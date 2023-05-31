Blackstone Inc. (BX) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Jon Gray - Blackstone President & COO

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Patrick Davitt

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Patrick Davitt, I'm the asset manager analyst here at Autonomous. As a reminder, we're using Pigeon Hole for Q&A. So if you do have any questions, put them in there, and I'll try to get to them as we go through the conversation from this pad here. So it's my pleasure to welcome Blackstone's President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Gray, this morning, fitting to come after one of his best deals, Hilton CEO.

Patrick Davitt

Perhaps to start, we'll start with macro given your position as one of the largest owners of assets in the world. I think it is informative to start with macro then. So there's a view that the Fed hasn't been able to tackle inflation like this without causing recession, but your portfolio continues to perform well. So through that lens, can you frame what you're seeing on the ground across your portfolio and how you expect the macro to play out from here?

Sure. Thanks for having me, Patrick. I guess I'll start with maybe a little bit of optimism. You referenced inflation. What we're seeing is inflation increasingly moving to the rearview mirror, particularly here in the US. So shipping costs are back down basically to pre-COVID levels, input costs at our companies were up just 2% in the first quarter. Labor, which has been the stickiest, has come down from Q3 around 7% now to around sort of 5.5%, so trending in the right direction. And if you looked at the overall CPI data, what you'd see in the April numbers, which were 4.9%, if you stripped out shelter costs, which are a lagging indicator, it's 3.4%. So I think that's pretty good. Europe has been coming down, but more slowly. But the overall trend seems to be a declining pace and sort of the increase of inflation. So I think that's very positive. For all of us as investors, it has a huge impact on multiples and confidence in so many things. I'd say the other positive element out there is the economic resilience we've seen. We announced in our first quarter that our portfolio companies in private equity had 13% revenue growth. Now yes, that reflects strength in our India portfolio, our energy transition. We have a big overweight also to travel and leisure. But in general, we've seen pretty good numbers at our companies. Yes, for sale housing, slower. Consumer goods slower. But in general, better numbers than you would expect given the headlines you read out there.

I think the real challenge is when you look forward to the cost of capital and the availability of capital. So the Fed has said pretty stridently we're going to keep rates at an elevated level, now 5.25%. We're going to keep at it until we get inflation down, and we take them at their word. And I think barring some sort of really big shock, they're going to do that. They remembered what happened -- remember what happened in the 1970s, where rates were cut prematurely, inflation became stickier. I think they're going to keep the cost of capital elevated. The other thing is the regional banking issues here in the US are definitely making financial institutions more cautious, less likely to lend. And so cost of capital is higher, availability of capital is lower, it's tightening the circulatory system of the economy, and I think that will lead to a sequential slowdown in the economy. Now using a skiing analogy, it feels a bit more like a green run as opposed to a double black diamond some people were expecting in terms of the slowdown. And that's what we're expecting, a sequential slowdown in business activity. But this is not '08, '09. We don't have the massive overleverage we had in financial institutions that we had in the housing market or commercial real estate. So sort of a Fed-induced slowdown to eliminate inflation, that's the lens through which we're investing capital but positive certainly on inflation coming down. So I would say a mixed picture and we recognize the headwinds as we look forward.

Patrick Davitt

Great. So on that point, it does feel like CRE is a place that people do feel like there could be a more deep recession. So obviously, a big investor focus recently and in the press. As you pointed out, not all CRE is created equal. So could you walk us through your exposures and the dynamics across the portfolio, and how you think the recent bake stress plays out for the real estate sector?

Jon Gray

Yes. So I think in real estate, there are a couple of things happening. One is as the Fed raised rates and the long bond moved up, cap rates, which the main tool, the inverse of EBITDA multiples, valuing real estate went higher. And markets have recognized that some owners of real estate have been more slow in recognizing that in their valuations. We take, I would say, a more proactive approach on these things. And that I would describe a little bit like the stock market trading at 22, 23 times now at 19 times, there's been an adjustment and that has clearly happened and impacted real estate. But then once you take that into account, when you look at the operating fundamentals in real estate, it's much different than often what you're reading in the press which makes it sound like commercial real estate, all of it's in one bucket and it's very different. So if you look at traditional office buildings in the US, particularly older office buildings, there is unprecedented weakness. Vacancy is 20-plus percent, rents are declining, companies now are obviously thinking about their space needs in light of remote work and the economic climate that's ahead, lenders are reluctant to have exposure to office buildings, buyers are reluctant, valuations are going down. Fortunately, for us, US traditional office buildings which used to be more than 60% of what we owned in '07 are less than 2% of our equity portfolio in real estate today. And we've made a conscious choice really over a long period of time to deemphasize that asset class.

I think when you look at the rest of real estate and you widen the aperture, the picture looks very different. So if you look at our biggest asset class, logistics, global logistics, which is 40% of what we own at Blackstone. around the world, vacancy, including in the US, is generally 3% or lower, rents are growing 10% to 20%. There's mark-to-market to rents in place versus the market rents anywhere from 25% to 75%, depending around the markets around the world, so huge embedded growth and we see incredibly strong fundamentals. And if you look more broadly and you look at apartment vacancies in the US around 5%, retail vacancy 4%, data centers 2% to 3%, you see really strong underlying fundamentals. And the reason that exists is we just didn't see the kind of building, given what happened in the GFC and then in COVID, you didn't see the kind of overbuilding you typically see in a cycle.

So what I would say is office buildings, major challenges and in the US in particular, better outside the US, better newer buildings. But in general, there will be significant losses, most of that will fall on the equity. By the way, the other thing that's better about this cycle for commercial real estate is leverage levels were a lot lower. If you went back to '06, '07, people were lending 75%, 80%. Hair banks were lending 55%, 60%. And as a result, most of the pain you're going to see will happen in equity investors, which is less systematically relevant, obviously, than when it happens in the credit system. So I think what you're going to see is a lot of pain in the office sector and much better than expected results in the rest of real estate. And just using data point, our BREIT vehicle for individual investors, which gets a ton of press, had 9% same store cash flow growth in the first quarter. That is not consistent with what you're reading in the paper. Now it's rental housing, it's logistics, it's very concentrated in the Sun Belt to the United States, but there's definitely more strength in real estate than what you read. That said, office buildings do face real challenges. As it relates to the banking system, I think office buildings are about 3% of the US banking system. Come up with whatever scenario of losses, if these are 55% loans on average, if there's a point of bank AUM essentially, that's losses, and it's phased in over five years, it will result in losses in banks and insurance companies. But the size relative to what happened in the housing market 15 years ago is dramatically different. So I think it’s very bifurcated. And ofr us the idea of having large amounts of capital when sentiment is universally negative and what’s happening on the ground is more nuanced that creates real opportunity.

Patrick Davitt

So you've mentioned multifamily as a relative strength of the portfolio, but there's been a lot of reporting about a lot of supply coming online there, even in the Sun Belt. So how does that factor into your view of supply and demand dynamics? It seems to not 100% fit with what you guys have been saying?

Jon Gray

Yes. Well, I do think, to your point, in the apartment space, you do have a bit of a supply bulge that's working its way through the system. So that was one area where there was more building. But you need -- and so that will happen in this year through the end of the year and early next year. But once you get beyond that, new housing starts, multi and single family combined, have fallen 25% in the last year or so. So the picture gets a lot better once you get through that. And then you also have to keep in mind that since the financial crisis, we've been building homes in the US at about half the rate as a percentage of population as we did pre the financial crisis. And so we have this structural shortage. I think that's part of the reason most people are surprised, home prices have held up more than expected. So I do think it's fair to say we'll continue to see this deceleration in apartment fundamentals and we've seen them go from high teens to 3% to 4% today, and it could go slower than that. But I think once you get through this period of supply, the picture gets better. And then within multifamily, there is variance. For instance, we're the largest owner of student housing, a sector that really lagged through COVID because students didn't go to campus and now is showing real strength. We own a lot of rental housing outside the US, places like the UK and Japan, where we're seeing a lot of strength. So I still think it's a good long term sector. And if you think about real estate through the lens of supply and demand, the fact that new building is going to go down pretty dramatically, that's a very positive sign for the longer term and the fact that we don't start with big imbalances today. But to your point, could you see some sequential softening? Sure.

Patrick Davitt

So I think you touched on this for real estate and I think most of your comps are in agreement that rates are going to be higher for longer. So through that lens, as we kind of expand to the broader portfolio, how should we think about much higher discount rates, lower multiples for longer through the lens of your broader portfolios?

Jon Gray

So I would say, looking into our existing assets, what's happened over the last 15 months is we've seen very good cash flow growth. And because of that, you've also been able to pay down some debt. In many cases, your valuations of equity have held or declined a bit, which shows that we've taken the multiples down pretty meaningfully in our portfolios, reflecting what's happening out there. And I think that's a natural result. The same things obviously happened in the stock market, particularly as you move away from the big seven tech companies, there's been a re-rating to lower multiples. And that's sort of -- that's a fact of life. I think the biggest hit on value has certainly been in companies that don't produce profits, fast growing companies that tends to be a pretty small portion of what we do even in our growth area. And as a result, we're, I think, less exposed to that. We weren't crypto investors. I think where we positioned our portfolio increasingly in floating rate debt, we talked about real estate and private equity in some of these very successful sectors, particularly travel, energy transition, life sciences. So nobody is immune to what's happened. Multiples clearly reflect a tougher environment and you reflect that in your valuations.

I think the positive, of course, is as we look forward, the entry points are more attractive. If you look at the deals we've set up recently, there are definitely better prices relative to earnings or EBITDA than they would have been in the past. And particularly when debt is hard to come by, you tend to get lower prices. And the nice thing I often say with our people is your price is only once. If I buy something at a price, the financing today, which costs a lot and is a low loan to value, you can change that out over time. And I remember, by the way, back when we had sold Extended Stay America in 2007, which had been owned by our private equity and real estate group, we sold it for almost $8 billion, the buyer financed, $7.5 billion. It got into bankruptcy during '08, '09, we bought it back for $4 billion, so down 50%. We struggled to finance $2 billion. And on the numbers, it didn't look good because you were borrowing 50% and 10% back then. But of course, once you got to a more normalized environment, you were able to lower your financing costs and you had that very low entry price. And so I think the positive for us in our $200 billion of dry powder is it's going to be in better investment period. Deal volume is slower but it's definitely a better time to deploy.

Patrick Davitt

Got it, makes sense. Let me move on to everyone's favorite topic now, private credit. It's obviously been a huge success story for you and the other managers. So as more financing goes to the private markets, how are you responding to some of the press talking heads that this growth is kind of introducing more systemic risk to the financial system?

Jon Gray

So I guess I'd say a few things. I think the main issue to focus on is what creates systemic problems where the government has to step in to protect the financial system in the broader economy. And as I look at these things, there tend to be three preconditions and everything that basically failed in the post war period. One is very high levels of leverage. So if you looked at Credit Suisse or First Republic or SVB, these institutions were anywhere from 12 to 20 times leveraged. If you look at our nontraded BDC BCRED, it's 1 times leveraged. If you look at what we do for our insurance clients, we manage money on an unleveraged basis for them. And so that's a very different dynamic. The second precondition tends to be one very large cross-collateralized balance sheet. So if you think about large financial institutions who, by the way, are mission critical to our economy, but if something happens in their derivative book in one part of the world, it impacts the entire financial institution. If you think about the way an alternative manager sets up, we, as a firm, have 800 different vehicles so it's not designed to have a domino effect if something happens.

The third precondition tends to be a mismatch of assets and liabilities. I mean, the unfortunate irony of SVB and First Republic is they didn't have any credit losses. They owned US treasuries and super prime mortgages, right? But they had a mismatch. We don't have products with hourly deposits available, we're very conscious of how we set these things up. And ironically, BREIT, the criticism of BREIT is that we created a system that was designed to weather a storm to be semiliquid. So you weren't a foreseller of assets in an untimely way, so you could protect investor capital. And that's to me really the key, when you sit down with regulators and you walk them through this, they get it and they understand. Today, there continue to be articles about private sector, shadow banking, these sort of things. But what is the main risk today? The main risk today is the Fed has got the cost of capital at 5.25% and banks are paying deposits at 1% and it's likely there will continue to be some pressure as that moves out, and that creates issues in the financial system. So I feel pretty good that what we do, particularly at Blackstone where we have essentially almost no net debt at the parent company, no insurance liabilities, and then we run in this very disciplined way, I feel good about how we sit down with regulators and how they can understand how we operate this. And I think it's a really great way to diversify risk in the financial system.

Patrick Davitt

That's helpful, thanks. On that point, on the bank failure point, a consistent message coming out of the first quarter earnings call was that the big incremental opportunity is probably going to be in asset-backed finance. So as banks look to push these assets to better homes like insurance balance sheets, how is Blackstone approaching the opportunity? There's been some reporting that you're looking to partner with some banks. And how should we think about the economics of that flowing through the business?

Jon Gray

So today, in private credit and if you add in real estate credit, which is reported in our real estate segment, we have about $350 billion. And as we've talked about, we do it in a different -- we're an investment manager, we don't do this off of our balance sheet. I think we can continue to be a very helpful partner to financial institutions, because as they're under pressure to think about the matching of their assets and liabilities, not just regional banks but larger banks, that we can be very helpful from a capital efficiency standpoint for them. So it could be home improvement flow agreement or equipment finance with a regional bank. It could be credit card portfolio with a larger bank where they just say, I'll take some fees for the origination and for managing these assets. I'll maintain, meaning the bank will maintain the privacy of the relationship with the borrowers. And new Blackstone, who has, particularly with the insurance capital, long duration, low cost capital, that's a natural partnership. And I think this is going to continue to grow in a pretty meaningful way. And if you think about the insurance industry, they are really a hold to maturity business. And so they are the natural partner for some of these things because they can put a private loan on their books and hold it for nine years, because that's what they're designed to do. And the key, and I'm not sure market participants understand this, we're really, for our insurance clients, focused on investment grade credit in that case.

With some of the individual investor products, it's more direct lending. And there, again, if you think about what banks do in the leveraged finance world, they play a vital role. But oftentimes, they're in that business to distribute. So they commit the capital and then they have to figure out how to place it, and in a very volatile environment, that's hard. If you think about our BDCs, they're really in the storage business as opposed to the moving business, they want to own those loans for a period of time. So I think it's asset backed, for sure. It's real estate, particularly as the banks pull back and it's corporate credit. And I think if you were going to say like what's the mega -- what's a major opportunity? If you think about what's happened in the public equity bucket over the last 30 years, private equity has taken a meaningful chunk of that because of the strong performance. I think the potential exists, particularly for pension funds and insurance companies who are long duration pools of capital to trade some liquidity for a higher rate of return. And so I think when you think about these alternative managers, this is a big growth area. And in some cases, what we're seeing from clients is they're saying, wait, I don't have to take equity risk and I can hit my 7% target. And so I do think we'll see more capital moving this way and I definitely think we'll see more partnerships between banks and private credit.

Patrick Davitt

I've heard some rumblings that regulators have stepped in the way of some of these opportunities, at least out of the receivership issue in terms of old SPAC spec deals. Do you think that could be a problem for this broader opportunity you're talking about?

Jon Gray

I think these are private transactions. I think where you've heard some of this was I think regulators were more focused on some of the failed institutions bringing in depository institutions. I think this is a different story because I think this is helpful to the depository institutions, which is they've got a terrific range of relationships, they'd love to find some partners to hold this who've got the right duration funding. So I think this is in line with what the regulators want is my impression.

Patrick Davitt

Makes sense. Yes, okay. Let's move to the investment environment. You obviously have a lot of dry powder, your competitors have a lot of dry powder, but deal volumes remain pretty subdued. How close do you think we are to those bid-asks getting to a level where you see a big uptake there?

Jon Gray

It takes time for a reset. I think we said on our earnings call, we don't expect a dramatic change in the near term. That being said, when market conditions improve, they tend to improve faster than we expect, it's not a linear change. And so for instance, if inflation came down much faster than people expected, that could be helpful. I think our base case is it's going to be a slower deal environment for some period of time. But eventually, companies want to sell divisions that are noncore, families have life events that force things to happen, companies and sponsors need to refinance debt. And the range of capital we have means we can do a lot of things. So the private credit, certainly, our tactical opportunities area, which can help companies looking for maybe senior equity, something that's more structured. Our secondaries business has begun to see a pickup activity, because some of the pension funds are looking to get below their target allocations and selling is an opportunity for us. So I think it's a function of sort of market volatility. If comm returns, I think we'll see transaction activity slowly pick up. If we see more shocks to the system as we did in the spring, then it sets us back. But ultimately, this is just a question of when, not if. Transaction activity will pick up. We have $200 billion of dry powder. There will be interesting things to do. It's hard to know exactly when that happens.

Jon Gray

Yes. We've been in periods that are worse if you go back to '08, '09. And ultimately, again, it comes back. These things tend to be cyclical. And the great thing about the alternative model is in so many cases we have this capital, we have a long period of time to deploy it, so we have the patience to wait for the right moment.

Jon Gray

It's very possible. And I think the problem is, as investors, it's hard to know exactly when that is. But market expectations, particularly looking at us, people, I think, expected way out in the future, you don't know when that will occur.

Patrick Davitt

Jon Gray

Well, what's interesting is we just had our LP conference last week, so we were with all our big institutional investors. And I would say the mindset is very different than '08, '09 when there was a lot of question marks around alternatives, where this is going and so forth. Today, our investors are generally still highly favorably inclined towards alternatives. They want to do more. They, in some cases, are constrained because they're over their targets. And so that is having an impact, we've talked about that publicly. But the desire is still there. And we're also seeing a bit of a shift. So definitely a lot of interest in private credit, which we've talked about, sort of a golden moment in private credit. Lot of interest in secondaries and infrastructure. I would say a little more of a cautious outlook on private equity and open ended real estate funds. But again, these things tend to change. And what encourages me on the institutional side is continued strong enthusiasm for the asset class. Very few to know investors saying, I want to reduce my allocation to private. And then, of course, some very large markets in insurance, where we're in very early days of insurance companies moving a greater share of what they do into private credit and then the individual investor, $85 trillion around the world, that's probably about 1% allocated to alternatives, again, very early stages. So I see still plenty of room for this industry to grow. And right now, we're in a period maybe of a little bit of a slowdown, consolidation. But despite all of that, we raised $217 billion the last 12 months, which by itself would be one of the largest alternative firms in the world. So I think that says something powerful about the desire for alternatives, about the strength of our brand and our performance, that through this very challenging environment, we could still raise so much capital but it is clearly a tougher period we're in right now.

Patrick Davitt

Jon Gray

I think it's the duration. Obviously, the banking issue made -- created more caution. The longer period goes on and there are less distributions, institutional investors have models with their expected realizations and so they may not be getting back as much in terms of realizations. So I think it's generally that shock, overall caution and then a little bit less in the way of sort of distributions. But the key thing to me when I think about Blackstone for the long term is the strength of the underlying demand for our alternatives and the breadth of it and then particularly with our firm and our brand.

Patrick Davitt

Jon Gray

Yes. So I start with performance. The press, of course, very focused on what the flows this month, last month. Those are obviously driven a lot by the sentiment out there which is not great in the general investor environment. We, in the context of BREIT, have delivered approximately 12% on our main share class now for six and half years, which is 3 times the public REIT market, even wider spread over the last 12 months. We deployed our capital in rental housing and logistics, data centers, hotels. We put most of the assets in the Sun Belt in the United States, not in major urban centers on the coast. And we hedged out our balance sheet for seven years. We made a lot of very good decisions and that has benefited our investors. By the way, similarly in BCRED, which has only been around two and half years, we've delivered 9% plus, well ahead of almost all fixed income indices, almost all floating rate debt, almost all senior. And there, again, I think we've done an outstanding job for our investors. And that is ultimately the determinant of the outcome. What I would say is on the flow side, I'd say outflows have remained elevated for both products. To me, no surprise given the sentiment. Although in the case of BREIT, we've seen a material reduction versus January when there was a height of concern.

On the inflow side, in the case of BREIT, it's remained muted, which is not a shock given what you read about in commercial real estate generally. Interestingly, in the case of BCRED, we've seen an acceleration to the positive of inflows. And in fact, the June 1 flows will be the highest level since July 1 of last year for BCRED, which just shows you investors are seeing the strength in private credit. And it's not a shock, right? I mean, base rates have moved from zero to 5.25%, spreads have widened, you can earn a very attractive return in private credit generally. And so to your question, Patrick, about our distribution partners and our underlying both the financial advisers and the individual customers, they've been extremely pleased by what's happened, because what they've seen is strong performance from us. In the case of BREIT, for six years, we basically gave them monthly liquidity, even though we said upfront it's semiliquid subject certain limitations and so forth. And even if you started seeking liquidity in BREIT at the end of November, when we went over the redemption limits, by now you've gotten almost 90% of your money out. So I think these products being battle tested, it's actually really important for their long term success. And I have an enormous amount of confidence. And again, to me, what it comes back to is do we do a good job deploying capital for the customers? And I think we have, I think we continue to. And I think, ultimately, just like the institutional customers, as sentiment starts to change and we have delivered, capital flows will pick back up again. That's what our ultimate expectation is.

Patrick Davitt

So there's a question from the audience on this point is are you -- obviously, the press has been very focused on this, but are you getting a lot of pushback on your marks from your distributors and the clients?

Jon Gray

Valuation, yes…

Interestingly -- yes. So I would say a few points on that. We've sold $7 billion of properties at, I think, on average, about 5% above our carrying value, which is pretty material. We continue to sell assets, I think the world will see, we continue to sell these assets at premiums to our carrying value. And I think what investors or commentators don't seem to focus on is just how dramatically we moved up the cap rates and discount rates over the last 15 months to reflect the changed environment. And so -- and then people really look last year at relative performance of the public REITs and us, they didn't look at the year before when the public REITs and industrial and apartments were up 65%. So I would say the best proof is in our sales. I think we had another great proof point in that we brought in the University of California, put in $4.5 billion in a structured transaction, but it's very dependent on the long term performance of the vehicle, they did an enormous amount of diligence. So I think you'll continue to see from us that we've been very disciplined in how we value our assets, the process around that, and the proof will be in the pudding as we sell things, again, at or above our carrying values, and I think it will show our model works. Had we not changed our valuation models, then yes, I would say that would have been a real issue. But we had -- last year, we had 13% cash flow growth, we had this incredible long duration swap which performed quite well. These things helped our performance and we take that very seriously because we understand the kind of trust investors are putting in us and we want to get this right.

Patrick Davitt

Makes sense. Thanks. Moving on. Blackstone is known for its innovation, the ability to kind of step out into new adjacencies and suddenly have 10 billion plus strategies. With that said, you've already done a lot of these over the years and are a much bigger company. So as we evaluate an investment in the stock, as innovation as a part of this thesis, is this something we should still be counting on? How much low hanging fruit do you still see on that front, like do you have a pipeline of these newer strategies coming online?

Jon Gray

I would say that, that is a good bet to say that will continue at Blackstone, that the idea of finding new ways to serve our customers is core to sort of who we are. And so when I look out there, we talked about private credit, there's a whole range of semiliquid multi-asset private credit, asset backed finance that could be enormous business lines as we are in this higher rate, higher spread environment. I think infrastructure could grow. We started it five and half years ago. We have $35 billion of equity. I think there's more we can do in different geographies as well there. I think in some of the faster growing segments, in growth in life sciences, there are earlier, later stage opportunities, credit opportunities as well. I think Asia is still early days in terms of the growth of alternatives and we've got a big footprint, I'm going to be there next week. I don't -- and then obviously, serving individual investors in a lot of different ways over time. So I think the key to us is we've got to deliver for the customers. That's the most important thing and that's our true north. And if we can continue to use our scale, our ability to attract great people, continue to deliver for the customers, I think there'll be lots of adjacencies along the way.

Patrick Davitt

That's helpful, thanks. So with all this growth, including your headcount being up 1.5 times over the last three years, you've spoken before about the importance of keeping the firm integrated and maintaining the culture, and I think that's made Blackstone special. Has this become more difficult as you approach the $1 trillion AUM mark?

Jon Gray

Yes, it's definitely harder. When I joined Blackstone 31 years ago, I think it was 75 people. And today, it's approaching 5,000. But it is core -- maintaining that culture is so essential to maintaining our firm and its success. So we actually -- the operating committee's meeting the next couple of days and we're going to talk about a couple of things and maintaining culture's obviously very high on that list. We've taken some concrete actions in that regard. Every Monday since the pandemic started, we do something called Blackstone TV, which is an internal Zoom call, but we call Blackstone TV, it sounds more fun.

Jon Gray

Yes, it does now. But we talk about what we're seeing in the world, where we're having success, where we're raising money, where the challenges are out there. We have a photo contest and we show people climbing mountains, running marathons, overcoming cancer, because we want people to feel like they're part of something. We talk about what we're doing around energy transition, diversity, other things. We want people to feel a sense of the importance of the mission, who we're serving, who the people at our firm are. The other thing we do is since September of 2020, we've been a work from work place. So for investment professionals, we're five days a week. We believe that training our young people through our Zoom screens very hard. We prefer having people in the office. Fortunately, this year, we had 60,000 young people applied for a little over 200 analyst jobs, so it's still a sought after place even though we're different than most companies. But to me, building that culture is really important. We actually just did a culture survey and we're sort of so type A. The results were generally good but we're focused on the areas that don't work. If you think about these firms, the whole key is to make sure that they are integrated, connected, people share the values and really, there's a sort of winning positive culture. So we invest a ton of time on that. And the best thing about my job, and credit to Steve creating this, is it's an incredible culture of highly talented, highly driven, high integrity people and I think that is really part of the special sauce.

Patrick Davitt

Makes sense. You mentioned energy transition, and there's a question on the Pigeon Hole on this. I guess, how do you see the opportunity there emerging, has the political focus on that changed the opportunity at all? It seems like the IRA made it through the debt ceiling negotiations. So maybe can you explain the opportunity what you're doing, what you think the best growth opportunity…

Jon Gray

I think as it relates to the ESG debate, I think the dangers in asset manager is when you lose your fiduciary responsibility, that's where the risk falls. So if you start doing something -- we're not philanthropic organizations ultimately, we can do a lot of really good things, but you have to be investing to generate returns for your customers. The good news is that energy transition is a long term mega trend, just like life sciences, digitalization, travel, and there are going to be lots of investments. So you can be more conservative and still want to get the returns from energy transition. So we have an energy credit fund that we talked about on the last earnings call, we had a lot of success. We have an energy equity fund. We do infrastructure, energy transition there as well. And we're just seeing unbelievable level of opportunities on creating new renewable assets, but then all the picks and shovels around it. So it could be compliance, it could be consulting, software, grid hardening, transitioning a utility, this is going to happen. It's going to happen around the world. Yes, governments can accelerate it, they can slow it, but we're moving in this direction. And we feel really good that we're doing this always through our fiduciary lens and it has the added benefit of helping the planet. But our primary mission is to deliver for our customers.

Patrick Davitt

Makes sense, thanks. On the innovation point, there's a question from the audience on AI. You've obviously been, I think, at the forefront of investing in data science and whatnot. So could you speak to how AI is factoring into your process, portfolio management, et cetera?

Jon Gray

So you hit it. We've got a 40 person team of data scientists and pretty much every control investment we make at the firm has a data scientist on it. We've also embedded a number of data scientists in our portfolio companies. And to me, it allows you to see what's happening in the business in a very different way. I mean, even basic things of rather than looking through a phone book to find your customers, to find here are the 12 characteristics your main customers have and then therefore call on just these 50 companies, really focus on them. But obviously, there's going to be powerful tools in companies that will be both a positive and disruptive. I think the interesting thing we're finding that it's in some of our creative businesses where the disruption may happen faster because some of the tax, legal things, the machines can still make mistakes. You can't make a mistake on the creative side. So when you think about music and creative industries, I think the disruptive nature of this technology is pretty powerful and we're looking a lot at that We're also looking a lot at where are their derivative plays. We privatized last year one of the largest data center companies in the United States, QTS, in our real estate business, it's in BREIT and it's in our infrastructure business. I would just say the demand for data centers, given what's happening in AI, is quite extraordinary. And so often when these huge trends are happening, it's a bit like our logistics trend. Logistics are the single largest asset class we own for our customers at Blackstone and it was basically built on a simple idea, which is as we move from physical retail to e-commerce, there would be more demand. Now it's been helped by reshoring and redundancies since COVID, but that's been the mega trend. I think there will be some powerful things coming off AI. I think data centers are one easy area. But definitely trying to look at our companies and figure out who are most at risk of being disrupted, can we protect them or exit those businesses,, which companies are the best? And I would like everybody, we have dedicated teams, we're trying to figure this out, we do not yet have all the answers.

Patrick Davitt

Jon Gray

Well, I think there's an educational process as part of this, because I think when you hear private equity and insurance, you might say, oh, they're going to go buy private equity or distressed real estate or high yield credit. The reality of what we're doing is investing in investment grade assets but doing it generally on the private side and getting additional yield at the same or lower returns. And for our clients, their risk NAIC ratings have improved with us because we've been able to not elevate the risk level. So I think there's an educational process as part of this. And we understand that this is not an area where we want to take losses, this is not opportunistic credit, there's a real focus on the discipline of how we do this. And I think we can show it's pretty powerful that what we're doing in any of these asset backed areas, corporate credit, that the risk levels are acceptable and the returns are meaningfully higher because we're essentially bringing the insurance company balance sheet to the borrower without a lot of the incremental costs that may have existed previously to get something rated. What the insurer is trading, for just a portion of their portfolio, is a liquid bond, which they ironically just want to hold to maturity and they're getting materially higher yield.

So I think part of this is incumbent upon us to spend time with regulators. I think our model is helpful in the sense we're not an insurance company. We have a couple of minority stakes. But I would say, I think this model of providing our investment expertise and giving insurers access to higher yielding assets without taking on incremental risk, I think it's a powerful model. And I think it will continue to grow. Today, we have about $170 billion. We'll continue to be asset light in this area and it also enables us to have a range of clients because we're not competing in the insurance space. Some of our competitors have chosen a different route, I think they'll be very successful themselves. Well-run groups, they've taken a different model, they want to do a spread investment business, I think they're going to be successful. For us, we want to be asset light, brand heavy, but there aren't just one way to be successful in this area.

Patrick Davitt

Great. Thanks. Perhaps to conclude, I think a lot of people in this room have a view that we are headed to a recession. So through that lens, why do you think we should be buying your stock now given that uncertainty?

Jon Gray

I love that. Well, I'd say a couple of things. I think it's pretty clear there's a megatrend in alternatives that is going to continue. It started -- it's probably been going for 30 years now. If anything, it feels to me as if it's accelerating in a lot of ways as we move beyond. You used to only do private assets, alternative assets to be in private equity, real estate private equity or distressed credit, to get very high rates of return, 20% growth, 15% net. And over the last 10 years, we've really seen that widen. So alternative fixed income, other forms of private credit, infrastructure, core plus real estate, very large markets. And if you think about the assets and alternatives, those lower returning, longer duration strategies, that's in the fatter part of the pyramid. We continue to do this part as well. But these are very large markets that we're early days in penetrating. So I like to invest in what I call good neighborhoods. I see alternatives as a good neighbor. We then happen to be the global leader in alternatives with what I believe is the strongest brand name. It certainly seems to appear that way in the different channels, what we're able to do by operating with an asset light approach. We moved first in the individual investor market in real scale. I think we've got, obviously, a lot of scale in insurance. We weren't the first mover there but I think we're doing very nicely. Obviously, we have the largest institutional platform as well and we do this on a global basis in all these asset classes.

So we're in an area where the wind's at our back and we seem to have a broader positioning than anyone else and real confidence and depth of relationship with our customers. And then on the financials, we have a business that runs at, I think, north of 50% pretax margins. We've got a business that doesn't use capital, that pays out essentially 100% of its earnings in dividends and stock buybacks. We have a business that's got a very nice recurring balance to it. And when I look at the valuation, by the way, the insiders own a big chunk of this business, are highly motivated. And then when I look at the valuation, you have a company that's trading at almost tripled the dividend yield on an LTM basis as the S&P 500. You have a company that's not yet in the S&P 500, you have a company that trades around the market multiple. Even though a large chunk of our earnings power is in hibernation, if you think about our realizations and incentive fees, they obviously are at a more depressed level in this kind of environment. And so I look at, as an investor, the kind of value you get to buy this company with really great long term tailwinds. And you know this is going to restart again, both the deal business, the realizations. And so we're obviously biased because we own a lot of the stock. But it is a company that I think is really well positioned given the long term trends, the strength of the franchise, the commitment of the management team. So we are definitely believers.

Okay. Thank you, Patrick. Thank you all so much.