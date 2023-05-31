Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 3:07 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:49 AM ET

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

May 31, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phebe Novakovic - Chairperson and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, welcome. And I want to just say I'm really excited to have Phebe Novakovic back with us, the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics. We've got a lot to talk about here. But to start --

Phebe Novakovic

Before we get started --

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Phebe Novakovic

We're invoking the forward-looking earnings. Okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. But I just want to start with -- Phebe, if you can give us a sense of right now what you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges at General Dynamics?

Phebe Novakovic

So let me walk through each of our groups, because the opportunities and challenges vary by the group. At Aerospace, it is the smooth production and delivery and entry into service of new airplanes. At the Marine group, it is stabilizing the industrial base, so that we can capitalize on the considerable growth we've already gotten by improving our throughput, increasing our solid productivity even higher, that will increase revenue even further than what we currently anticipate and improve margins.

At Combat, it's about being nimble enough to be able to serve the needs of U.S. and their allies in this increased threat environment, particularly in Europe. And then in technologies, it's to put the impact of the supply chain challenges we had at Mission Systems behind us continue to grow as we have been at GDIT and have Mission Systems regain that growth. So I think with each one of those significant opportunities come significant operating challenges. And so one of the keys is to continue to ensure that our operations are really disciplined and

