Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eve Burstein - Bernstein

Eve Burstein

All right. Good morning, everyone. Let's go ahead and get started. My name is Eve Burstein, and I'm a new analyst at Bernstein. No relation, even though the names sound similar. Pre-launch, we'll be launching on US life science tools and diagnostics in a few months. I'm thrilled to have Thermo Fisher Scientific with us here today and Marc.

So Marc, thanks for being here. Marc joined Thermo back in 2001 when it was Thermo Electron Corporation, so before Fisher was even on the scene. And after more than two decades, he's now Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of the company.

So thrilled to have him here. Also really thrilled to have Raf Tejada, the Head of Investor Relations. He's hiding, but he and his team have been really helpful to us in preparing. So appreciate it. Also appreciate all of you being here. Thanks so much for your time. A quick reminder that we'll be monitoring questions on the Pigeonhole app. So if there's anything that you want to ask, please send in your questions.

All right. With that, let's go ahead and get started. Marc, I know this is Thermo's first year at the conference, and you wanted to start us off with some comments.

Marc Casper

Yes. I'm going to start the presentation, Eve, and just kind of give everybody a little bit of an orientation of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and then we'll get into Q&A.

Eve Burstein

Right .

Marc Casper

So good morning, everyone. Thanks for having us, Eve. It's great to be here. What I thought I'd do is recap some of the highlights of our Investor Day from last week, put Thermo Fisher in a brief presentation on who we are and why we're excited for the future and then look forward to the questions.

So Safe Harbor statement and the use of non-GAAP financials. The details are on our Investor Relations section of our website. So feel free to take a look at that. In terms of the key takeaways that we had from our Investor Day, which was last Wednesday, incredibly well-positioned industry leader.

Our businesses are also industry-leading businesses and the fact that we're in that position is because what we do every day is enabling our customer success. Science is advancing at a huge and incredibly positive pace, and our industry is both resilient and has great long-term prospects.

As a company, we have a proven growth strategy. We have a capital deployment approach that has created tremendous value and they are powered by our PPI Business System. Our leadership team is experienced and we're focused on creating value for all of our stakeholders. And I'll talk about that at the end of my remarks.

We have an ESG strategy that drives competitive advantage. And then finally, we have an outstanding track record of financial performance and an excellent long-term outlook as well.

So that's what we talked about at a high level last week, and I think it's worthwhile for our investors and prospective investors to just get an understanding of the company, why we're so excited for the future, right?

So Thermo Fisher Scientific in a nutshell, industry leader, world leader in serving science. We are a company with very strong brands that our customers appreciate. We have $44 billion in revenue, 125,000 phenomenal colleagues. We invest about $1.5 billion every year in research and development, about $2 billion to $2.5 billion a year in capital, all to ensure a bright future.

Our customers know us for our industry-leading scale, our unmatched depth of capabilities and a sustainable value creation methodology that ultimately is powered by our business system.

What inspires our colleagues and all of us to be our very best every day is our mission. It's the purpose of the company. We enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. And it was great to see one of our important customers in the presentation before this, right?

And just deep relationships and supporting our customers every day. And our customers are truly you know they're curing cancer and they're tackling the toughest diseases. They're putting pediatricians with the right diagnosis and the right diagnostic tools to help their patients. We're helping ensure we have a cleaner world, right, through helping with decarbonization with our technologies or from a safer world and helping law enforcement identified criminals. All of our technologies are used to make the world a better place.

When you look at the revenue profile of the company, it's a very attractive revenue profile. About a little over 70% of our revenue serving pharmaceutical and biotech and academic and government, all focused on powering the golden nature of biology. That's what we do, right? When you think about the diagnostics and health care, we enable precision medicine.

And when you look at industrial and applied markets, we're really enabling advanced materials through our technologies that are powering the digital economy and the clean energy transition, a very recurring in nature business with about 80% of our revenue in services and consumables. And we have a commercial engine that reaches customers in every part of the world.

When you look at our segments, we have four segments that have industry-leading businesses within them starting with our Life Science Solutions. We have a leading portfolio of life science material, life sciences research, bioproduction and clinical market in terms of what we serve, leadership in the specialty diagnostics area to help our customers cost effectively improve patient care.

And Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services, we enable the biopharma industry with our leading laboratory products as well as our services, including clinical research, development and manufacturing services. And then Analytical Instruments, we have leading analytical technologies that are enabling scientific breakthroughs and solving the toughest analytical challenges. So that's our businesses.

And we've been able, through consistent execution, to deliver very strong financial performance. If you look back over the last 10 years, we've been able to grow our revenue by the mid-teens, adjusted EPS a little bit faster than that and free cash flow in the mid-teens as well. You can go back longer and you would see similar trends. And at the end, I'll talk a little bit about the future, which looks incredibly bright as well.

So when I think about the future and why we're so excited for what's ahead, really, there are five things that we're focused on. First is the markets that we serve, right? They're very attractive and we have a leadership position in that market. Second is we have a proven growth strategy that consistently has driven share gain. Third, we have a capital deployment approach that creates tremendous value. It's powered by our PPI Business System, and we do business the right way, and that creates sustainable value creation and competitive differentiation.

I'll hit briefly each of those five points about how we think about it and why we're so excited for the future. Starting with the markets that we serve. For those of you that follow the space over the last three or four months, been a choppier period of time in terms of the dynamic of the industry. But I think in a choppier period of time, I think, it's really important to understand where is the long-term perspective on this.

And you can look back over the last couple of decades, and this industry has grown in the 4% to 6%. And it's likely to continue to grow in that because the market growth here has incredible tailwinds behind it, right, which is demographics clearly are increasing the demand for health care, right? And our technologies are used to bring out new breakthrough medicines.

Scientific research is bringing out incredible new knowledge and that's attracting funding in the life sciences research. Medicines are getting more complicated in how they're made and what the modality is, and that leads to customers looking to partner with experts and that's where we come in, in terms of enabling the next generation of medicines.

Material science equally as exciting in terms of the breakthroughs there to enable the rapid growth of semiconductors material science as well as the clean energy transition. And finally, a lot of learnings from the pandemic and investments team made both in science funding and in resiliency to infrastructure that play very favorably to this industry. And our served market is large at $240 billion and growing rapidly.

Growth strategy, right, which is based on three elements. Our long-term growth targets are 7% to 9%. We've grown faster than that in the last few years, but we think this is a good proxy for what our long-term growth will be. It's driven by high-impact innovation. The fact that we are the trusted partner to our customers because of our industry-leading product services and expertise and our unparalleled commercial engine that we have. And I'll highlight that in a bit more detail.

So when you think about innovation, you think about the industry and you look backwards first, right? Thermo Fisher Scientific has played an incredibly important role for the industry and for our customers to unleash the genomics revolution, to transform the understanding of biological molecules and to transform the cost of producing medicines, right? And these are historical things that we've done in the last couple of decades that have made a huge difference to the health care industry, more broadly, whether it was enabling the human genome project with the first sequencer or whether it is decentralizing gene editing or democratizing gene editing.

In understanding biological molecules, our instrumentation has really unleashed an incredible set of knowledge. And we were the company that pioneered a lower cost way of producing biological medicines. All of those historical drivers actually have attractive growth in the future, but it's not just those. These are some of the things that we're focused on today, and there'll be others, right, which is -- it really is the golden age of biology. And we're enabling cutting-edge research. We're reducing the time and cost of bringing medicines to market.

In precision medicine, it's really about cost-effective diagnostics to help doctors have the right therapy for their patient, and in advanced materials, supporting the next generation of semiconductors through our electron microscopy technologies, all roles that we play in serving incredibly important parts of society.

We have an approach to innovation that leads to success. And we have a great track record of getting strong returns on our innovation investments. And it's all about our historical track record. It's based on the fact that our businesses have the scientific thought leaders in the field so that our customers actually want to collaborate with us. It gives us unique insights about what the big unmet challenges our customers are facing. And then we leverage our total company capabilities and do it at scale to be able to bring out incredibly high-impact new products.

The second aspect of our growth strategy is being the trusted partner and I selected an example in how we serve the biopharmaceutical industry. Trusted partner, it sounds cool. What does that actually mean, right, which is very -- in a very straightforward way, we're highly relevant in the capabilities that we have for our customers. We have an incredible track record of actually enabling the individual customer success.

We have very strong and deep senior executive relationships with those customers just based over years of working with them, and our capabilities keep getting better through the investments we're making organically and through acquisitions so that we have new things to help our customers solve their next generation of challenges.

What that has led to is incredibly strong growth in serving the biopharmaceutical industry. And this is the organic growth we delivered over the last 10 years. In the first part of that period, we averaged high single-digit growth, in the second part, mid-teens growth. And we'll deliver great growth in the future here as well.

The final aspect of our growth strategy is about our unparalleled commercial engine. We can reach every customer anywhere in the world in a way that brings our expertise to them so that they can benefit from our knowledge, our capabilities, so they can advance the important work they're doing, whether it's our commercial team, our e-commerce capabilities, our customer experience centers that are strategically positioned around the world, where customers will bring their samples in and run them in our labs or it's our many thousands of colleagues that are working at our customer sites every day to enable the work that they're doing.

Capital deployment, another reason why we're so excited for the future, a proven methodology. We are one of the companies that's been able to successfully execute an M&A strategy over a 20-year period, which is a great, consistent track record of creating shareholder value, right? How we'll deploy our capital over time is about two-thirds to M&A and about one-third to return of capital.

On the M&A portion of our strategy is very straightforward. We select the right transactions. At our scale, we basically have the opportunity to look at every single transaction that's going to happen, right? We have a set of criteria on which deals are the right ones for us, about how it strengthens our offering to the customers, how it will strengthen the company overall and, ultimately, will create meaningful shareholder value.

We have very disciplined decision-making. We don't have to do any M&A, right? We do the deals we want to do, where we understand the risk of the transaction and can live with the downside case of a transaction, right? It's all about not doing bad deals and that comes through a very rigorous approach to M&A.

And we have a proven methodology to integrate our businesses. Our track record here is very strong. We improved the financial performance of the businesses that we have acquired. We improved the operational performance of those businesses. We have a great track record of realizing cost and revenue synergies, and we make the businesses stronger through the decision-making that they have, and we'll continue to deploy substantial capital going forward.

Our track record here is outstanding. This is just the large transactions that we've done in the last 10 years. We do smaller deals all the time, and our track record to be equally strong. The four multibillion-dollar transactions that we've done in the last decade, Life Technologies, FEI, Patheon and PPD. They all -- all of those businesses are meaningfully larger than they were at the time of acquisition.

We've been able to accelerate the growth of those businesses meaningfully and strengthen the company overall. And when you look at what we consider success, the two things that are going to drive whether a deal exceeds the return targets that we've articulated on announcement is going to be -- how do you position the business to grow and actually grow it, and do you realize the synergies that you signed up for, right? And when you look at the performance, incredibly strong performance against all of the transactions. So a great track record here in terms of M&A.

Thinking about how is this all possible. Why do we have a successful growth strategy, why is our track record in M&A so strong? It's all about our business system, right? PPI, incredibly ingrained to the company. It is culturally the way we work, right? Our colleagues come to work with the understanding that we're going to be better today than we were yesterday, right? That's how we measure ourselves, right, that we expect ourselves to be better, right?

And that creates this incredible dynamic, which is we're all expected to see the things we're not doing as well as we could, and we make the company better. We have a very disciplined way of doing that to some informal to very formal depending on what the particular issue is, and it has enabled great success of the company, right? We are world-class in terms of the products and services that we offer.

We're able to do that very cost effectively through the productivity we drive and have very high degrees of customer loyalty because of it. And ultimately, it's delivered competitive advantage for Thermo Fisher Scientific, allowed us to successfully integrate acquisitions and differentiate the financial performance that we deliver.

The final aspect of why we're so excited for the future is our ESG strategy, right? The mission obviously starts out with great alignment about doing business the right way, right? We enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We hold ourselves to a high standard in our environmental impact, our social posture as well as how we govern the company.

And we have a great track record. And it actually matters, right? It's not a fancy slide about what the right words are. It's actually about who we are as a company and as the individuals of the company to do business the right way, and that allows us to create value and minimize risk.

So you can tell I'm excited for the future. That's the recap on that. When you think about how does all those good words turn into the financial outlook, it's pretty impressive as a compounder, right? When you look to the long-term financial model that we have going forward, we're a 7% to 9% organic growth business.

Based on that 4% to 6% market growth that I outlined, that gives you 40 to 50 basis points of margin expansion each year. We're able to substantially deploy capital, which turns into mid-teens adjusted EPS. So that's the long-term financial model of the company and what we've been able to deliver historically as well.

And the reason that we have such confidence in that is that we have a virtuous flywheel in terms of how we think about our stakeholders and making sure that everybody is benefiting from the success of the company. It starts with our customers. If you say, what is the most differentiated thing about Thermo Fisher Scientific, it's the culture on enabling customer success.

Our customers want to work with us. They trust us and they do more business with us. That creates a place where colleagues want to work. It is a great place to have a mission-driven career. It is an inclusive culture that people are excited to be part of that allows us to be great stewards in the communities that we live and work, right? We give back to our communities. We're active in our communities. We're focused on educating the next generation of scientists. We want our customers to be able to have deep pool of talent around the world.

And ultimately, with that focus on our customers and our other stakeholders, our shareholders have benefited tremendously with an outstanding track record of financial performance and value creation, and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds on that dynamic.

With that, Eve, as a way of background, I look forward to the dialogue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eve Burstein

Great. Thank you so much. Let's start off with a softball, broad question. So you talked a lot about what you're excited about for the future. Maybe looking backwards, given the time that you've had at Thermo, how do you think it's evolved? And what surprised you the most about the time that you've been leading?

Marc Casper

Yes. So when I think at the company, in a way, a very simple strategy, right, which is a company focused on enabling customer success. Like every company wants customers to benefit. But in a high technology business and a high-touch service business, if you actually say what only matters is that you do the right things for your customers that, that will pay off.

When we started the strategy in 2001, 2002, everyone was very skeptical that it would work. And I took many years of ingraining all of the processes into the organization to do that. But the thing that's incredibly cool is if you disaggregate the company and you go into our segments and then you go into our businesses, pretty much every single business of the company is gaining market share and have been consistently gaining market share over a number of years, right?

And that's the thing that when I look back is that just discipline to run your businesses really well, add value to the whole, help your customers be successful and you'll be rewarded, that methodology has worked very well and has positioned the company incredibly well for the future.

Eve Burstein

Great. So when you think about life sciences, you think about mostly a lot of very fragmented players and then two scale players. And you've talked about your business and I hate to ask you to compare yourself today here, but we do have some generalists here. Can you just talk about why Thermo how you compare to Danaher?

Marc Casper

Two great companies, right? When I think about the two industry leaders here in Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher, so from that perspective, it's all positive. The companies have different strategies and different approaches and they both work. So that's the way I would think about it.

The way that we run the business is a very integrated business, meaning that our businesses work together horizontally across to create solutions that are differentiated for our customers, right? So we see in all of the power of having a contract development organization and a contract resource organization in the same company working for the same customer, helping them try to shorten the time to bring a medicine to market, that's how we operate very much from a horizontal perspective of bringing capabilities together to add value to your customers and that nobody else in our industry tries to do. And we have a great track record.

And when I think about the words, the trusted partner, in general, we're the only company that's really meeting with the senior executive teams of our customers. So we have such scale in what the customers are doing with us, that we have unique access, and that's put us in a great position. We're the fastest-growing company in the field, right, in terms of the larger players consistently in terms of organic growth. So from our lens, it's working well.

Eve Burstein

So you're talking a lot about the value of an integrated business and how you really position yourself as a company that enables customer success. But on the flip side, one of the things that generalists learn when they're learning about tools is that individual products are very, very entrenched, right, because they get spec-ed into protocols because you get trained on the methods that you grew up with in the lab that you did your post doc. So in an industry where the products are very entrenched, it seems a little bit counterintuitive that someone who brings all of those together would be more competitive. So can you talk a little bit about why does having that scale make you valuable?

Marc Casper

Yes. So -- when you look at our individual businesses, they're terrific businesses, right? And for those of you that might not have seen our Investor Day last week, we gave a little bit more depth on each of our businesses. So you get a sense of what they are and how strong they are. The really fascinating thing is that they grow faster than the other players, right? They're gaining market share, right?

So, yes, it is a sticky industry. But customers actually value hugely the expertise that their partners bring and the culture that we're going to make it work, we're going to make it right no matter what so that a customer is successful. That methodology, that approach that's deeply ingrained has put us in a position that we're able to be successful long-term.

So that has allowed us to gain share. One of the things that I think is very important from a Thermo Fisher lens is actually don't want the customers to feel that this is so sticky that once they're with us, they can't leave us. I actually want customers to say Thermo Fisher has got to earn it every day. And if Thermo Fisher earns it every day, I'm actually going to reward them with more business because they're doing a great job.

So a lot of others in the industry talk about the sticky business model. If you're sitting on the customer side and saying, sticky, means, hey, I'm tracked, right, that doesn't feel so good, right? So we're very much in the mode of trying to earn it every day, and that's put us in a good spot.

Eve Burstein

And so following up on that one question we've had from the audience, you've talked about gaining share and you guided to 7% to 9% core organic growth. But basically, all life science tools and diagnostics say they are growing faster than industry average. So if you are growing faster than industry average and if you're gaining share, who's losing in this equation?

Marc Casper

Yes. So forget the marketing, look at the numbers, right? We are growing faster than the other players. You can look at the companies, you can look over long periods of time, and you can look at the individual years. We grow faster than the others.

I think it's very hard for a company to say, hey, we'll lose a share again this year. Who wants to talk to investors that way. So you put whatever angle on it that you want to put on it. But the reality is, just look at the numbers with us, and you see the growth.

It's just faster than the large players. It's faster than the small -- I'm sure there's some small company that's out there in the field that versus is growing faster than us, but consistently, the growth that we've delivered is the top.

Eve Burstein

I think that's fair. And I hope that answers the question. Let's talk about PPI. So you brought up PPI. And in my prior life back in the day, I used to run performance improvement and transformation for health care companies. And what I know is that pretty much every company says that they do this and also it's really, really, really hard to actually do this. So you talked about your culture as one thing that enables it. What really makes it run? And how are you going to maintain that as you continue to grow?

Marc Casper

Yes. So in terms of continuous improvement, our practical process improvement business system, it was introduced in the company in 2002, right? And it has evolved and strengthened and, when we buy a business, gets very quickly adopted because what it's all about is valuing every colleague's experience and perspective, right? It is all of what you observe every day at work to step back and think and say you know what, I'm actually being paid to make the company more competitive and better and not just do it the way it was historically.

That's what actually creates job security for our colleagues, right? If we're growing our market share, we create job security. If we're losing market share, we don't. We can say whatever we want to say about how this is a great place to work, but we want to be able to tell our colleagues they're creating a brighter future, and it's in their interest to do it. And they get rewarded for it and recognized for it. And it's easy, right?

We train people. If you have a suggestion if you're in the manufacturing floor, you put the suggestion on the daily tier board. The supervisor will look at it, depending on what it is. We'll get back in a few days with, yes, we're going to do it. We're not going to do it now, but we are going to do it, and here's the sequence of it. Or for these reasons, we're not doing it, but please keep suggesting ideas, right? And it's just incredibly ingrained, it's not just manufacturing. It's all aspects of the business.

Eve Burstein

One question from the audience building off this. To the extent that you can, can you talk about how PPI differs from Danaher's business system?

Marc Casper

Yes. I think DBS has an incredible track record and is an excel methodology, right? For us, I can't -- having not worked at Danaher, I can't give you the sort of the field difference. What I can say is our approach is very focused on taking activity and action that enables customer success, right? It's very focused on what is the customer experience, how do you make it better, how do you make sure economics are such that we can be competitive and that's really driven from that outside view.

Eve Burstein

Great. Let's move over to innovation. So you are in the business of science. Innovation is really critical. But innovation is also really, really hard to benchmark. I know because I've tried to do this. It's hard to measure. It's hard to performance manage to it. And sometimes it's hard to even describe what it is that makes it so effective. So what makes your innovation effective? And how do you measure it and manage to it?

Marc Casper

Yes. So, Eve, when I think about our track record on innovation, we're very well respected for the products that we've launched. Whether it's in mass spectrometry or electron microscopy or genetic analysis or in the various life science reagents, we just have an incredible track record historically.

So how does that come to reality? A lot of it is about the people themselves. Do you have the thought leaders that actually -- the thought leader on the customer side of the equation actually wants to discuss the issues that they're trying to solve, right? So actually, do you have the right interactions where you understand the insight, you have the credibility where customers actually want to try what you launch because they actually believe that you're focused on the right things, right?

So that dynamic is very important. We do it at scale, which allows us to invest in a very substantial way, meaning that our -- we've created a great experience for our R&D scientists, over 7,000 of them that work on developing breakthrough products. This is a great place to work and to be the very best he can be. And we've launched things that have changed the world in terms of the scientific insight, right?

If I even think about the COVID role, right, we were able to launch an EUA launched molecular diagnostic at scale on March 13th of 2020, right, and then ultimately enable billions of molecular diagnostic tests, even though we probably had done in the millions in our whole history of molecular diagnostics, right? So we just have a great track record of innovating on process and innovating on technology, and that's who we are.

Eve Burstein

Maybe that's a good segue into diagnostics. So, on the pharma biotech side, it's clear what your strategy is, right? It has served the customer in any way that they want to be served, molecule to medicine. But on specialty diagnostics, you've got a different portfolio. So it's more fragmented. It's assets that are typically one or two in the space, but it's different. So can you describe what the strategy is in your diagnostic portfolio?

Marc Casper

Yes. So when -- the one thing I haven't talked really about is we're huge believers in industry structure as well, right, which is where you compete, you want to have an industry structure where the margins are going to be reasonable and that the industry isn't commoditizing, right? So when you think about diagnostics and you think about the core lab, of diagnostics, you're kind of routine blood testing.

There are quite a large number of players or four or five. There's not a lot of combinations as the way the industry consolidated that are going to change that dynamic and you wind up with a commoditizing segment. So our strategy in diagnostics in terms of where we play is quite different actually than where we play in certain pharmaceutical biotech.

We focus on very high-value diagnostics where we have very, very strong competitive positions. So when you look at our portfolio, they are relevant to the medical specialists. They are very high market share and they have really good economics and we make a difference. So even though we are, say, a top 10 player, but we're certainly not a top four or five player.

We have a seat at the table with the various health systems because of the relevance that we have. So we are the market leader in allergy and autoimmunity testing, so if you get a blood test to find out what you're allergic to, it's Thermo Fisher Scientific. If somebody that has had a transplant, the matching of the donor and the recipient. It's highly likely that Thermo Fisher Scientific has done that diagnostics.

Our most recent acquisition in the space, the binding site, if you know somebody that has multiple myeloma, they likely have had the diagnostic from us to help with the right standard of care. So we pick disciplines where we can have a winning position, and that's how we put it together. And then in totality, it gives us a seat at the table with customers that allows us to grow our share.

Eve Burstein

And is that strategy going to work long-term or can you see clinical diagnostics going the way of pharma biotech where the people with the larger market share, even if it's built on this commoditized Core Lab position really have the advantage.

Marc Casper

In the specialties, no, because effectively, what's happened is in the subspecialties where we participate, you have to invest hugely at some point in time to get there. So if you think about it, we offer 500 different allergy tests, right, some of which are very high volumes, some of which are very low volume. Customers actually consolidate all of that under one company, which is us. So there's not really, and no other company is going to spend the time, money and years of development to build out the menu. So that's sort of the dynamic that has played out.

Eve Burstein

Great. We're getting some good questions. And so a reminder, if you have questions for a minute so we can ask them. One question going back to pharma biotech. To what extent are you exposed to customers' R&D versus broader operating budgets? And are there different drivers or degrees of economic sensitivity for different customer segments?

Marc Casper

Yes. So great question. So in pharma and biotech, we serve R&D, and we also serve development in terms of the clinical research and then also in production, both through our service business as well as providing the enabling technologies to the customer base. When I think about the drivers on R&D, for the larger companies?

It's typically what is the revenue of the company and its growth, right? Usually R&D is roughly a percent of sales and as a sort of long-term proxy in the industry. And then on the smaller companies, it's really going to be is how is the science and the progress in their pipeline in terms of on the research side of the equation. So that's the driver there.

On production, in general, less sensitive to the economics. It really is going to be on the volume of activity, and we do that through our bioproduction business, where we do two of the key enabling technologies, subculture media and single-use technologies, as well as in our services business, where we're one of the largest of the contract developers and manufacturers. So there it's typically just driven by what's the volume growth in the industry.

Eve Burstein

Building off of -- so you mentioned CRO, CDMO. Can you talk a little bit about -- obviously, we're hitting some sort of an air pocket. There's a little bit of a turbulence. How do you see the longer-term future for that business? Is it going back to the gangbusters growth that it had before this air pocket? Or is it going to normalize at a lower level?

Marc Casper

Yes. If I think about our contract research business, I'd say the industry is probably long-term mid to high single-digit growth business. Our business, I would say, is high single digit to low double-digit growth business long-term. It's growing faster than that right now. But I'd say that's the long-term prospects for that business. So, and on the CDMO side, typically a high single-digit growth business, probably a little bit faster for us in terms of our growth.

Eve Burstein

And what do you think the next, I agreed not to talk too much short term because this is the Strategic Decisions Conference. But what do you see for the next three to six months?

Marc Casper

Yes. For my lens, when I think about the first quarter, right, the last time that we talked about our results and we don't give within the quarter updates on sort of the markets. It's been our approach -- we actually had a good start to the year, right? I mean it's been a noisier quarter for the industry, but we came in ahead of our expectations, ahead of guidance in terms of growth.

We had strong performance on orders. So we feel good about the outlook. And I've always been super candid, having been doing this for a couple of decades. What I said is we give you a view on what our growth prospects are going to be. And we tell you what the assumptions are in market growth.

If the market growth is meaningfully faster, we're certainly going to hold ourselves to a much higher expectation of where our growth is. If the market growth is meaningfully slower, we're probably not going to achieve the growth objectives that we signed out -- signed up for.

And we'll update you every quarter. We've been doing that for the last 20 years and we've got a good track record of navigating the environment and delivering differentiated performance.

Eve Burstein

So one of the noisy areas has been China. They've historically been a big growth driver for you. And you've also historically done a really good job of navigating through that challenge and difficulty -- what specifically has allowed you to navigate through some of those challenges? And what are you doing to protect against the risks there going forward?

Marc Casper

We've been in China for 40 years, right? We've built a business to serve the Chinese market largely from China in terms of where we produce, where we develop our products. Our team is effectively all Chinese, a few foreigners, but mostly Chinese. And we have a great track record.

For those of you that remember, many years ago, when children in China were dying from tainted milk from melamine, Thermo Fisher was the company that provided the technologies to make sure that milk supply was safe.

When a virus broke out in Wuhan, we were the company that CHIP sequencers literally in the middle of the end of 2019 to the CDC in Wuhan, provided free protective equipment for the researchers to do and sequence the virus. We have an incredible track record of supporting the Chinese society in being a healthier place, right, and a cleaner and safer place. So we have a good reputation.

I believe that China will continue to be one of our faster-growing markets. The gap in growth from China relative to the rest of the world is clearly going to narrow; right? There are many real challenges, some of which will get solved, many of which probably won't get solved. And therefore, I still believe that China will be a good growth market, but much closer to the company's long-term growth rates than sort of the 15% growth that you might have seen in 2010 to 2015.

Eve Burstein

And so you're the Chair of the US-China Business Council. Can you talk a little bit about what brought you to that role?

Marc Casper

Probably not intelligence, but first of all, I asked permission, right, in terms of the various government stakeholders about do people want me to work on it, right, on the issues, right? And it's really focused on finding common path in a very challenging time, right?

There are important things that need to be worked on that are good for the US and it's been a very positive from that lens. It's a very challenging world with many issues. But what we're focused on is just trying to find the win-wins that can lower the temperature and keep dialogue going. So that's where I spent time, and I'm looking forward to returning to China a little bit later in the summer.

Eve Burstein

Great. Let's move over to capital deployment. So you talked earlier about your capital deployment strategy and what you're expecting over the next few years and how you screen deals. But in the current regulatory environment and given how big you are now, is your M&A strategy or is your capital deployment strategy changing?

Marc Casper

Yes. So the strategy is as on the slide. When I think about risk, right, we've always factored in the regulatory environment to select what type of transactions you're going to focus on, right?

So that's part of it, right? The market is incredibly fragmented and very large, right? The top three players have -- together have well less than 50% market share, right? And there are hundreds of smaller companies. So our ability to do transactions and do them effectively is excellent. We're well advised.

So I'm very bullish actually on what the outlook is. And there are certain types of transactions in the current environment, you're just not going to do, right? And therefore, you avoid those, and you focus on the ones that make sense.

Eve Burstein

Just that given your scale, it's going to take a bigger company to move the needle. So do you think that you are -- are you at a point where you're shifting the value that you get from the organic growth of the businesses that you own is taking more of a prominent role in the value that you're adding through M&A?

Marc Casper

Yes. So either incredibly different things -- we are paid, all colleagues of the company are paid to actually run what we have. We all assume that we're never going to do more M&A. And if you were just from 10 years ago, you heard exactly the same thing.

It doesn't mean that we won't do M&A -- but we actually have to run our business well. We have to drive growth. We have to turn that growth into good margins. That's what we actually have to do. A few of us actually do well, right? We're doing that, and we're also thinking about what's the right way to deploy capital.

So if you look back, I showed you the four transactions that we did at scale over a 10-year period, right? So they don't happen often, but they do happen, and there were ones in the previous 10-year period as well. So they do happen, and I'm sure there will be others over time and we'll continue to do that.

Most of what we do on M&A is actually bolt-on, right? It's the deals that are meaningful. The business might bring $250 million of revenue to the company and like The Binding Site did. And no one's ever heard of them, but they do well under us and creates value for our shareholders, and we do a steady cadence of those all the time.

Eve Burstein

So on that point, so can you talk a little bit question from the audience. Can you talk a little bit about the improvements that you've brought to PPD now that you own them and how you'd integrate and shorten the drug development process for customers by owning the whole value chain? I know this is something that you talked about at Investor Day, and maybe you can bring that to life and share some color there.

Marc Casper

Sure. So we decided some years ago to enter the clinical research space. We believe that we would be a good owner of that capability and that our customers would value the combination of those capabilities with our development and manufacturing expertise for those same medicines, right?

So that was the hypothesis. We spent a fair amount of time thinking about what's the right entry. We decided that PPD was the best company to acquire. We approach them. So it was not an auction. It was something very planned and thought through. And that allowed us to enter the space.

As part of that we know how to get colleagues at the acquired company to be excited about the future, right? We genuinely care about what they've learned, what they bring to the company. We don't distract them with a lot of new activity. We focused on just a few things. And the early days of the integration, incredibly positive, where people are excited. They focused on delivering successful clinical trials.

So there was no noise. People stayed at the company. All of the things that -- so you got going on a good note. And then there's been a steady cadence of new capabilities and improvements that both our colleagues internally as well as our customers are seeing, right?

We're linking the clinical supply, the physical medicine with the clinical trial. We are the largest packager and we handle logistics for experimental medicines and actually doing that for the trial, allows customers to actually have less inventory, lower cost to actually bring the medicines to the investigational sites. And so that's been an obvious area.

Our large customers at Thermo Fisher that might not have used PPD were certainly aware of PPD. They've given us the opportunity to try us out. We've won hundreds of millions of dollars of authorizations in new business based on the trust that we've had over years. And the colleagues at the company see it, right?

They say, wow, we never got into the company x before. Three, six months after Thermo Fisher requires us, we win huge new trials. That creates a pretty positive or and that's creating a virtuous cycle for that business to perform at a very high level.

Eve Burstein

We're coming up on time, but I'm going to sneak in maybe one or two more questions. So one from the audience on something we haven't talked about in depth yet. So Analytical Instruments, your growth has been very strong there last quarter. Other peers have not seen the same thing. Some peers are even divesting their Analytical Instrument portfolios because they think they're a drag on the company. So can you talk about what it is that has made that business successful for you long term and then especially last quarter?

Marc Casper

Yes. So business grew 17% last quarter. It's been a great growth business for quite a while. We have very strong competitive position, right? We are at the high end, enabling research portion of the Analytical Instruments business. We're the largest player and our tools are essential to the cutting edge work our customers do.

So it is a great business. We make good money doing it. We know how to do it, and it's gained significant share. We've got a great new product launch coming out this Sunday at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry. So good things to come as well.

Eve Burstein

And why do you think you had 17% growth last quarter and others didn't?

Marc Casper

I can't speak to what they did. But what I would say is that it's -- we spent a lot in R&D over the pandemic. We have great products that are relevant, and customer demand has been incredibly strong. So that's how it's been playing out.

Eve Burstein

Fair enough. All right. Last question, given that it's the Strategic Decisions Conference, in five years, what do you think you're going to look at as the biggest strategic decisions you've had to make in that period?

Marc Casper

Yes. From our perspective, it's just going to just stay focused on customer success. I think you'll see us continue to grow organically and adding the right deals, M&A and continuing to strengthen our footprint. So I'm excited for what the future holds.

Marc Casper

Thanks, Eve, for having us.

Eve Burstein

All right. Thank you so much and thanks to all of you for joining us.