key learnings so far, if any? And what changes have you introduced to the company?

Willem Meintjes

Yes. Thanks, Toshi. So just as a reminder, I’ve been with Marvell about 7 years. I joined pretty much a couple of weeks within when Matt joined and so have been part of all of our strategic work that we have done, pivoting the company to data infrastructure, all the M&A and integration that we did. And so I really setup and worked with the team

