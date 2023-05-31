Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summer Swoon Or Surge? May Returns Concentrated Among Mega Caps, SCHB Rally Pauses

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index remained largely unchanged in May, with mega-cap tech stocks providing support.
  • Semiconductor stocks experienced significant gains due to the emerging AI boom.
  • The market outlook for the summer is uncertain due to poor market breadth and weaker seasonal trends.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Strength in mega-cap tech helped support stocks in May, but concerning breadth trends kept the bulls from getting too excited.

For the month, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) was close to the unchanged mark, finishing fractionally higher. The

Stocks Sputter in May, Tech Enjoys Monster Gains

Stockcharts.com

Bad Breadth: A Handful Of Companies Capture The May Gains

Finviz

Semiconducter Stocks Surge in May, Leading SPX

Stockcharts.com

S&P 500 Earnings Estimates No Longer Falling

FactSet

A Recession For Another Day: Q2 GDP Seen Near 2%

Atlanta Fed GDPnow

A Sudden Shift To "No Hike" Fed Expectations For June

CME FedWatch Tool

Treasuries Rebound To Round Out May

Stockcharts.com

T-Bill Yields Plunge Amid A Debt Ceiling Agreement

Sober Look

US Dollar Index: Rallies Off 101 Support

TradingView

SCHB: Tech-Heavy, Mega-Cap Oriented

Schwab

S&P 500 Seasonality Turns Less Bullish June-November

BofA Global Research

SCHB: Equities Consolidating Heading into June, Rally on Hold

Stockcharts.com

