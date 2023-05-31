Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Snap Stock Worth Your Attention? A Look At Its Valuation And Challenges

May 31, 2023 5:41 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)GOOG, GOOGL, META, PINS2 Comments
Timur Mirzaev, CFA profile picture
Timur Mirzaev, CFA
642 Followers

Summary

  • Snap Inc.'s growth will depend on innovation, product monetization, and internationalization.
  • The company faces challenges in growing its North America user base, monetization of international regions, competition, and the need to improve investment efficiency.
  • Snap stock is overvalued by more than 40% at its current price of around $10 per share, with a computed value per share of $6.
  • A Monte Carlo simulation shows more than 90% chance Snap Inc. stock is overvalued at its current price.

Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Carl Court

Introduction

After a very long break, I decided to resume my writing here on Seeking Alpha starting with Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). This is going to be the second time I am writing about the company - the

R&D, % of Revenues

Company's 10Ks, author's calculation

DAU composition by region

Company’s 10Ks, 8Ks and author's calculations

DAU growth decomposition & contribution

Company's 10Ks/8Ks and author’s calculations

Revenue contribution by region

Company’s 10Ks/8Ks and author's calculations

ARPU decomposition & contribution

Company’s 10Ks/8Ks and author's calculations

YoY ARPU growth in North America

Company’s 10Ks/8Ks and author's calculations

YoY Total revenue growth

Company’s 10Qs and author’s calculations

Valuation model results

Author's calculations

Monte Carlo simulation result for SNAP value per share

Author's calculations

I have more than 10 years of investment management and corporate finance experience. In my current capacity working at a 150mln+ investment company, I analyze, evaluate, and manage investment projects across various sectors in Uzbekistan. In my free time, I like to apply my knowledge and expertise to value publicly listed companies across the developed world. I am a true believer of the intrinsic valuation and, as a result, should any of my articles involve company valuation, the DCF analysis will be my go-to approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

