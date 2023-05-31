Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Splunk: Leading Observability Platform At A Bargain

May 31, 2023 3:30 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
104 Followers

Summary

  • Splunk is a competitive observability platform with strong relationships with large enterprise clients.
  • As revenue growth normalizes, operating margins are likely to expand due to higher cloud gross margins and cost-cutting initiatives.
  • Splunk has expanded its Observability platform through acquisition of several companies.

Working with my little asistent by my side

AleksandarNakic

Investment Thesis

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has made significant improvements to its platform, rewriting it to be cloud-native and strengthening its position in the Observability sector. The company's revenue growth is becoming more consistent after a period of transformation, which remains

SPLK's Market Size

SPLK Investor Relations

Magin Quadrant for Security and Event Management

Gartner

SPLK's Overview

SPLK's Investor Presentation

SPLK Valuation Metric

Ycharts

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
104 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.