Enbridge: 500 Billion Reasons To Buy This 7.4% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat
Summary
- Enbridge Inc. is a 7.4% yielding ultra SWAN aristocrat with a strong long-term risk management profile and a diverse portfolio of energy assets.
- The company is 23% undervalued, offering a 17% annual return potential over the next 2.5 years and twice the return potential of the S&P 500 over the next six years.
- Enbridge is investing in green energy projects and has a $500 billion investment opportunity in European offshore wind, making it a solid buy for income investors.
- Management is guiding for 12.4% long-term returns, which is better than the Nasdaq. Enbridge has delivered on growth guidance for 17 consecutive years.
- S&P calls Enbridge Inc. the 2nd best midstream in the world at risk management, better than 96% of all companies it rates. The bond market expects Enbridge to keep growing steadily for the next 90 years at least. It's the ultimate 7.4% yielding buy-and-hold forever dividend aristocrat.
In uncertain times like these, high-yield dividend aristocrats are a great choice to stay sane and safe.
If you can live off growing dividends, regardless of the economy or what stock prices are doing, you've achieved financial freedom.
Today I want to point out why 7.4% yielding Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
In fact, there are 500 billion reasons why it might just be the ultimate ultra-yield aristocrat to own for the next 100 years.
The Ultimate Defensive Ultra-Yield Aristocrat
- Canadian company
- NO K1 tax form
- qualified dividends
- 15% dividend withholding for US investors in taxable accounts
- none in retirement accounts
- tax credit available for taxable accounts
- own in retirement accounts to minimize tax paperwork.
ENB is down 20% off its 2022 highs due to the market overreacting to the recent decline in oil prices.
Is this decline justified? Absolutely not.
Enbridge's first-quarter earnings were reliably solid as usual. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to CAD 4.5 billion from last year's levels, primarily driven by the increased economic interests in the Gray Oak and Cactus II pipelines. Full-year EBITDA guidance at a midpoint of CAD 16.2 billion was reaffirmed, compared with our CAD 16.3 billion forecasts." - Morningstar.
ENB is the most utility-like midstream, almost always delivering the expected cash flows.
There were two announcements about the crown jewel Mainline asset.
For Mainline, there are several incremental takeaways beyond our note on May 4. First, the performance-based component, with allowed returns on equity to drift between 11% and 14.5%, depending on volumes and optimization efforts, was new to the structure.
The structure protects the downside for Enbridge in the case of lower volumes, which is likely more valuable as the competing Trans Mountain expansion enters service in early 2024. Second, locking in the agreement ahead of the Trans Mountain startup ensures that more volumes will remain on Enbridge's system, which it is actively making more attractive with downstream expansions allowing barrels to reach the Gulf Coast and export markets more effectively." - Morningstar.
Nothing shocking in this announcement would justify a 20% decline.
What about other news? Such as what management just announced regarding M&A?
Management also flagged how it plans to exploit recent M&A transactions. The Gray Oak pipeline originally moved 900,000 barrels per day from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast, and as part of a transaction with Phillips 66 in August 2022, Enbridge was able to increase its ownership stake to 58.5% from 22.8%. For Gray Oak, where Enbridge took over the operator role in April, it has already unlocked 25,000 barrels per day in extra capacity and is likely to pursue an incremental expansion of 200,000 barrels per day this summer. The Ingleside export center allows Enbridge to collect incremental fees while ensuring it has a secure source of demand already lined up for the expansions." - Morningstar.
ENB, like EPD, is now involved with U.S. oil exports—a major growth opportunity in the future in a world where Russian crude is sanctioned.
What about ENB's latest guidance or announcements from its March 1st investor day?
Management continues to find new profitable investment opportunities in utility projects as well as green energy opportunities like renewable natural gas.
Its long-term growth guidance is 5%, the low end of its 5% to 7% previous growth guidance.
So, ENB is down 20% for no good reason, and here is why this is the ultimate 7.4% yielding ultra-swan aristocrat for this and all future recessions.
Why I Trust Enbridge And So Should You
Enbridge was founded in 1949 in Calgary, Canada. It's the oldest and largest midstream company in North America.
Enbridge is the most utility-like midstream, with 98% of cash flow not exposed to commodity prices. It literally is a utility, with 900,000 power customers in Ontario and 4 million natural gas customers (mostly Toronto).
It owns North America's largest and most diversified pipeline assets, totaling almost 93,000 miles of natural gas and crude pipelines.
For context, the entire nation of Iran, an OPEC country, has 80,000 miles of total pipelines.
- If ENB were a country, it would have the 5th most pipeline assets on earth.
The International Energy Agency estimates that oil and gas demand is expected to remain stable through at least 2050.
- "The International Energy Agency is a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, established in 1974, that provides policy recommendations, analysis, and data on the entire global energy sector. The 31 member countries and 11 association countries of the IEA represent 75% of global energy demand." - Wikipedia (emphasis added).
The IEA is not some oil lobby trying to make it seem like oil demand is going to remain high for a long time to juice oil stock prices.
Renewables are expected to generate new energy demand, but the world is going to need fossil fuels far longer than some politicians would have you believe.
ENB's focus is on expanding oil export capacity, liquified natural gas capacity, and renewable energy. S&P Global estimates that each of these is a growth market that will grow between 50% and 270% by 2035.
Why Enbridge Is An Industry Leader In Smart Long-Term Planning
S&P considers Enbridge the 2nd best-positioned midstream for the green energy transition. And here are some examples of why.
Here is how ENB has been adapting for the future.
Seven years ago, it was 74% oil focused and 5% renewables.
In 2017 ENB bought Spectra Energy in a $28 billion deal that remains the largest acquisition in industry history. That made it about 50% gas.
- The US Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand will grow steadily through at least 2050.
Buying Spectra gave ENB the pipelines to serve LNG export facilities for the Pacific and Gulf Coast. In fact, ENB is now connected to 15% of North America's LNG export capacity.
ENB has been investing in green energy projects for 20 years, the first in the industry to start pivoting to the long-term future of energy.
- like how PM is the industry leader in reduced-risk products or RRPs.
In 2018, it broke into offshore wind in Europe.
The IEA estimates that by 2035 alone offshore wind just in Europe could be generating up to 100 GW of clean power.
- up to 75 million homes.
ENB is now also investing in hydrogen, carbon sequestration, and renewable natural gas.
- RNG = methane from landfills and cows.
Both hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration are massive growth markets for ENB and other midstreams like TC Energy.
ENB is a very low-risk, 7.4% yielding way to profit from the green energy transition. It owns 59 renewable energy assets and counting.
Management estimates that its green energy backlog of potential projects is over $7.5 billion.
Canada's government wants 30% of its natural gas to be renewable by 2040. And the contracts on RNG projects are take-or-pay and long-term.
- take-or-pay = contractually guaranteed revenue regardless of volume.
ENB isn't just a pipeline company; it's not an oil or gas stock; it's a globally diversified energy company.
It's the largest gas utility in North America and one of the global leaders in wind power in Europe.
ENB is essential to life in North America. It supplies:
- 30% of crude oil North America uses
- 20% of North America's natural gas
- 75% of the gas used in Ontario (including Toronto)
- and powers 900,000 European homes with wind power.
Without Enbridge, Toronto freezes to death.
ENB estimates it will have over 5 billion CAD worth of annual investment opportunities in the coming decades.
- A minimum of $3.7 billion worth of profitable growth opportunities.
Management plans to maintain 6 billion CAD worth of investment dry powder with a fully self-funded business model requiring no share issuance.
- $4.4 billion worth of self-funding growth spending capacity every year for decades.
It plans to maintain a safe 4.75X leverage ratio (5 or less is safe), its BBB+ credit rating, a 65% payout ratio (83% or less is safe), and buy back stock opportunistically when not using excess cash flow for small strategic M&A.
And here's an example of what kind of growth opportunities ENB sees in solar and wind alone.
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) estimates $7 trillion worth of North American green energy investment opportunities by 2030 alone.
ENB is the #1 energy provider in North America today and plans to own the future of energy as well.
And ENB plans to expand in Europe in a big way. Remember how the IEA estimates that European offshore wind is a 98 GW potential capacity by 2035?
By 2045 the UK, Germany, and France alone are targeting 160 GW of offshore wind capacity.
And S&P estimates that Europe's offshore wind capacity will be approaching 500 GW.
- enough for 375 million homes.
For context, the EU currently uses 2,785 GW of power.
- By 2045 S&P estimates the EU could be getting about 15% of its power from offshore wind.
And Enbridge is one of the global leaders in offshore wind.
No matter how much money ENB spends on offshore wind, it's always going to be able to invest more. At the moment, ENB has 1.5 GW of offshore wind capacity with another 1.8 GW under construction, and the potential market is 500 GW by 2045.
- Offshore wind costs about $1 billion per 1 GW of capacity
- same cost as solar
- Natural gas costs $1.2 billion per 1 GW of capacity
- Nuclear costs $5.4 billion.
What kind of addressable market does ENB have?
- Close to $500 billion in growth opportunities through 2045...in European offshore wind alone.
ENB's plan for offshore wind is to grow its capacity by 50% by 2025 and its EBITDA from wind by 55%.
ENB plans to invest over $7.5 billion over the next decade into hyper-growth opportunities like hydrogen, renewable ammonia, carbon sequestration, and RNG.
All of that massive growth spending through its self-funding business model.
And when ENB says it will do something, it will. In 2022 it achieved its cash flow guidance for the 17th consecutive year.
While delivering its 28th consecutive annual dividend hike.
ENB has 98% of its cash flow from long-term contracts or regulated utilities.
95% of its customers are investment grade.
80% of its cash flow has inflation adjustments baked into contracts.
ENB is guiding for 5% cash flow growth and 3% dividend growth in the coming years as it works to get its payout ratio even lower so it can invest more aggressively into the trillions in growth opportunities all over the world.
Once again, a self-funding business model with the 2nd strongest balance sheet in the industry.
Bond Investors Betting Millions That ENB Will Still Be Around In 90 Years
How many companies do you know that are able to borrow for 90 years at less than 6%?
The "smart money" on Wall Street, bond investors, literally are betting millions that ENB will outlive us all.
ENB has the longest dividend growth streak in the industry and will become its first dividend king in 2045.
ENB looks at $30 billion in potential growth projects every year and selects the top 15% that meet its strict criteria.
And with $500 billion in growth potential from European offshore wind alone, you can see why management, rating agencies, and bond investors are so confident that ENB will keep growing steadily for the next 100 years.
The Ultimate Buy And Hold Forever Midstream
ENB is currently working on a $12.5 billion growth backlog, and last year it added $6 billion to that backlog.
Going forward, management plans to invest about $4.5 billion per year in profitable growth opportunities designed to grow cash flow per share by about 5%.
And remember that when ENB says it will grow X%, it delivers for 17 consecutive years.
Long-term management expects to grow the dividend by 5% along with cash flow.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Enbridge
|7.4%
|5.0%
|12.4%
|8.7%
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.1%
|9.8%
|13.9%
|9.7%
|REITs
|3.9%
|7.0%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|7.6%
|11.2%
|7.8%
|Dividend Champions
|2.6%
|8.1%
|10.7%
|7.5%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|1.9%
|10.7%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.2%
|12.0%
|8.4%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)
How many 7.4% yielding dividend aristocrats do you know whose management is guiding for Nasdaq-beating returns?
How many of those companies have delivered on growth guidance for 17 consecutive years?
And whose growth potential is both so large and so predictable the bond market is willing to lend it money for the next 90 years?
At interest rates that most sovereign governments couldn't get?
That's Enbridge, the ultimate sleep well at night buy and hold forever ultra-yield aristocrat.
ENB 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential
ENB is now undervalued and offers a 17% annual return potential over the next 2.5 years.
ENB 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential
ENB offers twice the return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) over the next six years, along with 4.5X the much safer yield.
A Wonderful Company At A Great Price
Millions of income investors have paid between 10X and 12X cash flow for ENB outside of bear markets and bubbles for twenty years while it was growing at today's rates.
- 91% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (14-Years)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield (Pure Industry Bear Market)
|6.51%
|$39.48
|$39.94
|$39.94
|$43.01
|13-Year Median Yield
|4.48%
|$57.37
|$58.04
|$58.04
|$62.50
|Operating Cash Flow
|10.04
|$38.75
|$44.28
|$44.28
|$50.70
|Average
|$43.75
|$46.26
|$46.26
|$50.87
|$46.26
|Current Price
|$35.61
|
Discount To Fair Value
|18.61%
|23.02%
|23.02%
|30.00%
|23.02%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|22.87%
|29.90%
|29.90%
|42.85%
|37.20%
|2023 OCF
|2024 OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|2024 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$4.41
|$4.41
|$2.54
|$1.87
|$4.41
|10.5
|8.1
ENB is trading at an anti-bubble 8.1X cash flow, a 23% historical discount that prices in -0.8% growth, while management says to expect 5% growth for decades.
Management that made on its growth guidance in 17 consecutive years.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN
|2023 Fair Value Price
|2024 Fair Value Price
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$46.26
|$46.26
|$46.26
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$43.94
|$43.94
|$43.94
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$39.32
|$39.32
|$39.32
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$32.96
|$34.69
|$34.69
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$30.07
|$30.07
|$30.07
|Currently
|$35.61
|23.02%
|23.02%
|23.02%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|37.20%
|37.20%
|37.20%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, ENB is a potentially strong buy, 2% above its very strong buy price.
- At an 8.7% yield, ENB is a table-pounding Buffett-style "fat pitch" ultra-value buy.
Risk Profile: Why Enbridge Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
ENB's Risk Profile Includes
- economic cyclicality risk: modest cash flow variability in recessions (up to 19% but larger in oil crashes)
- M&A execution risk: from future industry consolidation
- regulatory risk: specifically for new project approvals (Keystone XL is a good example of what can go wrong)
- failure of the green energy transition plan
- talent retention risk in the tightest job market in 54 years
- cyber-security risk: hackers and ransomware (Colonial pipeline hack is an example of what can happen)
- currency risk: including the dividend.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
- S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model
- which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics
- 50% of metrics are industry specific
- this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
ENB scores 96th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
- supply chain management
- crisis management
- cyber-security
- privacy protection
- efficiency
- R&D efficiency
- innovation management
- labor relations
- talent retention
- worker training/skills improvement
- occupational health & safety
- customer relationship management
- business ethics
- climate strategy adaptation
- sustainable agricultural practices
- corporate governance
- brand management
- interest rate risk management.
ENB's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 33rd Best In The Master List 93rd Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Enbridge
|96
|
Exceptional
|
Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
ENB's risk-management consensus is in the top 7% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:
- Ecolab (ECL): Super SWAN aristocrat
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Ultra SWAN
- Microsoft (MSFT): Ultra SWAN
- Canadian National Railway (CNI): Ultra SWAN aristocrat
- Lockheed Martin (LMT): Ultra SWAN.
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and ENB is exceptional at managing theirs, according to S&P.
How We Monitor ENB's Risk Profile
- 22 analysts
- four credit rating agencies
- 26 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
- and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: Enbridge Is The Ultimate 7.4% Yielding Ultra SWAN Aristocrat For This Recession
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in ENB (I'm not a market-timer).
Even Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
- over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck
- in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals
- in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about ENB.
- very safe 7.4% yield (1% risk of a dividend cut in a severe recession), growing 5% long-term
- 12.4% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P
- historically 23% undervalued
- 8.1X cash flow vs. 10 to 12X historical
- 112% consensus return potential over the next six years, 12% annually, 2X more than the S&P 500
- About 60% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years
- 4X the income of the S&P over the next five years.
If you want to sleep well at night with a 7.4% yielding utility aristocrat that hasn't missed guidance in 17 years, ENB is a great choice.
If you want a high-yield Ultra SWAN that will shower you with dividends for the next 100 years, the bond market says ENB is the #1 choice.
And if you want to potentially outperform the Nasdaq for the next century powered by the largest megatrend in history, trillions in infrastructure spending, including $500 billion in European Offshore wind in the next quarter century alone, Enbridge is what you need.
Whenever the recession arrives, and no matter how bad it is, Enbridge Inc., with its 28-year dividend growth streak and rock-solid balance sheet and impeccable risk management, is the ultimate ultra-SWAN aristocrat for retiring in safety and splendor.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.