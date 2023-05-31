Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Boulanger - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Laurent Ferreira - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marie Gingras - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Bonnell - Chief Risk Officer

Lucie Blanchet - Head, Commercial Banking

Stephane Achard - Head, Personal Banking

Denis Girouard - Head, Wealth Management

Etienne Dubuc - Head, Financial Markets

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Paul Holden - CIBC

Mike Rizvanovic - KBW Research

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the National Bank of Canada’s Second Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Linda Boulanger, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Boulanger.

Linda Boulanger

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our second quarter presentation. Presenting this afternoon are Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of the Bank; Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Bonnell, Chief Risk Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A session are Lucie Blanchet and Stephane Achard for Personal & Commercial Banking. Stephane is also now responsible for our international activities, namely ABA Bank. Denis Girouard, Head of Wealth Management and Etienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets and now responsible for Credigy.

Before we begin, I refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation providing National Bank’s caution regarding forward-looking statements. With that, let me now turn the call over to Laurent.

Laurent Ferreira

Merci, Linda and thank you everyone for joining us. This morning, National Bank reported solid results for the second quarter, with earnings per share of $2.38. We generated a return on equity of 17.5%, reflecting our highly accretive business model. This performance underscores

