Morgan Stanley (MS) Presents at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Saperstein - Co-President and Head of Wealth Management

Conference Call Participants

Christian Bolu - Bernstein

Christian Bolu

All right, I think we'll get started. Thank you everyone and good afternoon. So for our next session, I'm delighted to welcome for the first time to the STC and established in for Morgan Stanley. Andy is the Co-President and Head of the Wealth Management Business at Morgan Stanley.

As many of you know, Wealth Management is now the biggest business of Morgan Stanley. And its strong growth has really been a key contributor to the stock performance over time. So, we're delighted to have Andy here. Hopefully, he'll be able to delve into more details around the business growth prospects. So, Andy will present a few slides then we'll sit for Q&A, but before we get started, I have to read a brief disclaimer.

So, the discussions may include forward-looking statements, which reflect Morgan Stanley's management's current estimates and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statement. This discussion, which is copyrighted by Morgan Stanley, and may not be duplicated or reproduced without their consent, is not an offer to buy any security.

So with that, Andy, stage is yours.

Andy Saperstein

All right, good afternoon everybody. Thanks for having me, Christian. It's great to be here. So I have some prepared remarks. First, I'll talk about the wealth management business for about 20 minutes or so, and then I'll take questions and I'll discuss Morgan Stanley overall and broader industry trends or whatever you'd like to discuss.

So turning to the wealth management. Over the past decade, we've completely transformed

