Blackstone Inc. (BX) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 1:45 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)
Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Gray - Blackstone President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Patrick Davitt

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Patrick Davitt, I'm the asset manager analyst here at Autonomous. As a reminder, we're using Pigeon Hole for Q&A. So if you do have any questions, put them in there, and I'll try to get to them as we go through the conversation from this pad here. So it's my pleasure to welcome Blackstone's President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Gray, this morning, fitting to come after one of his best deals, Hilton CEO.

Jon Gray

This is world-class, by the way.

Patrick Davitt

So thanks for joining us today. We really appreciate it.

Patrick Davitt

Perhaps to start, we'll start with macro given your position as one of the largest owners of assets in the world. I think it is informative to start with macro then. So there's a view that the Fed hasn't been able to tackle inflation like this without causing recession, but your portfolio continues to perform well. So through that lens, can you frame what you're seeing on the ground across your portfolio and how you expect the macro to play out from here?

Jon Gray

Sure. Thanks for having me, Patrick. I guess I'll start with maybe a little bit of optimism. You referenced inflation. What we're seeing is inflation increasingly moving to the rearview mirror, particularly here in the US. So shipping costs are back down basically to pre-COVID levels, input costs at our companies were up just 2% in the first quarter. Labor, which has been the stickiest, has come down from Q3 around 7% now to around sort of 5.5%, so

