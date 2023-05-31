Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlas Engineered Products: Underwhelming Q1 2023 Results And A Gloomy Outlook

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company’s revenues slumped by 22.6% in Q1 due to lower prices of some materials and falling housing starts in Canada.
  • The balance sheet is strong and Atlas Engineered Products expects the slowdown in housing starts in Canada to be brief.
  • However, the CMHC forecasts the number of housing starts in the country to decrease significantly in 2023 before increasing in 2024 and 2025.
  • I like the company’s robust roll-up acquisition strategy and its solid balance sheet but I think this isn’t a good time to open a position.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Microcap Review get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
On the construction site of a new residential development, newly framed beams form a shape leading to a wooden frame for the building

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In March, I wrote an article on SA about Canadian construction company Atlas Engineered Products (OTCPK:APEUF) (TSXV:AEP:CA) in which I said that 2023 was likely to be challenging due to low levels of housing starts in Canada.

Well, I think

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.5K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.