IEO: Finding Opportunity In Upstream Companies

Summary

  • iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF offers a unique set of holdings and an impressive dividend yield of 4.5%.
  • The ETF is heavily correlated to oil prices and has a large concentration of upstream companies, making it more volatile than its peers.
  • Due to uncertainty in oil prices and the potential impact of interest rate hikes, I rate IEO a Hold.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) offers exposure to small, mid, and large-cap stocks in the exploration and production (E&P) sector. With AUM of about $630M, IEO tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index using a representative sampling technique. This

IEO's Top 10 Holdings

IEO's Top 10 Holdings (ETF.com)

IEO's Holdings Broken Down

IEO's Holdings Broken Down (iShares)

IEO vs Peers

IEO vs Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
12 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

