Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLR Investment: A BDC Worth Considering For Both Short And Long Term

May 31, 2023 1:54 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)2 Comments
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
928 Followers

Summary

  • SLR Investment is an attractive stock option due to its secure double-digit dividend yield, earnings growth potential, and favorable market conditions.
  • The company benefits from increased demand for alternative financing along with higher interest rates.
  • Its robust earnings growth power combined with low valuations offers support for share price upside.

Business graph and charts sell or buy dices

MF3d

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) appears to be one of the best stocks for investors looking for consistent returns over the short- and long-term. The company's double-digit yielding dividend is safe due to its earnings growth potential and favorable market conditions. Due to

Internal Portfolio Risk Rating

Internal Portfolio Risk Rating (SLRC's Earnings Release)

Loan Portfolio Composition

Loan Portfolio Composition (Q1 earnings Release)

SLR Investment Vs, VFH Vanguard Financial Index

SLR Investment Vs. VFH Vanguard Financial Index (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
928 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.