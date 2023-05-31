Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

I am delighted to be joined today by Sachin Mehra, the CFO of Mastercard.

We have about 50 minutes for a fireside chat. Audience members can submit their questions by the Pigeonhole link provided, and I'll read those questions during our conversation.

And with that, let's begin. Sachin, thank you so much for joining us today.

Sachin Mehra

Thanks, Harshita. Thank you for having me here, and good morning to all of you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harshita Rawat

So, let's start with that question, Sachin, that's on everyone's mind, the macroeconomic environment. And with everything that's going on, what are you seeing in terms of consumer spending on Mastercard cards?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, the headline, as we kind of shared with you as part of our Q1 earnings call was we continue to see a consumer which is just remarkably resilient, and consumer spending continues to be remarkably resilient. Obviously, we are all tracking exactly what you're tracking from a macroeconomic environment standpoint. And as I look at our drivers, as in the performance drivers, which we -- which drive our top-line, what we're seeing effectively is that through the first two weeks of the month of May that our drivers are generally in line with our expectations. It's what we shared with you at the time of our earnings call. They're actually tracking generally in line with that.

Now obviously, we're totally aware about what the macro environment is. We're keeping a close eye on various factors, some of which are positive, some of which are potential headwinds. On the positive side, I would highlight the fact that unemployment levels remain at record lows. So, strong on -- from an employment standpoint. As you all can appreciate, when people are employed, they get paychecks. When they get paychecks, they tend to spend. So that typically tends to be a tailwind. We also see inflation as generally moderating and coming under control, so that you're starting to see a little bit of that come through as well. But it's one to certainly keep an eye on, because, again, the impact of rising interest rates will play out over a period of time. It's something to be actually somewhat cautious about.

From a regional color standpoint, I'll share with you, the U.S. continues to perform well. There's a -- we talked about this in our first quarter earnings call. You saw a little bit of impact on drivers come through on account of lower tax refunds in this year relative to the prior few years. So, you're seeing that come through. You're seeing the impact of lower gas prices come through as well. But then, when I start going around the world and I see what's going on in Europe, Europe continues to be very resilient from a spend standpoint. LAC is wide open, business continues, people are spending, things are looking good there. And likewise for Asia Pacific and EMEA.

And then, when I take the other lens around this, which is around what's happening from a cross-border standpoint, we continue to see potential from a cross-border standpoint. We mentioned this as part of our first quarter earnings call. There is still opportunity for a recovery in cross-border travel to occur coming out of Asia, and the other parts of the globe hold up pretty well as well.

The one thing which I will share is what we have seen is and you've all seen this is that the U.S. dollar has strengthened over the last month. And based on what we're seeing now on account of the U.S. dollar strengthening, we now expect that in Q2, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar will have approximately a 0 to 1 ppt impact as a headwind to our net revenue in Q2. And this compares to what we had shared with you at the time of the earnings call where we said that the FX impact would be minimal. So there's a little bit more of a headwind on account of the U.S. dollar strengthening.

The last point I'd make, since you asked about the macro environment, is one thing which we closely track is what's going on from a tax legislation standpoint. And just recently in Brazil, and Brazil is a decent-sized market for Mastercard, in Brazil, the legislature in Brazil enacted -- well, they haven't enacted it. What they did do is they passed a new tax -- a package of tax measures, which basically align with the OECD tax initiatives. And the passage of this is a function of the President signing these tax measures into effect. They will be in effect January 1, 2024.

The reason I bring this up is because it's our assumption that the President will sign these tax measures into law in the second quarter. And if that would happen, our effective -- our non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 will be in 24 percentage points to 24.5 percentage points -- 24% to 24.5% range compared to what we had earlier guided as being about 18.5% to 19%. And the resulting impact on a full year basis from a tax standpoint will be a non-GAAP effective tax rate of between 20% and 20.5%. Again, we had guided for a full year basis at 18.5% to 19%. And the reason is we're going to take a one-time discrete tax expense associated with the valuation allowance, which we're going to put against our deferred tax assets.

So, look, I mean, I've kind of given you the macro. I've given you what's going on from changing tax legislation. But that's kind of the overall picture as we see it.

Harshita Rawat

And Sachin, let's talk now more about the competitive environment, right? So, as I kind of think about the last couple of years, you've had several wins. I'm thinking about Europe, especially the U.K., the most recent Citizens win. Can you just take a step back talk about the competitive environment and highlight why Mastercard is [winning] (ph)?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. Look, I mean, we operate in a fairly competitive kind of environment. That's been the case in the past, and that continues to be the case right now. Our approach to the market has always been one-off, "Let's get out there and solve what are the real-world problems for our customers and for consumers at the end of the day." And this has kind of led us down the path of going through with what we call a solution selling approach as opposed to showing up there and saying, "Oh, guess what? You should switch to a Mastercard branded kind of network proposition." That's certainly part of the discussion, but the discussion goes well beyond that.

And the way we go about doing that is by assembling the suite of products and services that we've got, which allows us to go and solve for those real-world problems that our customers have. And this includes all the services, which we've got from a cyber and intelligence standpoint, our data analytics and insights, our loyalty and reward propositions. So there are several assets, which we've got, which we bring to bear. Not all of them are applicable to every customer. So it's about understanding what the customer needs and then actually making sure we're coming up with the right solutions to solve for that. In several instances, it's about our digital enablement tools, which we've got. It's our tokenization capabilities. It's what we're doing from going digital-first standpoint, which really resonates with our customers.

I will tell you, beyond just products and solutions, what also matters very much for the customers who we've been winning with has been just a meeting of the minds from a philosophical standpoint. And this could be everything from our approach towards financial inclusion and how that matches with what our customers want to do or our prospective customers want to do. Our approach towards ESG and how that matches with what our customers want to do. All of those factors come into play as part of the discussion.

So, I'll give you example. You mentioned the wins with -- in the U.K. with NatWest and Santander. Take someone like NatWest. In the instance of NatWest, the combination of what we were able to bring in the nature of digital-first solutions and our services capabilities was a key enabler in terms of getting us there. You take someone like Citizens. Citizens, too, cares about deeply about our services, but they also had a meeting of the minds in terms of what they're trying to achieve from a financial inclusion standpoint and from an ESG standpoint, which match with what we are trying to do out there.

Most recently on Friday of last week, we announced that we have been awarded the business with UniCredit, and this is -- that they will be our exclusive partner across all of their products, which -- they've been a partner of us for some time now. They used to have a dual network strategy. They have chosen to go down the path of making it a single network strategy, and it's going to be Mastercard. It's across all their products in Europe. It's across 13 banks in 12 markets. So, we're very thrilled about that. We think it's a great opportunity. Again, it's the power of all the solutions we're bringing to bear, which has helped us get to be their partner on a going-forward basis, which we're super thrilled about. It's -- their total portfolio is about 20 million cards, and that's -- it's a pretty exciting place to be.

Harshita Rawat

And so Sachin, how should we think about the financial impact of these trends, right? So if I think about your net revenue growth rate, that's been very healthy, but client incentives, which is kind of a contra revenue item, is also kind of growing steadily. So, how should we think about incentives [indiscernible] growth strategy?

Sachin Mehra

Look, it's a really good question. I get asked this question all the time. The reality is what we're trying to do is we're trying to optimize our net revenue yield as a company. We're trying to drive accretion in net revenue yield. And net revenue is a combination of the revenue we make from our payment network and the revenues we make from our value-added services and solutions. It is really important that we, in a very disciplined manner, compete on the payment network side, which is where you see the vast majority of the rebates and incentives, right, in order to position us well to benefit from a few things. If you're in the flow for the payment transaction, you get to benefit from PCE growth, you get the benefit from secular shift. Because if you're not in the floor, you don't get the benefit of the digitization effect.

So, you've got to take those into consideration, right? You get then to deliver the various suites of services with -- that we've created. So which is why net revenue yield has been where we have been very focused on trying to drive our accretion. That doesn't mean -- just to be clear, that does not mean that we will be giving away our switching capabilities for free. That is not what I'm suggesting. What we will do is we will be disciplined in terms of how we compete. We will not win all transactions in all markets and all portfolios, but we will definitely compete because we're looking at the bigger price at the end of the day. And we do believe we've got a very competitive set of value-added services and solutions, which will help us achieve that broader mandate of driving net revenue.

Harshita Rawat

So, Sachin, let's switch gears and talk about innovation at Mastercard. And it feels like Mastercard has kind of led with innovation these last couple of years. I'm just kind of thinking about your investments in AI, cybersecurity, data analytics, fraud, et cetera. Tell us about some of your recent innovations that you are most excited about and also those which may be less than understood?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. So look, I mean, I think you mentioned a few already, right? You kind of talked about AI, you talked about what we're doing from leveraging AI to drive our data analytics solutions, our cyber intelligence capabilities. They are clearly paying off, and they're paying off healthily in terms of what you're seeing in terms of the revenue profile, which we're generating. I don't think we should lose sight of the innovation, which is going on in the core payment side, because there's a lot of innovation going on in the core payment side, right? And you might say, "Okay, well, what is that?" Let's talk a little bit about that.

Let's take something like our digital-first initiatives. And our digital-first initiative is about trying to get our issuing community and consumers enabled to get digital card propositions, enabled on a real-time basis, not only in terms of having the credential available on a real-time basis, but being able to use it on a real-time basis. In a world which is increasingly digital, that's become more and more important, right? This is part of the reason we're winning some of our portfolio. So that would be one area from an innovation standpoint, which is super interesting for us.

The other area is around the work we're doing from a tokenization standpoint. We had mentioned a couple of quarters ago about how more than 2 billion tokenized transactions run over our network every month now. It's important, and the reason it's important is because when more transactions are tokenized, it's driving higher approval rates. Higher approval rates means more volumes coming across our system. It's driving safer and secure transactions, which is, again, something which is helpful for the ecosystem as a whole. So that would be the other area, I would say, which is really helpful for us.

The other two areas I'd mentioned are around acceptance, which ties very closely to what we're doing from a contactless standpoint. On acceptance, there's a fair amount of innovation going on there. We have grown our acceptance footprint to north of 100 million merchant locations, which has effectively doubled over the last five years, and that's been done on the back of innovation. There's a lot of work going on in terms of leveraging our technologies, which we've been investing in to drive that.

One in particular I'll talk about is the Tap on Phone capability, which we created and which we've been rolling out in various markets across the globe, which is effectively saying NFC-enabled devices can now become acceptance devices, which is helpful because the more the acceptance locations, the more the volume that can come across the system.

When you bring that along with everything we're doing from a contactless standpoint, that's what I -- and we oftentimes kind of immediately delve into innovation going on B2B and in cybersecurity. I think those are really important. But the brass necks of what we do on core payments and the opportunity are there from an innovation standpoint is something we continue to focus very heavily on.

Harshita Rawat

And Sachin, you mentioned B2B, and I want to double click on that, all right? So, it's a key investment -- investor focus area in my conversations, which is kind of Mastercard's opportunity in new flows. This is an area which I know you've invested a lot over the years. You have -- you're a market leader in virtual cards. You have capability in B2B, remittances, disbursements. I know this topic is very close to you since you used to lead the commercial business at Mastercard. So, tell us about the new flows opportunity at Mastercard.

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So, we've defined new flows across four areas. We have defined them across remittances and disbursements. It's what we call commercial point of sale as the second area. The third is B2B accounts payable, and the fourth is bill payments. And I'm going to start up first with what we talk about commercial broadly, and that's commercial point of sale and virtual cards, right? And virtual cards caters to the accounts payable opportunity. Commercial point-of-sale caters to the small business proposition, the T&E proposition, the fleet card proposition. I'm going to start there, and I'll go into the remittance and disbursements, and we can take the discussion wherever you want to take it.

We continue to see tremendous potential on commercial, and we are executing on that potential. And this is not about creating new solutions and creating new ecosystems and new models. This is about utilizing the four-party model. It's about utilizing our card rails to tap into what is a largely untapped SME universe, which still remains highly, highly underpenetrated from a secular opportunity standpoint. And this is true on a global basis.

The way you go about doing it is slightly different than you do it on the consumer side. Do you still have to provide digital propositions, which are world class? Absolutely. Do you still have to provide a debit and credit proposition? Absolutely. But SMEs have unique needs, and those unique needs come around with what we're delivering in the nature of platforms, which help us garner the loyalty of these SMEs. And the platforms are things like our expense reporting solutions, things like our Easy Savings platform.

So, what is Easy Savings? Easy Savings is a merchant-funded platform, rewards platform, which basically has got 40 million small business cardholders enrolled on it across 80 countries. And what that effectively does is if I'm a Mastercard small business card holder and I go on a business trip somewhere, and I wish to do a car rental, we've got a merchant-funded car rental proposition, which provides an always-on offer to the small business owner to get a discount or a rebate on what they're looking to do. That's just one example. You could get that at a hotel. You could get that in terms of everywhere where small business owners spend. That's how we win loyalty from our customers in terms of how we go about doing that. So the small business spend proposition is in it on itself a largely untapped proposition, which we're really going after.

Then let's go to T&E. Now, T&E is something, which we've been in for some time in the U.S. and in several markets in Europe. But when you go to Asia Pacific, the corporate card proposition is slightly unique. There, because there are trust issues, people don't hand corporate card solutions to their employees. And the reason they don't is they're concerned that people will utilize their corporate card for fraudulent transactions and then not make whole on the payments which are there. So the way to address that is what we're doing through our mobile virtual card capabilities. That's, again, the innovation we're bringing there, where we're bringing in mobile virtual card capabilities to go after that universe.

And the last piece I'll talk about is virtual cards per se, which is going after the accounts payable flow. We are the market leaders in that space. We continue to see tremendous growth. We are going after that opportunity on a vertical-by-vertical basis. And the verticals we've gone after have been in travel, have been in commercial real estate, have been in media, where we see tremendous opportunity to displace both check and ACH-based payments. The result of all of this is the growth you're seeing in our commercial volume. So for example, in Q1, our commercial volumes grew 21%. And we continue to see tremendous promise on this area on a going-forward basis. So that's kind of the commercial sphere. That addresses two parts of the new payment flows.

Then there's remittances and disbursements and there's bill payments. And if you wish, I can go into the remittances and disbursements.

Harshita Rawat

Yes. No, I remember, I think, at the 2021 Investor Day, I think you disclosed that's 2% of your revenue, the remittances and disbursement fees. And I remember it was growing 45% year-over-year. So let's talk more about that opportunity. I guess, there's so many pain points to solve.

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, the remittance and disbursements opportunity, we tackle that through what we call Mastercard Send and Cross Border Send. And really, what you're going after is those -- they're push payments effectively. That's what it is. So everything we do otherwise on card rails happens to be a pull payment, these are push payments. And the use cases, which we're actually going after this are -- and we're developing new use cases every day as part of this process is finding areas where you can enable P2P payments with the likes of Mastercard Send, which is what we do, on disbursements in the insurance industry, for example. When insurance claim has got to be paid on a real-time basis, we leverage Mastercard Send to go after that, right?

Or, let's talk about payouts. So for example, we have struck a partnership with Airbnb. And when Airbnb has to pay its hosts, they leverage Mastercard Send, right? Same for in the gaming industry. When there are payments to be made for winnings that people have, when they are in the gaming industry, they leverage Mastercard Send as part of that process. So the growth in this space is going to be a function of identifying use cases, which have got applicability across the globe and then going and penetrating those areas and then identifying new use cases as they come around, which wouldn't typically be dealt with through traditional card payments.

Everything I just mentioned is in the context of domestic flows. In addition to domestic flows, there are cross-border push payments, which take place, which is where our cross-border services come into play. And we can -- we see good growth in that area as well. At the end of the day, across both our Mastercard Send and cross-border services, we have about 10 billion endpoints where we can terminate payments. And that's really important because the more the places you can terminate payments, the greater the utility for the services we've got. So, we continue to see a lot of promise on this area for remittance and disbursements as well.

Harshita Rawat

So, Sachin, I want to switch gears and talk about your recent revenue disclosure, which now can show payment network and then value-added services as a different segment. What triggered this change?

Sachin Mehra

So look, I mean, we interact a lot with our investors. We hear what our investors have to say. And we believe that the new revenue disclosures are -- our objectives around that were around providing greater transparency to you, the investors, around what is our revenue which comes from payment network, what's our revenue which comes from the area of services and solutions. It aligns with our strategic priorities. And it's actually very closely aligned to recent interpretive guidance, which has been put out also on revenue disclosure. So it's a combination of these three factors, which got us to that space of saying the time has come for us to actually show revenues and broken down by payment networks and value-add services and solutions.

But I would be remiss if I didn't say nothing changes in the nature and the way in which we do our business just because we've changed our revenue disclosure. Payments are very aligned on services. Services are very aligned on payments. New networks work very closely with payments and services. That's the way we've run the business historically. That's the business we are -- the way we'll run the business on a going-forward basis. So that's really the motivation behind showing you that level of disclosure on what's going on across those two areas.

Harshita Rawat

We found those disclosures very helpful. Thank you. So, let's talk more about services, which is now approaching 40% of your revenues. For those in the audience who are less familiar, can you remind us of the key drivers of your services revenue? And also let's talk about some examples on what is driving that services penetration up in terms of sales, product and growing that revenue stream faster than the core.

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So look, I mean, so I'm going to actually go back to what we just talked about on payment networks and value-added services and solutions. Services are a component of value-added services and solutions. The additional piece -- the vast majority of our value-added services and solutions are what we call services. There's an additional piece, which we've got in there, which relates to things we do from a digital identity standpoint, open banking, our real-time ACH related revenues, which sit in that value-added services and solutions number. And I think it's important to get those definitions right because, historically, we used to talk about just services, now we talk about value-added services and solutions. But suffice it to say, services comprise the vast majority of that bucket.

In services, you've got everything from our cyber and intelligence capabilities to our data and analytical capabilities, to our loyalty and rewards, to our consulting capabilities, to processing, right? We see these as fast-growing parts of what we bring from a business standpoint. They are key enablers of what helps us win share at the end of the day in terms of our business.

The reason we got down to as a company to really pursuing a services strategy was -- it was around basically multiple areas: one, they grow faster than the core; number two, they help us differentiate our core; number three, they help us diversify our revenue streams; and number four, they're a great source of talent. So a lot of the talent we acquire through our services capabilities, right, not only through acquisitions, but who we hire as well organically is talent then which rotates through the company to bring tremendous value to us.

The engines of growth around this are across primarily two big areas, which is cyber and intelligence and what we call data and services. And look, I mean, it's really about what we can bring in the nature of the power of the data, which we've got, how we organize that data, how we apply technology, particularly our artificial intelligence technology, to that data. And then the fourth leg of the stool on that one is how we deliver that solution to our customers. So being successful in this space requires all of those four things to happen.

You've got to have the right data. You've got to have the data organized in the right manner. You've got to be able to bring the technology to bear to be able to mine that data to provide high confidence scores and high confidence analytics to our customers and then be able to deliver it in a seamless manner to your customer, all of which we're able to do as a network, which helps us drive growth in the space. So you ask kind of how we compete and how we differentiate. That's what we do.

And again, the services portfolio is very much a product-led portfolio. When I say product-led portfolio, there are unique products that solve unique pain points, and I'm happy to talk about what those different things might be. For example, we've got a company which we acquired called RiskRecon. Now RiskRecon, what do they do? They leverage the data we've got and the AI capabilities we've got to do an outside-in scan of the digital footprint of any company.

So literally, what they do is they go through your IP address to identify where are the cyber vulnerabilities that you have as a company; you can be a small business owner, you could be a bank, you could be an acquirer, where are your vulnerabilities and they tell them, this is where you are most vulnerable. That's something our customers really value. So that -- but then you've got something else we've got, which is called Decision Intelligence, which provides a transaction-level fraud score to our customers.

So they're very unique services mostly related to what we're doing from a payment standpoint, which is driving that growth.

Harshita Rawat

Sachin, I think, a key part of your services strategy over the last several years has been kind of acquiring specific capabilities through acquisitions. And so, can you tell us about your recent acquisition of Baffin Bay and how that fits into this overall suite of services that you've got?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. It's actually interesting that you asked that question because Baffin Bay is very closely tied. Our acquisition of Baffin Bay is something which we advanced and brought to bear because of our experience with RiskRecon, the company I was just talking to you about. So RiskRecon helps identify where the problem is from a cyber vulnerability standpoint. But when we were talking to our customers, they were like, "You tell me where the problem is, but you're not telling me what the solution to the problem is." And which is where we're like, this is a great opportunity, this is an opportunity for us to talk to our customers and not only tell them where the problem is, but have them provide the solution.

So, what does Baffin Bay do? They're basically AI-enabled. They're cloud-based. And what they do is they provide the solution to where the vulnerability sits. And really, what they're tackling is the likes of malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks at our customers. And you might say, "Well, what has this got to do with payments?" Well, what it's got to do with payments is we've got a distribution channel through our payment partners where we can really bring this to bear. So not only do our issuers need to use it for their own infrastructure, our acquirers need to use it for their own capabilities, but merchants need it.

And when you think about the depth at which we can actually go with this kind of capability, whether it's Baffin Bay or RiskRecon, is you use it for your own capabilities, but you also then can market it through other corporates. So our customers can market it through other corporates. And we see a tremendous opportunity down that path as well.

Harshita Rawat

So, Sachin, you mentioned AI, and this is also a question that came from the audience as well. Very topical. So, how will generative AI impact Mastercard's business? What opportunities do you see where AI could drive productivity or structurally reduce cost in the business?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. So first, I'm going to start off -- yes, I know the question is about generative AI. Just for the benefit of the audience, we've been engaged with artificial intelligence-related technologies for quite a few years now. We have been -- it is actually foundational in what we use for a lot of the services that we deliver. I just talked about Decision Intelligence, whether it's Safety Net, it could be RiskRecon, it could be Baffin Bay, they all leverage AI. It's something we utilize extensively for the products and solutions we develop to get them out of the market.

I think the question is more around generative AI and how we at Mastercard are leveraging that. And it's early days is what I would say, but it's been something we've been engaged with as a company. We've set rules of engagement for our own employee base to be able to experiment with generative AI in a controlled environment. But at the same time, the use cases that we see around this are in areas like our customer interaction. So, for example, our call center interactions, there are services we provide to our customers from a call center capability standpoint where we could see huge applicability for something like generative AI.

The other area, which is very near and dear to my heart is, as leading the finance function at Mastercard, I've implored my team extensively to drive efficiency across the company, but certainly in the finance organization, leveraging artificial intelligence. And how we do it is by effectively taking the technology to help us improve our processes, drive efficiency in terms of reducing the amount of manhours required to run our processes, but also to help improve our forecasting capabilities, right?

So there are lots of use cases. And again, we haven't been exhaustive about this. This is still work in process, but we keep kind of working down this path. And we run AI challenges in the company where, effectively, we're challenging our own employee base to say leverage what we've got in the nature of capabilities to come up with new use cases, which can help us drive those efficiencies.

Harshita Rawat

So Sachin, we talked about a number of growth opportunities for Mastercard. I want to switch gears and talk about the other side of the equation, which is kind of some of the perceived risk. And there is some concern around disruption as it relates to payments. There's always been concern about disruption as it relates to payments. So for example, from growth of account-to-account payments, real-time payments, big tech, regulation, et cetera, I want to zoom in specifically on account-to-account and real time areas, I think, get a lot of investor attention. Now, I think one can argue that this proliferation of real time can accelerate the growth of account-to-account. There's some interesting things happening in India and Brazil. But on the other hand, the overall usage of account-to-account remains muted. So how are you thinking about account-to-account as it relates to Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, this is not new for us just because we got into the real-time payment space through the acquisition of Vocalink quite a few years ago. And Vocalink is a U.K.-based company, which we acquired, which has real-time ACH payment technology. Our view of the world is you've got to ask the question, "What is the problem which is looking to be solved out here?"

And first, when we talk about real-time payments and we talk about account-to-account payments, what we're talking about is, are they a fair competitor to what is a debit card proposition, which exists today. And you've got to do a side-by-side comparison of those two, because the debit card proposition brings with it not only the ability to provide the payment functionality that it provides, but it also brings along with it for the consumer zero liability, the ability for the consumer to return goods, fraud tools, which help keep it a safe and secure experience.

What we have observed so far in terms of the account-to-account capabilities, which have been largely driven based on real-time ACH movements and the likes of Pix and UPI is they do not come along with the equivalence of zero liability. They do not come along with the equivalence of the ability to return goods and services, and fraud is certainly a big problem there as well.

So, I think it's a little bit of a, "What is the problem, which is looking to be solved?" and "Is it a fair comparison point?" Our view is to the extent there's a debit card proposition in the market, our consumers have actually demonstrated that they're not really looking to move away from debit card propositions to move towards giving somebody access to their bank account in order to make a payment. And if you're going to entice me as a consumer to allow me or to have me give you my bank account credentials of payment mechanism, you're going to have to pay handsomely for that to actually happen.

So really, I mean, the -- and if the problem being solved out here is to reduce the cost of payments for the merchant community, in quite a few markets across the globe, debit is already a regulated interchange model. So the cost of payments for debit has already come down fairly significantly, right? And so the point really for us is where you have seen this really take off has been primarily to facilitate P2P payments, right, so in the likes of what you're seeing in Pix. Or -- let's keep with Pix for a second, it's replacing boleto and wire transfer payments out there. We haven't seen large proliferation take place in P2M payments there.

India is a slightly different story with UPI, where that has -- it started up again with P2P. It started up with B2B payments. It started to encroach into that P2M space. But the economic model in that is questionable in our view. Is it long-term sustainable or not? And the reason I say that is because there is no charge being levied to the merchant. The banks who actually enable those payments tend to lose money on those transactions. So it's a proposition, which we are asking the question, is it long-term sustainable or not. And who knows? We'll see where it goes. But in the meantime, debit continues to flourish in that market as does credit.

So, yes, these are things we keep a close eye on, but you've got to take kind of a step back and ask the question, "Is there a real problem being solved, which is not being met?" In markets where debit has not properly proliferated, right, I would say there's white space where there's a potential for them for account-to-account payments to be a first mover there. But it's not lost on us. We, too, are actually pursuing our own approach around that, which is pushing our debit propositions down that path.

Harshita Rawat

And Sachin, a somewhat related question, FedNow here in the U.S., so we'll be live this summer. Now, I know live doesn't mean being ubiquitous. It's far from being ubiquitous. How are you thinking about that?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, our experience or our view on FedNow is -- I go back to the Vocalink piece, which I just mentioned to you. We acquired Vocalink, I think it was in 2017. And we launched something, which is on the back of Vocalink for Pay by Bank. And really, what that was intended to do was to allow for a P2M use case, leveraging account-to-account payments, to allow consumers to pay directly from their bank account. And the uptake on that has been very limited. Again, it goes back to the point. There is a debit card, which works really well, so there's no real need for the consumer to shift and change behavior there.

And I bring that logic and that experience over to the U.S. and I say, "All right. Well, if you're thinking about FedNow, do we perceive that to be a huge threat to P2M payments?" And I mean, never say never, but our view on that is you have a debit card proposition, which works really well in the U.S. And the use case of FedNow to make payments for P2M seems a little bit kind of questionable in our view.

That being said, I do see the potential to use the likes of FedNow for B2B payments, for bill payments and things of that sort, something we're absolutely going to look to leverage as well. So, we see potential down that path.

Harshita Rawat

Sachin, I want to talk about a somewhat related adjacency, so open banking. It's an interesting new area, and you've made a number of investments here, both organic and inorganic, over the last few years. How are you approaching this opportunity? And also just on that, can you also give us an update on Chase Pay by Bank?

Sachin Mehra

Sure, absolutely. So our advent into open banking was through the acquisition of a company here in the U.S. called Finicity. And then, we acquired another company called Aiia in Europe, which is also in the open banking space. Our view on -- so let's talk first Finicity, and I'll come back to what we're doing with Aiia.

Finicity has got connectivity to the large part -- a very significant portion of the banking infrastructure here in the U.S. And it's got access in what we call the right way, which is API enabled. The reason that's important is because, at the end of the day, what is open banking? Open banking is effectively an open data network. It is, with the right permissions from the consumer, right, being able to access the consumer information to help application providers provide services to the consumer.

The use cases, which we are focused on are, I'll give you a few examples, what we call mortgage verification services. So, in the U.S., when you do a mortgage application, you've got to provide proof of income, proof of employment, proof of assets. It has been archaic historically. It's been very paper-based historically. Finicity and our open banking capabilities are solving that to provide that on a more real-time basis. With consumer permission, by giving access to their bank account, they're allowing the mortgage provider to provide a mortgage to that consumer by saying, you can look at what the assets are, you can look at what the income is, you can look at what the employment status is of the individual in question. Our revenue model on that is for API-based revenue model, which we really like. Think about it like a per transaction model. So that's one use case, which is the mortgage verification service. Now, extend that same logic with the right consumer permissions to small business lending, to automotive lending. Those would be areas, which we're actually going after.

The other areas we're going after on open banking are, again, leveraging the power of that data for account opening, so that more and more digital account openings which are taking place, which is what we're leveraging this for, for account validation. So remember, when P2P payments take place every so often, there's got to be a reauthentication taking place, that the account, which is a match for that P2P payment is still a valid account. You leverage open banking for that, right?

So there are several use cases we're going after. We see a lot of promise. We're leveraging open banking, by the way, for our Mastercard Installments product. So this is not just about generating new revenue streams through new use cases. This is about integrating those capabilities into Mastercard's core product capabilities, such as Mastercard Installments, to allow for the lenders who want to lend on Mastercard Installments to be able to get good insight into what's going on with the consumer from a credit worthiness standpoint.

So, we see a lot of potential. It will take time to actually grow and develop, but we see potential not only in the U.S., but in several markets in Europe as well.

Harshita Rawat

And so, Sachin, I want to ask about big tech, and this is also a question that came in from the audience as well. So, some of these companies are very large merchants for you. They're also very interesting in the sense that they have deep, highly engaged user bases. They have, in some instances, control of critical infrastructure, like the NFC chip on the iPhones, for example, and the desire to be successful in payments and financial services. I know big tech is a close partner of yours. Apple, for example, is in fact a very close partner of yours. But how should we think about the opportunity and risk posed by big tech for Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, so far, what started up as a perceived risk has turned out to be an opportunity for Mastercard over the last decade. Look, we work and engage very closely with big tech and small tech and fintech. The reality is if there are people who need solutions and they're trying to solve the problems, and if we can help them, we're going to be there. I think the most important thing for us to all recognize is what are the strengths and virtues that Mastercard brings and how we can enable what the objectives of, for example, big tech is as part of that process. If they're looking for consumer engagement and payments happens to be a way in which consumer engagement can happen, well, you know what, we bring the four-party model. We bring interoperability. We bring the open-loop network to bear to allow them to get there, right?

And so, we continue to see this as a partnership opportunity. It's not lost on us that they might have aspirations, which might actually bear into potentially getting into what we do, and so long as we create relevance for ourselves by continuing to expand our acceptance footprint, by continuing to get new technologies out there. So for example, we've got the tokenization capabilities, which we spoke about. That's something we at Mastercard developed, I think it was back in 2012, 2013, and we engaged actively in terms of getting that out there as part of what goes on with Apple Pay today, right?

So, I kind of view this as an important element of how the evolution of the industry takes place. Technology companies will play a part. We have our part to play. And I think it's symbiotic, and it's something we should be -- continue to keep focused on, and it will continue to evolve on a going-forward basis.

Harshita Rawat

So Sachin, we talked about a number of different growth opportunities for Mastercard. How are you just more broadly thinking about investments in the business to keep growing in the future? And specifically, how you're approaching M&A?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. So, look, our capital allocation priorities have not changed. They've always been around -- we want to maintain a strong balance sheet and a strong credit rating. We want to invest in the growth of our business. We believe that there are significant growth opportunities that are in front of us where we have to continue to invest, and we will do that both organically and inorganically. And then, whatever excess cash is there, we will return it back to our shareholders across both share buybacks and dividends, with the bias towards share buybacks. This has been our philosophy for the last decade. We've been executing on it. It served us well, and that will be kind of the path going forward.

But there's a -- let's double-click on one of the elements which I talked about, which was around the investments piece and how we're investing, right? And we are investing organically. We're investing inorganically. And the inorganic investment, the M&A question, which you're asking is an important part of our approach in terms of how we're executing on our strategy. When we think about M&A, we think about, first, what is the strategy which we're trying to accomplish. We've laid that strategy out. It's well understood. All right. Let me say, what are the assets we've already got in order to help us accomplish that strategy? What are the gaps in our portfolio? The gaps in our portfolio could be met either through building organically and/or buying a company and/or partnering with another company.

If we decide building is not the right way to go and that buying or partnering is the right way to go is where M&A comes into the play. And that's what we do, and we've done it. And we've been acquisitive. We've typically done it in new and emerging areas, such as cyber and intelligence, data analytics and insights and real-time payments. And part of the reason we go down that path is there isn't any technology, which theoretically cannot be built. The question really is, can you build it fast enough? Can it come to market fast enough? And what we typically tend to see is if we can get a hold of companies who've got either very interesting technologies and/or reach and/or footprints in markets which are new, which provide us synergy potential, we go after those, we do those acquisitions, and we execute on that, which is what we've been doing.

Harshita Rawat

And Sachin, one very interesting acquisition you made a couple of years ago was Ekata in digital identity. Can you just update us on where you are in digital identity, which I know is also important adjacency?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, we think digital identity is a huge opportunity. The world is going more digital, you guys all know that. As the world is going more digital, there's greater need for authentication of people in that digital environment where you don't have face-to-face interactions.

So, what does Ekata do? For the longest time, Mastercard has been helping with authentication when a payment transaction takes place. What Ekata does is it helps us allow for establishing the ID, the digital ID of an individual before a payments transaction and after a payments transaction. The revenue model is a per API call revenue model, so think about it again as a per transaction revenue model. And let me give you a real life example.

If you're looking to open a bank account through a digital bank partner, where you no longer walk into a bank branch to go and open a bank account, but you get into an app, you download the app, you enter your name, you enter your e-mail address, you enter your home address, just as a starting point to open up your bank account. Every time you're entering those credentials into the app, there's an API call, which is hitting up against our database to validate whether these individuals indeed who they say they are. And there's a score which is being provided to the bank who's opening the digital bank to tell them this is not a bot, this is somebody where you can trust that they are actually indeed who they say they are. So that's before the payment transaction, the account opening use case.

Now, let's talk about after a payment transaction or pre-shipment of goods. In an online marketplace, when you're looking to buy goods and services, we all go and put in a whole bunch of stuff in the basket. What's happening unbeknownst to the consumer is that there are API calls going on to say, these goods which are being put into the basket, which have been shipped to a shipping address, which is not typical of the account owner of that account. That confidence score doesn't look that great. Maybe you want to do a step-up authentication on that transaction. That's again a service Ekata provides.

So, we see -- again, it's a network. It's a two-sided market. There's a network effect. The revenue model is a per transaction model, which we really like, and we see tremendous potential. As the world is going more digital, there will be more and more use cases down this path.

Harshita Rawat

That's very exciting. Sachin, we are almost running out of time, so my last question for you. What do you see as the key focus areas for Mastercard over the next six to 12 months' timeframe?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, I think, very often, we get caught up in what's the new tool, funky stuff going on in the technology universe, and that's super important. For us, it's really important for us to continue to execute on our three strategic priorities, and those are around: expanding in payments, extending our services, and embracing these new networks around digital ID and open banking. And on payments, in particular, [its prospects] (ph), keep growing your acceptance footprint, keep growing your issuing footprint, advance the new payment flows area, particularly in commercial and remittances and disbursements, super important. We think there's tremendous potential for growth as you keep going down that path on payments, while we continue to grow our suite of services and our penetration there. On new networks, early days, but we're seeing good traction, and we'll keep focused on that as well.

Harshita Rawat

Fantastic. Thank you so much, Sachin.

Sachin Mehra

Thank you, Harshita. Thanks a lot.

Harshita Rawat

Thanks, everyone.

Sachin Mehra

Appreciate it. Thank you.