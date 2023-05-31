Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Jefferies Software Conference 2023 (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 3:47 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Jefferies Software Conference 2023 May 31, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jared Spataro - CVP, Modern Work & Business Applications

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

Thanks for joining. My name is Brent Thill with the research group at Jefferies. Jared is with us today. He has been at Microsoft for over 17 years. He started the stock was $24, and during his tenure, the stocks up a modest 1200%. He started in SharePoint, then was the GM of Office, in charge of M365, and now in charge of Modern Work and Business Apps. Jared, thanks for being here today.

Jared Spataro

My pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brent Thill

And maybe just to kick off, give us a sense of your role in creating this modern environment. What you're spending the bulk of your time on Microsoft today?

Jared Spataro

Well, right now, I'm responsible for two of what we call our customer solution areas, Modern Work, which is our productivity business and then Business Applications, which is essentially is Power Platform and Dynamics. Most of my time, Brent is spent right now in AI. We introduced a new set of products that go into the moniker of Copilot and demand is kind of -- I've never seen anything like it in my career. So, very busy with that right now.

Brent Thill

You brought it up, so we'll keep pulling the thread on Copilot. 99.5% of the questions I get are on this, and everyone asks. I know you haven't availed everything, maybe not all the pricings out, but what does this look like in five years in terms of, does everything have a Copilot? Are we going to have a Copilot across every application and it's going to be all fueled by AI? I mean, just share your

