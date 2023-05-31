Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCPK:RQHTF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call May 31, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Crossley - Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Crossley

Thank you for joining us. Today is May 31, 2023. Its 12 noon Eastern Time and 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This is Reliq Health Technologies’ Corporate Update. I am Lisa Crossley, the CEO. And, this will be an overview of our Q3 financials as well as outlook forward.

Please review the forward-looking statements disclaimer at your leisure and interpret any remarks from today's presentation in that context. For today's webinar, I'm going to provide a brief overview of the Q3 fiscal year 2023 financials, for the period ending March 31, 2023. I'll provide an outlook for the remainder of the calendar year, and then go through some very quick shareholder FAQs and the upcoming webinar dates subsequent to this one.

Overall, what I except to cover during this webinar is fairly brief. As you all know, we made some substantive changes to our business model beginning in January of this year, and the quarter that we're reporting on here, which was two months ago, it ended was really the quarter where we first started to implement those changes. So, not a lot of the progress that we made is reflected in these financials, but will certainly be reflected in future financials.

Let's jump into the Q3 results. So, the highlights for the quarter ending March 31, were an increase in revenue of over 88% to roughly $4.7 million. We also increased our revenue from the higher margin software and services sales by 69% to about $1.8 million. You will definitely see much more significant increases in software sales going forward. This quarter, we were a little bit hampered by the hardware orders that we'll talk about a little more in a little more detail in subsequent

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.