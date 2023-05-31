Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

David Reese - Executive Vice President of R&D

Arvind Sood - Vice President of Investor Relations

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Yaron Werber

Okay. Good morning, everybody. We're just going to wait five seconds or so to let everybody scroll in. And then we will get started. So good morning, everybody, and thank you once again for joining us at the 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. I’m Yaron Werber, one of the biotech analysts here at TD Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to moderate the next session with Amgen.

With us today is David Reese, EVP of R&D, and Arvind Sood, Vice President of Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us. It's good to see you.

David Reese

Thank you, Yaron. great to be here.

Q - Yaron Werber

So for the audience, if you have any questions, feel free to email them directly to me yaron.werber@cowen.com or also there is a well -- Wall Street webcasting link, and you can put the questions directly into the box. And I could see them and happy to ask them for you.

So David, lots to talk about in terms of the oncology pipeline at Amgen. Let's start actually with BLINCYTO, which is something people are not focusing in on too much. The drug's been growing really well. It was one of the actually impressive late breakers at ASH with BLINCYTO looking at sort of long-term data and outcomes. Can you talk a little bit about that dataset and sort of what's the future for the brand?

David Reese

Sure. Maybe I'll just start by stepping back for a second and I can note how that fits into our broader oncology strategy. Several years ago, you know, I think we were among the early ones to realize that modern oncology would be driven by this marriage of precision oncology and then of course immunotherapy. Within precision oncology, we've focused on high value novel targets in LUMAKRAS, Milatuzumab, which I think we'll get to examples there. And then in immunotherapy of course, the bispecific platform not only BLINCYTO now, but tarlatamab, AMG 509 and others coming along. And hopefully, we can talk about that as well.

With regards to BLINCYTO, itself, you know, this is a molecule that I really, really like. I think it's simply transforming the treatment of ALL, the data that you referenced that ASH were conducted by the ECOG-ACRIN Cooperative Group incorporating BLINCYTO into the standard chemotherapy regimens in adults with first-line ALL with MRD negative disease, and this showed a substantial improvement in overall survival.

More recently, you may have seen a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine, just a few weeks ago published by another group of investigators, who have a long experience treating infants with ALL. This again incorporated BLINCYTO in first-line and showed compared to their extensive historical data, a substantial improvement in overall survival. We've got other studies ongoing in the first-line as well, and my full expectation is that this drug will be widely incorporated in first-line therapy in the coming years. I think it's really going to improve cure rates almost without a doubt.

Yaron Werber

Terrific. And David, when you think about some of the learnings from that initial, sort of, by technology, the original technology that acquired versus your latest acquisition that taking you into a slightly different direction with Bispecific’s. What are you now able to do given the latest acquisitions that you weren't able to do originally with the original acquisition?

David Reese

Yes. And you may be referring to the Teneobio Acquisition within the last few years, which has a different CD3 binding, you know, moiety, in the properties, the kinetics are a little different. You know, we now have modular components that actually allow us to design molecules. You know, they're all half-life extended, but both on the target side, and on the CD3 binding side. One of the things that I like to emphasize over and over in this field is that a lot of the lessons are not generic, meaning what you observe in one tumor can't necessarily be extrapolated to another tumor, because it so much depends on the target. Tarlatamab, which I think we'll get to in a moment is a nice example of that where you see very, very low rates of grade 3 CRS on the order of a few percent, I think that is very much target dependent.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Is it also solid tumor versus hematological tumor-driven?

David Reese

I don't think there's any question about that and in the tarlatamab data in small cell lung cancer, you know, if the ongoing potentially, registrational Phase 2 trial, which I'll talk about momentarily is positive. To me, that's a huge moment in the field, because that you know, is the first demonstration in a major solid tumor that the bispecific platform, you know, has a utility, you know, based on everything we've seen so far, you know, I'm very, very keen on that molecule, as well as the Steep 1 targeting molecule in advanced prostate cancer.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So let's talk about tarlatamab and then specifically talking about the Phase 2 pivotal DeLLphi-301 study in small cell lung cancer, the data is expected second-half this year. As you noted, the neurological AEs were less than 10%, there was a 23% response rate at the relevant doses from the Phase 1 data. This was at the World Lung meeting last August, but a 13-months median DoR. So when you're thinking for -- from an approvability standpoint, this is a single arm Phase 2 pivotal study. What do you think you need show an ORR? And so what's the benchmark for you on median DoR? And so what do historical controls suggest chemo can do in that second plus lines?

David Reese

Yes. If we step back here, small cell lung cancer is a disease where the same drugs are used that were used when I was a fellow in oncology training 30-years ago. Not much has evolved in the field in the second and third-line settings, median overall survival ranges between five and eight months. It's a very, very aggressive disease, typically when it's recurrent. As you noted, in the Phase I data, roughly a quarter of patients had responses. But what really made me sit up here was the duration of response over a year, which is almost unheard of in patients, in this instance, often with third and fourth-line disease. And the median overall survival was also on the order of 13 months.

I think if we can replicate those, sorts of, durability and survival data in the Phase 2, that's a pretty compelling data package in terms of the utility of the agent. And again, the tolerability was quite good. Grade 3 CRS, very rare. The neurologic events, what you noted have occurred. But it's worth pointing out that most of those were actually altered taste, which was transient and was really not clinically all that significant. So I've been quite pleased with the tolerability profile that we've seen so far as well. Bottom line, I think, if we can replicate data on the order of what we saw in the Phase 1 trial in this larger Phase 2 setting, I'd be quite pleased with that.

Yaron Werber

And then separately, you're enrolling now the Phase 3 head-to-head against chemo in second-line. What are you expecting chemo to do in that study? We've seen a creep of data getting better with docetaxel in second-line non-small cell lung cancer. If we've seen a creep up as well with topoisomerase inhibitors in second-line small cell lung cancer or it's been fairly stable?

David Reese

If there's been a creep, it's been very minor. And I think that the bar there is pretty well established with chemotherapy in terms of response rates. But again, here, the challenge is durability. Even in those who respond, the duration of response is often on the order of weeks or a few months, which is the real challenge here. So if we can extend that duration of response, that's what actually might then translate through to a survival benefit.

Yaron Werber

And so is it powered -- it's powered for PFS and durability and the secondary endpoint is response rate or -- how did you think about kind of…

David Reese

Yes, yes, yes, exactly. But I think overall survival will be also important to look at in this disease, given that overall survivals are so short in the -- once you get beyond the first-line setting.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Terrific, so let's go and talk about one of the drugs that's actually in Phase 3 and is not discussed much is Bemarituzumab that you got from the Five Prime acquisition. You're currently enrolling the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 study. This is Bema with Chemo in first-line gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers with FGFR2b positive tumors. What are you expecting from that study? And can you put it in context relevant to the current standard of care in that setting -- in that first-line setting?

David Reese

Yes. So the Bemarituzumab program, as you noted, it targets the FGFR2b receptor, which is overexpressed in about 30% of all gastric cancers. Epidemiologically, gastric cancer is one of the most important tumors in the world. It's the third or fourth leading cause of cancer mortality globally. In certain areas, it's much higher and more prevalent, East Asia, of course, classically where gastric cancer is quite prevalent. Again, standard of care here, with the exception of the recent approvals of the checkpoint inhibitors, also had not changed for many decades. The current Phase 3 program is designed to accommodate different standards of care that exist in different areas in the world.

As you noted, one trial is chemotherapy with or without Bemarituzumab, that's essentially a replica of the FIGHT study. The FIGHT study was the Phase 2b study that showed improvements across basically all of the endpoints, response rates, progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with FGFR2b overexpressing gastric cancer. And then the second trial is built on a chemotherapy checkpoint inhibitor backbone with or without Bemarituzumab, again, designed to accommodate the change in standard-of-care in some regions to incorporate checkpoint inhibitors in many patients, certainly those who have PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Yaron Werber

And David, the checkpoint of choice in that study, is that NIVO? Is this…

David Reese

NIVO is the drug that's been studied most frequently here.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And so that's considered pivotal, that's the FORTITUDE-102?

David Reese

Yes. It's intended that both of those will ultimately be pivotal trials.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And so as you think about, sort of, the powering of the study and what you're expecting to see, are you expecting to see an equal effect with Chemo without PD-1 and on top of the PD-1 chemo backbone? Or do you think that, inevitably, once patients get Chemo and NIVO, the benefits probably just going to have a little bit more from [Multiple Speakers]

David Reese

I don't know that I want to speculate on that. There, we'll look at the data. But based on everything that we’ve seen from preclinical modeling and what we can expect in the clinic, the sort of relative increment, we would hope that we would see something roughly on the same order.

Yaron Werber

And you're also running a Basket study. And then separately, this is bemamano, and then separately, there's also a squamous non-small cell study as well. It's a Phase 1b. When you're thinking, we know that there's hyper-expression in non-small cell, what other tumors, sort of, come to mind next?

David Reese

Yes. So as you mentioned, squamous non-small cell lung cancer, again, on the order of perhaps 20% to even 30%, we'll overexpress the FGFR2b receptor. So we're doing a 1b study that could progress to later-stage trials should that look good. And then a basket study, there's a sort of a large grab bag of tumors where a fraction of them, a lower prevalence will overexpress FGFR2b, things like head and neck, squamous carcinoma, endometrial cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, cervical carcinoma and others, where we're actually just looking for a signal with monotherapy and then we would build on that, should we see some evidence of activity in those FGFR2b expressing tumors.

Yaron Werber

And in squamous non-small cell, is that potentially a monotherapy pathway? Or is that mano plus chemo?

David Reese

More likely chemotherapy combination.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Got it. Okay, let's move next and talk about LUMAKRAS. There's going to be data coming up at ASCO looking at LUMAKRAS with carbo pam that showed an 89% response rate in second-line. That response rate, I think, is fairly unprecedented, right? We're not used to seeing those kind of response rates in second-line. Anything specific that we need to kind of keep in mind in that initial data set? Again, it wasn't a huge data set, but looks fairly compelling. That we should just kind of keep in mind whether that patient population that might not be quite translatable as you go into a broader sense?

David Reese

Yes. I mean, these are data, investigator-sponsored so-called Scarlet study, that really caught our attention. And that's what is leading us in patients with PD-L1 negative tumors, which are a quarter to a third of all non-small cell lung cancers to explore a Phase 3 trial with chemotherapy with or without LUMAKRAS. That is -- or excuse me, chemotherapy, LUMAKRAS with the checkpoint inhibitor control arm. But that trial is a trial where if we can come anywhere close to the, sort of, data that we've seen so far, that would really show some, sort of, synergy between chemotherapy and KRAS G12c inhibition. Of course, there's a lot of laboratory evidence suggesting that you may get synergistic tumor cell killing with those, sorts of, combinations. But that really formed the basis for what will be a Phase 3 trial launching later this year.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And that's going to be a first-line strategy in PD-L1 naive -- PD-L1 negative?

David Reese

Yes. Yes, that will be the first-line.

Yaron Werber

Okay. I'm going to shift over and just talk about LUMAKRAS with Vectibix in colon cancer in third-line. You're running a Phase 3 in third-line in patients, who are failed chemo already largely. Mirati is actually going to do a second-line study in that setting with cetuximab. You're obviously doing that with Vectibix. When you're thinking about the trial design differences, you decided to go on the third-line more. They went into second-line. Any reason or was that just based on the prior Phase 2 results?

David Reese

It was based on the signal that we saw. The Vectibix, LUMAKRAS combination with a 30% response rate, progression-free survival of 5.7 months. The context here is that in the third-line, existing agents often produce response rates in the low-single-digits with very short progression-free survival. So this is another instance where I think if we can mimic or replicate the earlier phase data in Phase 3, that trial should look quite good. We're also reporting at ASCO a triple combination of Chemotherapy, plus Vectibix, plus LUMAKRAS in the second-line setting. Those data look quite nice as well and potentially another path towards earlier lines of therapy.

So we're quite interested in the colorectal combinations. It's a lower prevalence. 3% to 5% of colorectal cancers will have the specific G12C mutation. But this is something that we expect to move forward quite quickly.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So it sounds like that the triple strategy is probably the way you're going to move into second-line?

David Reese

Yes. I think it would be -- exactly. Probably a triple strategy in second-line and then perhaps even earlier in later development.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And as of now, just shifting back to first-line non-small cell lung, in the PD-L1 expressors, whether they're sort of low, medium or high, at this point, there is no formal Phase 3 strategy just yet?

David Reese

For the PD-L1 expressers, we're continuing to explore the run-in and then layering the PD-L1 inhibitor on top of LUMAKRAS. And we'll -- based on those data, we'll determine what the path might be in PD-L1 expressing tumors going forward. But I would say right now, I'm not ready to speculate on that.

Yaron Werber

Yes. Okay, and is that a decision -- would you have enough data this year to make that determination?

David Reese

I would think, over the course of this year, it's likely we'll have enough data to -- and obviously, I'll provide guidance once we get a look at that and once, we decide what the appropriate strategy might be.

Yaron Werber

Okay. All right. Terrific. Let's move and I want to now touch on 509, your STEAP1 antibody. So can you -- this is not a target that I think is sort of well-known or has been a lot of development so far. Can you talk a little bit about the target? What makes it so promising? And which tumor is sort of the best targets for?

David Reese

Yes. The STEAP1 program, I think, is one to put on the radar. Hopefully, we will sharing data later this year. AMG 509 or xaluritamig, which is almost unpronounceable, is a formal name. And I asked Arvind to pronounce that one periodically and gives it a shot.

The -- that targets, as you said, STEAP1, STEAP1 is expressed in a very high percentage of advanced prostate cancer. This is a target that we've done work on for a number of years. This is the XmAb format through one of our collaborations. I've been very intrigued by the early efficacy and safety data that we're seeing here in advanced prostate cancer and look forward to sharing those data later in the year. If they continue to evolve, as we're seeing right now, that's a program that I would expect to try to move along briskly in the clinic.

Yaron Werber

And that would potentially go into a single-arm Phase 2 pivotal in, sort of, a terminal ultra refractory population? Or is that potentially…

David Reese

Yes, I think that's one of the things we're thinking about, what the development strategy would be. As you're aware, prostate cancer treatment now has become somewhat fragmented and there are multiple molecules. It's going to start breaking down like lung cancer and other tumors based on target expression in subsets. So one of the things we're thinking about hard right now is what that development program looks like. But the data we've seen to-date, again, if they continue to hold up, I think will give us a lot of options in terms of further development.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And when you're thinking about that, so that is targeting late-line prostate cancer. Of course, PSMA has been a long-standing target. You've had two programs, I think one of them is still in the clinic with a bispecific. What's your latest level of enthusiasm for PSMA?

David Reese

You're referring to AMG 340. This was the Teneobio molecule that came in through the acquisition. We'll take a look at those data over the course of the year. There have been a number of PSMA targeting molecules bispecifics in the clinic over the years. I think I need to see a little more data before we determine if and what the path forward would look like for the PSMA molecule.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Maybe next on 193, the PRMT5 inhibitor. When can we expect data from that compound from the ongoing Phase 1 in a selected population?

David Reese

Yes, I'm hoping that we are able to share data from that compound later this year or very early next year. It continues to move through dose escalation. This targets PRMT5 or the MTAP pathway, which is complex. And -- but it is a pathway that is altered in up to 15% of all solid tumors. There were first-generation compounds that were not very specific and fell out of development. This is one we're keeping an eye on. I think we need a little more data, but I'm very hopeful we'll be able to share the first data set later this year on that particular molecule. And it’s a very, very elegantly designed molecule from a medicinal chemistry perspective and actually came out of our DNA-encoded library technology and the acquisition of Nuevolution, which is now Amgen Research Copenhagen, a few years ago.

Yaron Werber

Yes. Let me ask you in the last minute, David, I apologize. I'm going to cheat a little bit and I'm going to sneak in a TEZSPIRE question. That's something I'm very intrigued by. It's the ongoing or the recently completed, I think, or you tell me if it's recently completed, Phase 2 in CSU, head-to-head against XOLAIR. I think that was about a 24-week end point or so, and then there's a longer-term follow-up. I believe the guidance is to have data at some point midyear. It sounds like it's not going to be at the upcoming European meeting in Germany. So maybe can you just describe the trial design quickly and your level of enthusiasm for TSLP head-to-head against XOLAIR?

David Reese

Yes. So this had multiple arms, placebo, TEZSPIRE and then the active control, as you mentioned, XOLAIR. I think around midyear, we'll have top line data from this or shortly thereafter. As you know, there's a longer follow-up that's very standard in part of the design of these trials. So hopefully, we'll be giving guidance on that one in the not-too-distant future.

Yaron Werber

And what do we know? I mean, clearly, the TSLP pathway is highly interesting and cleotrophic. There's clearly areas where it has highly differentiated activity over dupi. And of course, it's upstream of dupi. It's ultimately upstream of IL-5. It's ultimately even upstream in the way of IgE, mediation and mast cells. So one would imagine it's not going to have activity exactly where dupi has activity. And inevitably, it's going to have its own profile. But what do you know so far about signaling as you begin to see data through different programs?

David Reese

Yes. As you mentioned, it's upstream. But based on the mechanisms of action, compared to currently existing agents, what we expect precise overlap in terms of clinical activity? No, given the upstream nature, I mean -- and inhibition of ultimately multiple inflammatory cell types downstream, this is what's led to the fairly broad-based life cycle management program. And as you mentioned, CSU will be the first report out. But we've got three or four other trials ongoing. And we'll have data with those over the next year or two. So that's a molecule that I took into Phase 1 long time ago. And I think it's really just having a huge impact on patients based on everything we've seen.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And it sounds like the data for CSU is probably going to be via press release as opposed to a medical meeting once you...

David Reese

Yes. We have to work with our partners at AstraZeneca on that, when we have the top line data, when the next meetings are, the usual sorts of things in terms of how we figure out what the most appropriate way to communicate.

Yaron Werber

Well, terrific. David and Arvind, always good to see you. Thank you for joining us. We appreciate it.

David Reese

Thanks for having us.

Arvind Sood

Thanks for inviting us here, Yaron.

Yaron Werber

Welcome.