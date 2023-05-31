Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Uthe - SVP, Finance and IR

Rose Lee - President and CEO

Jeffrey Lee - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Terrance Balkaran - Diameter Capital Partners LP

Paul Niklason - MacKay Shields

Nicholas Paskalides - LCM Asset Management

Andrew Casella - Deutsche Bank

Richard Kus - PGIM

Brian DiRubbio - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chris and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Cornerstone Building Brands' Q1 2023 Lenders Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Jason Uthe, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jason Uthe

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for investing in Cornerstone Building Brands. Our prepared remarks include comments from Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please be reminded that comments regarding the company's results and projections may include forward-looking statement that are subject to risks and certainties. Such forward-looking statement in this presentation include but are not limited to the impact of several projects and initiatives which management expects will lead to synergies and cost savings. The risks are described in detail in the company's SEC filings. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated performance or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Finally, management where we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically in this presentation, we refer to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and pro forma net debt leverage, which are non-GAAP financial measures. You will find a

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.