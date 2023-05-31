Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genco Shipping: Dividends Likely To Stay Strong Despite Challenging Market

May 31, 2023 2:24 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)
Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
55 Followers

Summary

  • Downward trending market TCE rates are challenging for the bottom line.
  • Strong liquidity enables Genco to continue dividend payouts.
  • Low valuation makes the risk-reward ratio tempting for income-seeking investors.

Aerial view of Large Cargo Ship Vessel in transit.

bfk92

Introduction

This is a follow-up article to my previous post about Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK). In that article, I concluded the company is a strong dividend stock with a credible strategy and strong balance sheet. As Genco's market cap

Genco Laddey vessel on idle in full load.

Genco Laddey vessel (Katsumi Yamamoto, MarineTraffic.com)

Chart showing freight rate development

Genco Shipping corporate presentation

Dry bulk shipping orderbook

Genco Shipping corporate presentation

Genco Shipping dividend framework

Genco Shipping corporate presentation

Genco share price

Genco share price YTD 2023 (TradingView)

Genco Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha

Genco Valuation

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Henri Suutari profile picture
Henri Suutari
55 Followers
Henri Suutari is an independent stock analyst interested in traditional industries such as maritime shipping, commodities, and real estate. As an analyst, I aim to understand the company, its operations, and its positioning in the marketplace in as detail as possible. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting, and I am pursuing a Master's degree in Auditing. As my day job, I work as an associate auditor. All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. Disclaimer: I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All opinions and comments are solely my own and do not represent any organization I may be affiliated with. I am not a certified investment advisor. All content provided by me is only for educational and informational purposes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.