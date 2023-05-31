Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 4:45 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.81K Followers

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 Call May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

I am delighted to be joined today by Sachin Mehra, the CFO of Mastercard.

We have about 50 minutes for a fireside chat. Audience members can submit their questions by the Pigeonhole link provided, and I'll read those questions during our conversation.

And with that, let's begin. Sachin, thank you so much for joining us today.

Sachin Mehra

Thanks, Harshita. Thank you for having me here, and good morning to all of you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harshita Rawat

So, let's start with that question, Sachin, that's on everyone's mind, the macroeconomic environment. And with everything that's going on, what are you seeing in terms of consumer spending on Mastercard cards?

Sachin Mehra

Yes. Look, I mean, the headline, as we kind of shared with you as part of our Q1 earnings call was we continue to see a consumer which is just remarkably resilient, and consumer spending continues to be remarkably resilient. Obviously, we are all tracking exactly what you're tracking from a macroeconomic environment standpoint. And as I look at our drivers, as in the performance drivers, which we -- which drive our top-line, what we're seeing effectively is that through the first two weeks of the month of May that our drivers are generally in line with our expectations. It's what we shared with you at the time of our earnings call. They're actually tracking generally in line with that.

Now obviously, we're totally aware about what the macro environment is. We're keeping a close eye on various factors, some of which are

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.