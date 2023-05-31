Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPQ: A Defensive Strategy To Own Mega Cap Tech

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
889 Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is a fund that uses alternative strategies to generate income, focusing mainly on income, rather than growth.
  • JEPQ invests in U.S. mega cap growth/tech stocks and generates income through collecting option premiums and dividends while holding the largest names in the Nasdaq 100 Index.
  • The fund is considered a 'Hold' at this time due to the potential for a sideways moving market and increased volatility, making it a defensive approach to owning some of the best companies within the mega cap growth space.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

In a recent article I discussed strategies for investing during a choppy market. The prospect of sideways trading and increased volatility is becoming more realistic as some economic indicators deteriorate while others remain resilient. This dynamic has the

Year-to-Date Total Returns: JEPQ versus QQQ versus S&P 500

Year-to-Date Total Returns: JEPQ versus QQQ versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

1-Year Total Returns From May 4, 2022

1-Year Total Returns From May 4, 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
889 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ SPY QQQ MSFT GOOGL AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.