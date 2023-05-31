Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Management Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript May 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Tim Archer - President and CEO

Analysts

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Stacy Rasgon

Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for coming. I am Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment sector here at Bernstein. It’s my great honor to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Lam Research, Mr. Tim Archer.

Before I start, I want to mention, if you have questions you would like to ask during the presentation, in your program there’s a QR code, you can scan it, that will take you to our -- what’s called our pigeon hole form where you can submit those questions and we will leave time at the end for that Q&A.

So semi cap; look, semi cap has really been top of mind for many of my clients, especially as the strength of the last years a couple of years now sort of turns into the first kind of real cycle we have had since 2019.

But even amid all of that, though, there are, of course, nearer term questions, things like memory spending trajectory and the impact of export controls and when things might trough and when they might peak.

But I am -- I get all that, but I am also increasing getting people looking at the longer term potential of this industry, especially as they start to view it on secular terms in addition to the purely cyclical as they look for like the long-term growth of the semiconductor industry and what is going to be needed to support it with which is this.

And so to answer that, and hopefully, in many other questions, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Tim to our session

