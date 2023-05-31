Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy 7 June Dividend Kings And Watch 3

May 31, 2023 4:34 PM ET
Summary

  • "There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive-years."--Dogs of the Dow.
  • The 47 Dividend Kings screened as of May 26, 2023, represented eight of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gainers ranged 16.08%-39.93% topped-by VF Corp & Gorman-Rupp.
  • By yield, MO tops-all. Top-ten Kingly June yields from BKH, ABBV, NWN, FRT, CDUAF, LEG, UVV, MMM, VFC, & MO averaged 5.59%.
  • Kings showed top-ten broker-estimated target-price upsides from: CINF, NFG, EMR, FRT, TGT, ABM, FUL, SCL, VFC, and GRC, averaging 32.65%.
  • $5k invested May 26 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Kings showed 1.77% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led these Dividend Kings by a head.
Puppy dog dressed as a king celebrating carnival, hallowen or three wise men of orient. Isolated on gray or grey background

smrm1977/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Dogs of the Dow has published a 2023 list detailing the latest 47 Dividend Kings. The article, entitled 2023 Dividend Kings List, is on-line now.

While most of this collection of

