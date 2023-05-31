Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Debt Ceiling: Waiting For A Done Deal

May 31, 2023 6:38 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.97K Followers

Summary

  • Although the debt ceiling saga is still ongoing, definitive progress has been made.
  • The credit ratings agencies have now been injected into the debt ceiling conversation.
  • Given the uncertainties around the debt ceiling saga, sometimes looking at current headlines juxtaposed with historical events can provide some useful context.

US Debt Ceiling and Federal Debt

Douglas Rissing

By Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As I write this blog post, the debt ceiling saga is unfortunately still ongoing, but definitive progress has been made. According to reports, the Biden Administration and Congressional Republican negotiators have agreed to a

Bloomberg

Bloomberg, as of 5/25/23.

Kevin Flanagan

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.97K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.