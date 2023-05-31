Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.81K Followers

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff O’Keefe - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ara Hovnanian - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Larry Sorsby - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Brad O’Connor - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jesse Lederman - Zelman & Associates

Jordan Hymowitz - Philadelphia Financial Management

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Hovnanian Enterprises Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. An archive of the webcast will be available after the completion of the call and run for 12 months. This conference is being recorded for rebroadcast. [Operator Instructions] Management will make some opening remarks about the second quarter results and then open the line for questions. The company will also be webcasting a slide presentation along with the opening comments from management. The slides are available on the Investor page of the company's website at www.khov.com. Those listeners who would like to follow along should now log on to the website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff O'Keefe, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff O’Keefe

Thank you, Lydia and thank you all for participating in this morning's call to review the results for our second quarter which ended April 30, 2023.

All statements in this conference call that are not historical facts should be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.