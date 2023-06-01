Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: 500 Billion Reasons To Buy This 7.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

Jun. 01, 2023 7:30 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA8 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge Inc. is a 7.4% yielding ultra SWAN aristocrat with a strong long-term risk management profile and a diverse portfolio of energy assets.
  • The company is 23% undervalued, offering a 17% annual return potential over the next 2.5 years and twice the return potential of the S&P 500 over the next six years.
  • Enbridge is investing in green energy projects and has a $500 billion investment opportunity in European offshore wind, making it a solid buy for income investors.
  • Management is guiding for 12.4% long-term returns, which is better than the Nasdaq. Enbridge has delivered on growth guidance for 17 consecutive years.
  • S&P calls Enbridge Inc. the 2nd best midstream in the world at risk management, better than 96% of all companies it rates. The bond market expects Enbridge to keep growing steadily for the next 90 years at least. It's the ultimate 7.4% yielding buy-and-hold forever dividend aristocrat.
Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 31st.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In uncertain times like these, high-yield dividend aristocrats are a great choice to stay sane and safe.

If you can live off growing dividends, regardless of

YCharts

EPD investor presentation

investor day presentation

investor presentation

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

investor day presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

TRP investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

investor presentation

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.75K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

