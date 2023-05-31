aerogondo/iStock via Getty Images

Two areas that I have interest in but are distinctly different are drones and eVTOLs. While there are many companies in that space, so far I have found none with a decent valuation or in the eVTOL space with an appreciable risk profile. Admittedly, for appreciable risk you don’t have to consider eVTOL stocks because they are high-risk, high-reward names. You either win or you lose. Nevertheless, what strikes me is that the number of companies that are trading publicly without a strong prospect is significant. Without doubt that is driven by the SPAC merger boom in prior years. In my view, AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) is another example of that as I discuss in this report.

AERWINS: Little Left From Envisioned Value

Seeking Alpha

AERWINS went public via an acquisition by special purpose acquisition company Pono Capital in February. The process which was announced in September 2022 would value the company at $600 million at $10.15 per share. After initially crossing $15 per share, the company’s stock is now worth $0.58 per share giving it a $36 million market cap. It’s really the sobering reality of companies that went public through a SPAC merger. I am no specialist on SPAC mergers, but I do believe that companies raising funds through SPAC mergers says something about their limited options to successfully raise capital on the debt markets or in other ways and it should make investors aware of the risk profile that might be connected to these companies.

What Does AERWINS Provide?

AERWIN has two products. The first one is COSMOS, which is a drone monitoring and management platform system. Simply speaking, while eVTOLs and drones are set to take the skies in the coming years or at least that is the planning a management system safeguarding operations and safety of people on the ground and in the air also needs to be developed. AERWINS is working on one of those solutions.

AERWINS

The second core product that the company hopes to capitalize on is the XTurismo Limited Edition. It’s a hoverbike, a jet ski but an aerial variant. The company sees the hoverbike concept as luxury item but also as a potential solution for social infrastructure problems. If you like jet skis and motor cycles, you will most likely like the XTurismo. However with a $777,000 price tag it is a luxury item or a toy for the rich. A smaller hoverbike at $50,000 is planned for the future. The $777,000 is completely arbitrary as previously the startup priced the XTurismo at 77.7 million yen or $684,000.

However, I do wonder how successful this product can be. The XTurismo is different from eVTOLs since it is operates at a lower cruise altitude of just 20 meters. One can wonder in terms of mobility what the XTurismo really adds. The company sees a function in disaster relief for the XTurismo and that is also the first thing I thought about. Some patrol usage would be suitable but for disaster relief it will be challenging. With a 100kg payload, I don’t think the XTurismo is suitable for rescue workers to go somewhere with their equipment. It could be better utilized for some sort of manned observation, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. I also don’t quite see how this can be an instant success. For eVTOLs some sort of training is required, the XTurismo while operating at lower altitudes should really require a specialized training as well which already significantly limits its usability as a social infrastructure solution and focuses its more towards wealthy people and the use by patrol services.

A Look At The Finances

AERWINS

The company has something that many other urban air mobility companies do not have and that is a revenue stream. Revenues are derived from sales and installation of computing equipment, computing power, project management and air mobility drone solutions. Year-over-year, the revenues dropped from a little over $2 million to $1.265 million driven by significant reduction in sales of computing equipment and shared computing power services. The company had an operating cash burn of $4 million during the quarter and one can really wonder where the cash will come from going forward. There is around $1 million in cash and equivalents as well as accounts receivable and $1.75 million in other receivables with total current assets of $8 million. So, I would say the company highly depends on raising debt and potentially diluting shareholders.

Its reverse recapitalization was also not a raging success with net cash of $1.6 million raised which really makes one wonder why they were interested in going public in the first place. In April, notes worth $5 million were sold which granted the company 5.6 million warrants to be converted into stock. The $5 million plus the cash and equivalents provides the company with $7.75 million in liquidity (calculated as receivables, cash plus cash equivalents and the notes) and with a $4 million quarterly cash burn I don’t quite see how further raising debt with the potential of debt-to-equity swaps is going to be avoided even more so given that revenues declined and the company provides extremely little information on its trajectory to capitalizing on its products.

The Risks For AERWINS Are Plenty

What investors should keep in mind is that with a $36 million market cap, this is a nano-cap name with a share price of less than a dollar. While I believe that with that an average of 162,000 pieces there is sufficient volume investors should keep in mind that the combination of a small market capitalization and low share price make the company prone to volatility. That could result in significant price swings and investors should be keeping these risks in mind next to the prospects for product development and dilution risk that I do not consider to be bright.

Furthermore as discussed above with a quarterly cash burn of $4 million and no line of sight on improvement in cash burn, coupled with limited liquidity of $7.75 million one should be extremely well aware of the potential for dilution to shareholders as notes issues may eventually be swapped for equity.

Conclusion: AERWINS Is Not A Stock I Want To Own

One could opt to own AERWINS stock for the simple reason that with a price of less than a dollar the downside is limited but if AERWINS defies the logic of an aerospace engineer, its upside is significant.

Perhaps, with a background in aerospace engineering I don’t have a mindset that is revolutionary enough to see a large-scale success for this company but I don’t see how this company can provide an in-demand differentiating product that will reward shareholders. The combination of its liquidity and product simply does not make sense to me and shareholders have overwhelmingly swapped their shares for cash after the de-SPAC, which to me also shows that essentially there are few that see value and success for this name.

Maybe the following quote by Elbert Hubbard holds true for some companies that I am analyzing in the urban air mobility sphere:

In these days, a man who says a thing cannot be done is quite apt to be interrupted by some idiot doing it.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.