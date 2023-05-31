Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 2:20 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Reese - Executive Vice President of R&D

Arvind Sood - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Yaron Werber

Okay. Good morning, everybody. We're just going to wait five seconds or so to let everybody scroll in. And then we will get started. So good morning, everybody, and thank you once again for joining us at the 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. I’m Yaron Werber, one of the biotech analysts here at TD Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to moderate the next session with Amgen.

With us today is David Reese, EVP of R&D, and Arvind Sood, Vice President of Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us. It's good to see you.

David Reese

Thank you, Yaron. great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yaron Werber

So for the audience, if you have any questions, feel free to email them directly to me yaron.werber@cowen.com or also there is a well -- Wall Street webcasting link, and you can put the questions directly into the box. And I could see them and happy to ask them for you.

So David, lots to talk about in terms of the oncology pipeline at Amgen. Let's start actually with BLINCYTO, which is something people are not focusing in on too much. The drug's been growing really well. It was one of the actually impressive late breakers at ASH with BLINCYTO looking at sort of long-term data and outcomes. Can you talk a little bit about that dataset and sort of what's the future for the brand?

David Reese

Sure. Maybe I'll just start by stepping back for a second and I can

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.