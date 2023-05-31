Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mercedes-Benz: Vans Strategy Update Adds To The Bull Case

Bellasooa Research
Summary

  • Mercedes reported especially strong Q1 2023 results for its Vans division.
  • A recent Strategy Update event for the Vans segment made it clear that this should not be a one-time thing.
  • The Mercedes Vans strategy focuses on medium and large vans, strong pricing power, electrification, and industry-leading cost efficiency.
  • The Strategy Update confirmed my bullish outlook on Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Van Concept

Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.07 USD)

Investment thesis

Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGYY, OTCPK:MBGAF) Q1 2023 results were strong, but especially so

Mercedes-Benz Vans ASP and costs 2019-2022

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans revenue and profit 2019-2022

Mercedes-Benz

VAN.EA architecture

VAN.EA architecture (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans segments in Q1 2023

Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans segments in Q1 2023 (Bellasooa Research, Company Information)

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBGAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

