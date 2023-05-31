Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 3:10 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.8K Followers

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call May 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joaquin Duato - CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Lee Hambright - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Lee Hambright

Okay. We are live. Great. Thank you. So everybody, I'm Lee Hambright, U.S. medical device analyst at Bernstein. We are thrilled to host Johnson & Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Joaquin Duato. Thanks so much for being here. We're scheduled for a 50-minute fireside chat. Just a reminder that you can submit questions through pigeon hole at any time.

Joaquin, thanks so much for being here. It's been 1.5 years since you stepped into the CEO role. Maybe you could just start by reflecting a little bit on your experiences and talking about the state of the business at J&J.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, and thank you for coming to listen to this fireside chat. So let's start with the first quarter and see how Johnson & Johnson has been doing. We had a good first quarter with operational growth for Johnson & Johnson of 7.5%, which you have to put into context that the midpoint of our guidance in 2023 is $98.9 billion, so growing a company of close of $100 billion at 7.5%, it's a solid number.

The other important fact is that we had sequential growth in our sectors, in Consumer, in Pharmaceuticals and in MedTech, showing what I would call momentum when you have the sequential growth. And then finally, we also increased our guidance, both in top line and in bottom line. So we had a solid first quarter.

What was behind that solid first quarter, good performance in pharmaceuticals of our core brands, good development of our recent new product launches like SPRAVATO, TECVAYLI or CARVYKTI. And then in the

