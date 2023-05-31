Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Corporate Bankruptcies At Levels Last Seen During The Pandemic

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, there were 235 corporate bankruptcy filings through April.
  • The number of bankruptcy filings dropped to 54 in April, but that was still at levels similar to the pandemic period.
  • Through the first four months of 2023, eight companies had declared bankruptcy with more than $1 billion in liabilities.

Bankruptcy

belterz

By Michael Maharrey

Despite all of the mainstream talk about a strong, resilient economy, corporate bankruptcies through the first four months of 2023 came in at the highest level since 2010. Meanwhile, monthly bankruptcy filings have hit numbers last seen during the peak

US bankruptcy filings by year

US bankruptcy filings by month

April 2023 bankruptcy filings

Largest bankruptcies of 2023

2023 bankruptcy filings by primary sector

