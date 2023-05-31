Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eve Burstein - Bernstein

Eve Burstein

All right. Good morning, everyone. Let's go ahead and get started. My name is Eve Burstein, and I'm a new analyst at Bernstein. No relation, even though the names sound similar. Pre-launch, we'll be launching on US life science tools and diagnostics in a few months. I'm thrilled to have Thermo Fisher Scientific with us here today and Marc.

So Marc, thanks for being here. Marc joined Thermo back in 2001 when it was Thermo Electron Corporation, so before Fisher was even on the scene. And after more than two decades, he's now Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of the company.

So thrilled to have him here. Also really thrilled to have Raf Tejada, the Head of Investor Relations. He's hiding, but he and his team have been really helpful to us in preparing. So appreciate it. Also appreciate all of you being here. Thanks so much for your time. A quick reminder that we'll be monitoring questions on the Pigeonhole app. So if there's anything that you want to ask, please send in your questions.

All right. With that, let's go ahead and get started. Marc, I know this is Thermo's first year at the conference, and you wanted to start us off with some comments.

Marc Casper

Yes. I'm going to start the presentation, Eve, and just kind of give everybody a little bit of an orientation of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and then we'll get into Q&A.

Eve Burstein

Right .

Marc Casper

So good morning, everyone. Thanks for having us, Eve. It's great to be here. What I thought I'd do is

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.