We believe commercial real estate stocks are likely to decline much further this year due to a) the work-from-anywhere trend following covid, b) the rapid rise in interest rates, which will make debt refinancing very challenging, c) the ongoing regional banking crisis, d) a recession likely this year, based on various proven leading economic indicators and e) historically high real estate stock valuation levels.

To profit from this, we recommend Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:DRV) with a Strong Buy, since it is constructed to return 3x the inverse of the daily return of the S&P Real Estate Select Sector Index, which could enable it to be among the best-performing investments in a recession.

Investment Thesis

We recommend Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares ETF with a Strong Buy.

We believe a US recession is highly likely this year, which makes commercial real estate stocks highly susceptible to significant declines. This is particularly true given the work-from-anywhere trend, the rise in interest rates, the regional banking crisis and historically high valuation levels of real estate stocks.

There are likely to be few investments that rise in price during the recession we expect. We believe one investment that could provide some of the highest returns possible in a recession is DRV, since it is designed to produce three times the opposite of real estate stock returns. Thus, if the S&P Real Estate Select Sector Index falls at least 30%, DRV could double or more in price!

We believe buying an inverse ETF like DRV is better than shorting an ETF like the Real Estate Select SPDR ETF (XLRE), since it requires no margin account, which means no borrowing, no interest expense and no margin calls. It is also more intuitive, since investors generate profits when DRV rises in price and incur losses when it falls in price, just like with traditional stocks and ETFs.

One key issue to understand before buying any levered ETF such as DRV is that they often underperform their benchmark by the leverage factor, which in the case of DRV is -3x. This is primarily due to “beta slippage”, which occurs during periods of high daily volatility. For example, if the Index rises 10% one day and falls 10% the next day, it will be down 1% [(1 + 0.10) x (1 - 0.10) = 0.99] over that two-day period. But if a -3x levered ETF like DRV rises 20% the first day and falls 20% the second day, it will be down 4% [(1 + 0.20) x (1 - 0.20) = 0.96] over that two-day period, instead of the 3% one would expect it to fall. This is due to the mechanics of daily leverage pricing.

ETF Overview

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF seeks three times the inverse of the performance of the S&P Real Estate Select Sector Index (“the Index”) on a daily basis. That means if the Index rises 1% on a given day, then DRV should fall about 3%. And if the S&P 500 falls 1% on a given day, then DRV should rise about 3%.

Due to the compounding of daily returns, this triple inverse ETF is not likely to generate three times the inverse of the return of the Index cumulative return for periods lasting more than one day. In low-volatility markets that are primarily trending in one direction, the cumulative return for longer periods will typically be higher than -3x the return of the Index. But for high volatility markets without a strong trend, the cumulative return for longer periods will typically be lower than -3x the return of the Index, as mentioned above.

DRV achieves this daily performance goal primarily by using swap agreements with large financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citibank and UBS, as well as futures contracts and other financial instruments.

DRV is a relatively small ETF, with total assets of $188 million. But it is larger than the $68.9 million competing ProShares Ultra Short Real Estate ETF (SRS). Note that SRS is a -2x levered ETF, which is less leverage than DRV at -3x. Average daily dollar volume is $27.5 million, which is much higher than the $1.9 million of SRS. The expense ratio is relatively high at 1.08%, which is higher than 0.95% expense ratio of SRS. The average bid-ask spread is also relatively high at 0.18%, but it is slightly lower than the 0.21% spread of SRS.

The S&P Real Estate Select Sector Index is comprised of about 30 leading US real estate stocks that are in the S&P 500 Index. The median market cap of stocks in the Index is $21.9 billion. The top 10 constituents are about 63% of the Index and include companies such as Prologis, American Tower, Equinix, Crown Castle, Public Storage and Simon Property Group.

It is not possible to directly invest in the Index, but one can invest in the Real Estate Select SPDR ETF (XLRE).

High Risk In Commercial Real Estate

Most publicly traded real estate companies own and operate commercial real estate. We believe commercial real estate values are at very high risk now for these four key reasons:

Less demand for office space due to the post-covid work-from-anywhere trend The rapid rise in interest rates Regional banking crisis Recession coming

Commercial Real Estate Prices Are Already Falling Significantly

Green Street is an independent research firm focused on commercial real estate. Their Commercial Property Price Index tracks prices of commercial real estate transactions. The chart below shows this index over the past 24 years. Prices have already fallen 15% before a recession has even started and with the unemployment rate near 50-year lows. During the Great Recession, prices fell 30%. We believe once a recession starts, commercial real estate price declines could approach or even exceed those seen during the Great Recession.

Green Street

The table below shows Green Street’s sector-level price indexes. So far, price declines have ranged from a low of -4% for Lodging properties to a high of -25% for office properties.

Green Street

Work-From-Anywhere Trend

The covid lockdowns taught us that a) many workers prefer to work from home or while traveling and b) businesses can save a lot of money on rent by letting them do so.

According to a September 2022 National Bureau of Economic Research (“NBER”) paper, commercial office space occupancy in the US was about 95% before covid. In March 2020, occupancy fell to only 10%. As of last year, occupancy had only recovered to 47%. They call this dramatic drop in occupancy an "office real estate apocalypse” that has destroyed over $450 billion of commercial real estate value. A study by Columbia University and NYU estimates the value of US office buildings will fall 28% long term due to the work-from-anywhere trend.

Higher Interest Rates and Regional Banking Crisis

There is about $20 trillion worth of commercial real estate, which includes office buildings, shopping malls, apartments, warehouses, storage facilities, hotels, etc. Commercial real estate development utilizes high levels of debt, so interest rates play an enormous role in the construction and valuation of commercial real estate properties. Over $1 trillion of commercial real estate was constructed over the past 15 years and financed at artificially low interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve’s “Quantitative Easing” program of money creation.

Much of that real estate may not be able to support its debt at today’s much higher interest rates, which may lead to significant commercial real estate defaults and bankruptcies.

Small and mid-sized regional banks provide about 80% of commercial real estate loans. As regional banks pull back on lending to shore up their balance sheets, refinancing debt will likely become much more challenging for commercial real estate owners.

Lisa Shalett, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management chief investment officer, expects commercial real estate prices to fall as much as 40%, as shown in the chart below.

Morgan Stanley

She recently noted that, “More than 50% of the $2.9 trillion in commercial mortgages will need to be renegotiated in the next 24 months when new lending rates are likely to be up by 350 to 450 basis points.”

Refinancing all this debt with high vacancy rates, declining property values, the work-from-anywhere trend, the banking crisis and a recession with likely lead to significant debt defaults and delinquencies. This is particularly likely for office properties, which are 15% of the commercial real estate industry.

Several commercial real estate loan defaults have already occurred. Columbia Property Trust defaulted on $1.7 billion in office building loans. Brookfield Corp. defaulted on $784 million in loans related to two office towers in Los Angeles and another $161.4 million tied to 12 office buildings around Washington DC.

A Recession Won’t Help

Based on various leading economic indicators, we believe the US economy is highly likely to enter into a recession this year.

One of the most reliable and widely followed leading economic indicators is the yield curve spread. As shown in the chart below, the yield curve spread between the 10-Year Treasury yield and the 1-Year Treasury yield turned negative before every single one of the eight recessions (shaded gray) the US has experienced since 1970. This spread turned negative last July and is the most negative it has been in over 40 years. A recession usually starts within 6-18 months after the spread turns negative, which suggests a recession is highly likely to start sometime in 2023.

FRED

We believe another excellent leading economic indicator is The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (“LEI”). It is highly regarded for its ability to predict recessions and recoveries. The following chart shows The Conference Board’s LEI has fallen to levels only seen in recessions.

Conference Board

According to Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager of Business Cycle Indicators at The Conference Board:

The LEI for the US declined for the thirteenth consecutive month in April, signaling a worsening economic outlook. Weaknesses among underlying components were widespread—but less so than in March’s reading, which resulted in a smaller decline. Only stock prices and manufacturers’ new orders for both capital and consumer goods improved in April. Importantly, the LEI continues to warn of an economic downturn this year. The Conference Board forecasts a contraction of economic activity starting in Q2 leading to a mild recession by mid-2023.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute (“ECRI”) is known among economists for having one of the best track records in forecasting the economy. They are also forecasting a US recession this year. According to ECRI:

Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI), which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year…Recessions always entail noticeable declines in both GDP and jobs, but such pullbacks are not necessarily obvious at the recession's outset. While GDP and jobs do move in step with the economy, by the time they are released, they only tell us where the economy had been in the recent past…Our recession forecast hasn't wavered. We should all be prepared.

Even the Federal Reserve is predicting a recession this year, which is extremely unusual for a central bank. A summary of a recent Federal Reserve meeting said, “Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.”

While many economists and business cycle experts expect a recession, we do not believe that is priced into the market yet. Typically before a recession starts and even many months after a recession has started, most investors are not aware of the risks of a recession, since they tend to focus more on coincident or lagging indicators such as GDP and employment, as well as historical earnings reports, rather than leading economic indicators. It is usually only after unemployment starts rising materially and companies start missing or guiding down revenues significantly do investors begin to panic and price in recession risks.

It is a fact of life that stocks usually fall significantly during a recession. Since the late 1920s, there have been 12 recessions. The median decline of the S&P 500 during those recessions was -39%.

Thus, in a recession, we believe stocks are likely to fall significantly. That is particularly true this year, since the Fed has been raising interest rates despite their expectations of a recession, due to persistently high inflation. Recall that in most recessions, including the early 2000s and 2008-2009 recession, the Fed was cutting interest rates aggressively before the recessions even started.

We expect real estate stocks to fall even more than the S&P 500 during this recession, for the reasons cited above. Thus, we believe DRV should be one of the best-performing investments if there is a US recession, since it could provide a positive return of about triple the decline in real estate stocks. It will be hard for any other investment to beat that in a recession, particularly since most investments will likely be declining.

During the covid stock market panic of February and March 2020, XLRE fell -40%, worse than the S&P 500’s -35% decline. DRV rose +239% then. That was -6x the return of XLRE. In 2022, XLRE fell -35% from early January to mid-October, worse than the S&P 500’s -28% drop. DRV rose +170% during that time, which was -4.9x the return of the S&P 500.

Of course, with -3x levered ETFs, relative performance can vary significantly, particularly when prices are highly volatile. For example, XLRE fell nearly 21% from the end of March 2022 to the end of March 2023, but DRV rose only about 44%, which is only -2x and not the -3x expected. It is important for investors to recognize that DRV performance can stray significantly from what is intended over medium to long periods of time.

High Real Estate Stock Valuation Levels

Since most real estate companies are REITs (“Real Estate Investment Trusts”) that are required to pay out at least 90% of their earnings in the form of dividends, we believe REIT dividend yields are the best indicator of real estate stock valuation levels.

The current REIT dividend yield of 4.07% is near the lowest levels of the past 50 years, as the chart below shows, which means they are at very high valuation levels relative to their history. For comparison, the median historical yield of 7.06% is 73% higher than the current yield and yields exceeded 10% during the Great Recession, which was 146% higher than the current yield.

Nareit

Valuation levels for any investment are primarily useful for determining long-term return potential and are usually not indicative of likely short-term returns. However, we believe they are very relevant for stocks in a recession, since the biggest bear market declines have typically occurred when the market started at historically high valuation levels. Since the valuation level of real estate stocks at their peak in early 2022 was the highest in the past five decades, we believe this bear market has the potential to be one of the biggest in history for real estate stocks.

Risks

Triple inverse ETFs such as DRV carry substantial risks, as discussed on the fund’s website here and here.

They are only suitable for aggressive investors who can actively manage their trading positions and tolerate large losses in a short period of time. They are not suitable for “buy and hold” long-term investing, since the stocks tend to rise over time. They should only be held during periods when an investor has a strong conviction that the stocks will be declining in a bear market. We have that conviction now.

If the Index is highly volatile, the return of DRV can be negative, even if the Index falls. And if the Index rises more than 30% in one day — which we believe is highly unlikely — then the value of DRV could fall to $0. However, the fund manager typically positions the fund so that it is not responsive to changes in the Index of more than 90% on a given trading day. This should limit the maximum daily gain or loss of DRV to 90%.

There are also risks related to the derivatives that DRV invests in, as well as the counterparty risk they undertake with those derivatives. If there is a major global financial crisis, which would typically lead to gains for DRV, there could be a risk that the financial institutions that are counterparties to DRV swap agreements and other derivatives are not able to meet their commitments.

Beyond the risks relating to the fund, the primary risk to DRV is if there is no recession and no further bear market. Also, while it is highly unlikely, it is possible that the Index does not fall during a recession, since real estate stock prices are ultimately driven by investor optimism and pessimism.

To mitigate those risks, investors in DRV should keep a close eye on leading economic and real estate indicators, as well as technical trend indicators, to assess the likelihood of a recession and bear market or a recovery and bull market.

In the shorter-term, there is always the risk of sharp bear market rallies during a recession.

Investment Recommendation

We recommend DRV ETF with a Strong Buy due to the likelihood of a US recession, which should cause significant declines in real estate stocks due to weak commercial real estate demand and higher interest rates.

DRV is highly volatile and carries substantial risks, which we have discussed above, but it also provides the opportunity for aggressive investors to generate among the highest returns possible in a US recession.

