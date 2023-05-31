Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Best Dividend Aristocrats For June 2023

May 31, 2023 3:34 PM ETADP, ALB, CINF, CLX, ESS, FRT, HRL, MDT, MMM, O, SWK, SYY, TGT, TROW, VFC, WBA2 Comments
Summary

  • Dividend aristocrats are struggling in 2023, with the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF down 4.71% in May.
  • Three strategies for identifying winning aristocrats include focusing on undervalued stocks, fastest expected growth, and a blend of the two.
  • Despite recent underperformance, long-term investors can find value in dividend aristocrats, as they have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index.

2023 Review

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is not doing great in May, with 2 trading days left the ETF is down 4.71%. Should the ETF finish the month with this return its year-to-date return will

Most Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats June 2023

Dividend Yield Theory chart for TGT

Fastest Growth Dividend Aristocrats June 2023

Created by Author

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for ADP

Best Dividend Aristocrats June 2023

Dividend Yield Theory Chart for CINF

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADP, O, TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

