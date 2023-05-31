Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saint-Gobain Benefits From Specialty Position And Renovations

Summary

  • Despite sharp declines in new construction, Gobain is managing excellent operating profit and sales growth thanks to resilience in renovation markets.
  • Even markets highly affected by the energy crisis in Europe are managing thanks to low-energy consumption initiatives by governments supporting sustainable renovation.
  • Specialty positioning is allowing Gobain's pricing to outrun raw material price increases.
  • On the debt side, substantial portfolio rotation has helped net debt decline, and the debt is hedged, mostly with long-term contracts, eliminating IR risk.
  • The PE multiple prices in a late-cycle company, and while some earnings declines are reasonable to expect, there is downside protection in green initiatives and recovering APAC.
Saint-Gobain name on the front of the headquarters building

Jean-Luc Ichard

Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) delivers excellent performance despite its markets being directly in the way of higher interest costs and a real estate slowdown. While new construction markets have indeed taken a hit, regulatory backstops that support an already more resilient

Gobain trading update

Overall Organic and Headline Results (Q1 Trading Update)

gobain southern europe

Southern Europe (Q1 Trading Update)

gobain northern europe

Northern Europe Segment (Q1 Trading Update)

gobain q1 americas sales

Americas Segment (Q1 Trading Update)

