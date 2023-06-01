Nattakorn Maneerat

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 31st.

In uncertain times like these, high-yield dividend aristocrats are a great choice to stay sane and safe.

If you can live off growing dividends, regardless of the economy or what stock prices are doing, you've achieved financial freedom.

Today I want to point out why 7.4% yielding Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is one of the best high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.

In fact, there are 500 billion reasons why it might just be the ultimate ultra-yield aristocrat to own for the next 100 years.

The Ultimate Defensive Ultra-Yield Aristocrat

Canadian company

NO K1 tax form

qualified dividends

15% dividend withholding for US investors in taxable accounts

none in retirement accounts

tax credit available for taxable accounts

own in retirement accounts to minimize tax paperwork.

YCharts

ENB is down 20% off its 2022 highs due to the market overreacting to the recent decline in oil prices.

Is this decline justified? Absolutely not.

Enbridge's first-quarter earnings were reliably solid as usual. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to CAD 4.5 billion from last year's levels, primarily driven by the increased economic interests in the Gray Oak and Cactus II pipelines. Full-year EBITDA guidance at a midpoint of CAD 16.2 billion was reaffirmed, compared with our CAD 16.3 billion forecasts." - Morningstar.

ENB is the most utility-like midstream, almost always delivering the expected cash flows.

There were two announcements about the crown jewel Mainline asset.

For Mainline, there are several incremental takeaways beyond our note on May 4. First, the performance-based component, with allowed returns on equity to drift between 11% and 14.5%, depending on volumes and optimization efforts, was new to the structure. The structure protects the downside for Enbridge in the case of lower volumes, which is likely more valuable as the competing Trans Mountain expansion enters service in early 2024. Second, locking in the agreement ahead of the Trans Mountain startup ensures that more volumes will remain on Enbridge's system, which it is actively making more attractive with downstream expansions allowing barrels to reach the Gulf Coast and export markets more effectively." - Morningstar.

Nothing shocking in this announcement would justify a 20% decline.

What about other news? Such as what management just announced regarding M&A?

Management also flagged how it plans to exploit recent M&A transactions. The Gray Oak pipeline originally moved 900,000 barrels per day from the Permian basin to the Gulf Coast, and as part of a transaction with Phillips 66 in August 2022, Enbridge was able to increase its ownership stake to 58.5% from 22.8%. For Gray Oak, where Enbridge took over the operator role in April, it has already unlocked 25,000 barrels per day in extra capacity and is likely to pursue an incremental expansion of 200,000 barrels per day this summer. The Ingleside export center allows Enbridge to collect incremental fees while ensuring it has a secure source of demand already lined up for the expansions." - Morningstar.

ENB, like EPD, is now involved with U.S. oil exports—a major growth opportunity in the future in a world where Russian crude is sanctioned.

EPD investor presentation

What about ENB's latest guidance or announcements from its March 1st investor day?

investor day presentation

Management continues to find new profitable investment opportunities in utility projects as well as green energy opportunities like renewable natural gas.

Its long-term growth guidance is 5%, the low end of its 5% to 7% previous growth guidance.

So, ENB is down 20% for no good reason, and here is why this is the ultimate 7.4% yielding ultra-swan aristocrat for this and all future recessions.

Why I Trust Enbridge And So Should You

Enbridge was founded in 1949 in Calgary, Canada. It's the oldest and largest midstream company in North America.

investor presentation

Enbridge is the most utility-like midstream, with 98% of cash flow not exposed to commodity prices. It literally is a utility, with 900,000 power customers in Ontario and 4 million natural gas customers (mostly Toronto).

It owns North America's largest and most diversified pipeline assets, totaling almost 93,000 miles of natural gas and crude pipelines.

For context, the entire nation of Iran, an OPEC country, has 80,000 miles of total pipelines.

If ENB were a country, it would have the 5th most pipeline assets on earth.

The International Energy Agency estimates that oil and gas demand is expected to remain stable through at least 2050.

"The International Energy Agency is a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, established in 1974, that provides policy recommendations, analysis, and data on the entire global energy sector. The 31 member countries and 11 association countries of the IEA represent 75% of global energy demand." - Wikipedia (emphasis added).

The IEA is not some oil lobby trying to make it seem like oil demand is going to remain high for a long time to juice oil stock prices.

investor day presentation

Renewables are expected to generate new energy demand, but the world is going to need fossil fuels far longer than some politicians would have you believe.

investor day presentation

ENB's focus is on expanding oil export capacity, liquified natural gas capacity, and renewable energy. S&P Global estimates that each of these is a growth market that will grow between 50% and 270% by 2035.

Why Enbridge Is An Industry Leader In Smart Long-Term Planning

S&P considers Enbridge the 2nd best-positioned midstream for the green energy transition. And here are some examples of why.

Here is how ENB has been adapting for the future.

investor day presentation

Seven years ago, it was 74% oil focused and 5% renewables.

investor day presentation

In 2017 ENB bought Spectra Energy in a $28 billion deal that remains the largest acquisition in industry history. That made it about 50% gas.

The US Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand will grow steadily through at least 2050.

investor day presentation

Buying Spectra gave ENB the pipelines to serve LNG export facilities for the Pacific and Gulf Coast. In fact, ENB is now connected to 15% of North America's LNG export capacity.

investor day presentation

ENB has been investing in green energy projects for 20 years, the first in the industry to start pivoting to the long-term future of energy.

like how PM is the industry leader in reduced-risk products or RRPs.

In 2018, it broke into offshore wind in Europe.

investor presentation

The IEA estimates that by 2035 alone offshore wind just in Europe could be generating up to 100 GW of clean power.

up to 75 million homes.

investor presentation

ENB is now also investing in hydrogen, carbon sequestration, and renewable natural gas.

RNG = methane from landfills and cows.

TRP investor presentation

Both hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration are massive growth markets for ENB and other midstreams like TC Energy.

investor presentation

ENB is a very low-risk, 7.4% yielding way to profit from the green energy transition. It owns 59 renewable energy assets and counting.

Management estimates that its green energy backlog of potential projects is over $7.5 billion.

investor presentation

Canada's government wants 30% of its natural gas to be renewable by 2040. And the contracts on RNG projects are take-or-pay and long-term.

take-or-pay = contractually guaranteed revenue regardless of volume.

investor presentation

ENB isn't just a pipeline company; it's not an oil or gas stock; it's a globally diversified energy company.

It's the largest gas utility in North America and one of the global leaders in wind power in Europe.

ENB is essential to life in North America. It supplies:

30% of crude oil North America uses

20% of North America's natural gas

75% of the gas used in Ontario (including Toronto)

and powers 900,000 European homes with wind power.

Without Enbridge, Toronto freezes to death.

investor presentation

ENB estimates it will have over 5 billion CAD worth of annual investment opportunities in the coming decades.

A minimum of $3.7 billion worth of profitable growth opportunities.

investor presentation

Management plans to maintain 6 billion CAD worth of investment dry powder with a fully self-funded business model requiring no share issuance.

$4.4 billion worth of self-funding growth spending capacity every year for decades.

It plans to maintain a safe 4.75X leverage ratio (5 or less is safe), its BBB+ credit rating, a 65% payout ratio (83% or less is safe), and buy back stock opportunistically when not using excess cash flow for small strategic M&A.

investor presentation

And here's an example of what kind of growth opportunities ENB sees in solar and wind alone.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) estimates $7 trillion worth of North American green energy investment opportunities by 2030 alone.

ENB is the #1 energy provider in North America today and plans to own the future of energy as well.

And ENB plans to expand in Europe in a big way. Remember how the IEA estimates that European offshore wind is a 98 GW potential capacity by 2035?

investor presentation

By 2045 the UK, Germany, and France alone are targeting 160 GW of offshore wind capacity.

And S&P estimates that Europe's offshore wind capacity will be approaching 500 GW.

enough for 375 million homes.

For context, the EU currently uses 2,785 GW of power.

By 2045 S&P estimates the EU could be getting about 15% of its power from offshore wind.

And Enbridge is one of the global leaders in offshore wind.

investor presentation

No matter how much money ENB spends on offshore wind, it's always going to be able to invest more. At the moment, ENB has 1.5 GW of offshore wind capacity with another 1.8 GW under construction, and the potential market is 500 GW by 2045.

Offshore wind costs about $1 billion per 1 GW of capacity

same cost as solar

Natural gas costs $1.2 billion per 1 GW of capacity

Nuclear costs $5.4 billion.

What kind of addressable market does ENB have?

Close to $500 billion in growth opportunities through 2045...in European offshore wind alone.

ENB's plan for offshore wind is to grow its capacity by 50% by 2025 and its EBITDA from wind by 55%.

investor presentation

ENB plans to invest over $7.5 billion over the next decade into hyper-growth opportunities like hydrogen, renewable ammonia, carbon sequestration, and RNG.

investor presentation

All of that massive growth spending through its self-funding business model.

investor presentation

And when ENB says it will do something, it will. In 2022 it achieved its cash flow guidance for the 17th consecutive year.

While delivering its 28th consecutive annual dividend hike.

investor presentation

ENB has 98% of its cash flow from long-term contracts or regulated utilities.

95% of its customers are investment grade.

80% of its cash flow has inflation adjustments baked into contracts.

investor presentation

ENB is guiding for 5% cash flow growth and 3% dividend growth in the coming years as it works to get its payout ratio even lower so it can invest more aggressively into the trillions in growth opportunities all over the world.

investor presentation

Once again, a self-funding business model with the 2nd strongest balance sheet in the industry.

Bond Investors Betting Millions That ENB Will Still Be Around In 90 Years

FactSet Research Terminal

How many companies do you know that are able to borrow for 90 years at less than 6%?

The "smart money" on Wall Street, bond investors, literally are betting millions that ENB will outlive us all.

investor presentation

ENB has the longest dividend growth streak in the industry and will become its first dividend king in 2045.

investor presentation

ENB looks at $30 billion in potential growth projects every year and selects the top 15% that meet its strict criteria.

And with $500 billion in growth potential from European offshore wind alone, you can see why management, rating agencies, and bond investors are so confident that ENB will keep growing steadily for the next 100 years.

The Ultimate Buy And Hold Forever Midstream

investor presentation

ENB is currently working on a $12.5 billion growth backlog, and last year it added $6 billion to that backlog.

Going forward, management plans to invest about $4.5 billion per year in profitable growth opportunities designed to grow cash flow per share by about 5%.

And remember that when ENB says it will grow X%, it delivers for 17 consecutive years.

investor presentation

Long-term management expects to grow the dividend by 5% along with cash flow.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Enbridge 7.4% 5.0% 12.4% 8.7% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 9.8% 13.9% 9.7% REITs 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% 7.6% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% 7.8% Dividend Champions 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% 7.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 10.7% 12.6% 8.8% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)

How many 7.4% yielding dividend aristocrats do you know whose management is guiding for Nasdaq-beating returns?

How many of those companies have delivered on growth guidance for 17 consecutive years?

And whose growth potential is both so large and so predictable the bond market is willing to lend it money for the next 90 years?

At interest rates that most sovereign governments couldn't get?

That's Enbridge, the ultimate sleep well at night buy and hold forever ultra-yield aristocrat.

ENB 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

ENB is now undervalued and offers a 17% annual return potential over the next 2.5 years.

ENB 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

ENB offers twice the return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) over the next six years, along with 4.5X the much safer yield.

A Wonderful Company At A Great Price

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Millions of income investors have paid between 10X and 12X cash flow for ENB outside of bear markets and bubbles for twenty years while it was growing at today's rates.

91% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (14-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield (Pure Industry Bear Market) 6.51% $39.48 $39.94 $39.94 $43.01 13-Year Median Yield 4.48% $57.37 $58.04 $58.04 $62.50 Operating Cash Flow 10.04 $38.75 $44.28 $44.28 $50.70 Average $43.75 $46.26 $46.26 $50.87 $46.26 Current Price $35.61 Discount To Fair Value 18.61% 23.02% 23.02% 30.00% 23.02% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 22.87% 29.90% 29.90% 42.85% 37.20% 2023 OCF 2024 OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 2024 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $4.41 $4.41 $2.54 $1.87 $4.41 10.5 8.1 Click to enlarge

ENB is trading at an anti-bubble 8.1X cash flow, a 23% historical discount that prices in -0.8% growth, while management says to expect 5% growth for decades.

Management that made on its growth guidance in 17 consecutive years.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $46.26 $46.26 $46.26 Potentially Good Buy 5% $43.94 $43.94 $43.94 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $39.32 $39.32 $39.32 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $32.96 $34.69 $34.69 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $30.07 $30.07 $30.07 Currently $35.61 23.02% 23.02% 23.02% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 37.20% 37.20% 37.20% Click to enlarge

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, ENB is a potentially strong buy, 2% above its very strong buy price.

At an 8.7% yield, ENB is a table-pounding Buffett-style "fat pitch" ultra-value buy.

Risk Profile: Why Enbridge Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

ENB's Risk Profile Includes

economic cyclicality risk: modest cash flow variability in recessions (up to 19% but larger in oil crashes)

M&A execution risk: from future industry consolidation

regulatory risk: specifically for new project approvals (Keystone XL is a good example of what can go wrong)

failure of the green energy transition plan

talent retention risk in the tightest job market in 54 years

cyber-security risk: hackers and ransomware (Colonial pipeline hack is an example of what can happen)

currency risk: including the dividend.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

ENB scores 96th Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management

interest rate risk management.

ENB's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 33rd Best In The Master List 93rd Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Enbridge 96 Exceptional Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

ENB's risk-management consensus is in the top 7% of the world's best blue chips and is similar to:

Ecolab (ECL): Super SWAN aristocrat

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): Ultra SWAN

Microsoft (MSFT): Ultra SWAN

Canadian National Railway (CNI): Ultra SWAN aristocrat

Lockheed Martin (LMT): Ultra SWAN.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and ENB is exceptional at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor ENB's Risk Profile

22 analysts

four credit rating agencies

26 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Enbridge Is The Ultimate 7.4% Yielding Ultra SWAN Aristocrat For This Recession

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in ENB (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about ENB.

very safe 7.4% yield (1% risk of a dividend cut in a severe recession), growing 5% long-term

12.4% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P

historically 23% undervalued

8.1X cash flow vs. 10 to 12X historical

112% consensus return potential over the next six years, 12% annually, 2X more than the S&P 500

About 60% better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years

4X the income of the S&P over the next five years.

If you want to sleep well at night with a 7.4% yielding utility aristocrat that hasn't missed guidance in 17 years, ENB is a great choice.

If you want a high-yield Ultra SWAN that will shower you with dividends for the next 100 years, the bond market says ENB is the #1 choice.

And if you want to potentially outperform the Nasdaq for the next century powered by the largest megatrend in history, trillions in infrastructure spending, including $500 billion in European Offshore wind in the next quarter century alone, Enbridge is what you need.

Whenever the recession arrives, and no matter how bad it is, Enbridge Inc., with its 28-year dividend growth streak and rock-solid balance sheet and impeccable risk management, is the ultimate ultra-SWAN aristocrat for retiring in safety and splendor.