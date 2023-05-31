Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Housing Market Slowdown

May 31, 2023 2:35 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
e21 profile picture
e21
240 Followers

Summary

  • With higher rates, fewer people can afford to buy homes.
  • The result is a slowing in home sales that sees no signs of recovery.
  • The slowdown in existing single-family home sales is strongest in regions that saw the most growth.

Suburban Rooftops

HaizhanZheng/E+ via Getty Images

By Allison Schrager

In 2020, the combination of low interest rates, extraordinary Fed intervention in the mortgage market, the desire for larger homes, and the option of remote work meant many Americans moved. But now, with higher rates, fewer people can afford

Existing single-family home sales by US region - Northeast, Midwest, South and West

This article was written by

e21 profile picture
e21
240 Followers
e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.