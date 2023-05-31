Intel Corporation (INTC) TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 31, 2023 10:15 AM ET

All right. Thank you, everybody. And yeah, full room, no surprise. I don't know maybe we're deficient on chairs or something. But anyway, welcome to the next session in the semiconductor track of the TD Cowen TMT Conference.

But we really do appreciate all of you guys coming out and participating. Thrill for me to welcome David Zinsner from Intel. And lots and lots of topics to get to today.

Q - Matthew Ramsay

One of the questions that I wanted to start with and we had a little bit of this conversation last evening is, since the NVIDIA results last week, I think I've gotten 500 versions of the same question, which I've kind of jokingly said is does the, the video kill the radio star kind of question, which is given the significant uptick in demand for accelerated computing and GPU computing around AI and now generative AI, there is an investor concern out there as to what happens to the organic growth of the CPU market.

So we're going to talk during this conversation about Intel's participation in AI directly as you guys have a ton of assets to bear, both manufacturing wise and product wise. But just big picture, how are you guys thinking about the health of the CPU market as a percentage of data center wallet going forward?

David Zinsner

Okay. Good question, Matt. So maybe I'll kind of talk about it in the short-term and then talk a little bit about it for the longer-term. So in the real short term. So as we look at our quarter, because some might have a concern as to whether this somehow is impacting how the first quarter or second quarter is shaping up and we don't see it.

In fact, actually, when you look at how things are trending, linearity has been great this quarter for us, which is obviously good in terms of how that will play out in terms of the revenue side, but also good in terms of kind of cash collection. We're shipping out a lot earlier in the quarter and that helps in the fact that we generally get the cash off the receivables within the same quarter.

And we think, as we kind of look at how things are playing out for the quarter, that we will end up in the upper half of the range that we gave. So we gave a range of kind of $12 billion plus or minus $500 million. And we think we're going to track at $12 billion to $12.5 billion as we close out the second quarter. So just put that to bed. We're not seeing any like near-term weakness associated with any sort of upside from GPUs.

As we look at it now into the back half of the year, one thing that was happening in our data center business is, we were seeing a pretty meaningful inventory built up bleed. Now that was happening more, I would say, on the enterprise side than on the cloud side, but we do think that, that will kind of run its course through this quarter and likely the next quarter. And then we'll start to see some recovery there. That's also playing out as expected.

When you look at AI specifically for us in the back half of the year, Sapphire Rapids is a CPU that's well suited for AI. So we think there's good momentum from that product. And of course, we'll have Emerald Rapids in the back half of the year as well. We also have Gaudi, (ph) our accelerator, the offering and the performance of Gaudi is quite good relative to competitive offerings, not only in accelerators but also in the GPU space.

We've seen pretty good pickup on our Gaudi line. In fact, I think when you look at our pipeline, just in the last 90 days, it's gone up by like 2.5 times. Now still a smaller base that we're talking about, but we are seeing momentum even in our business associated with AI on the accelerator front. And we think that this is a pretty good kind of launching off platform into next year. We'd expect Gaudi to do quite well next year based on the traction we're getting in the marketplace.

And then if you step back and look at this now over a longer period for us, I think there's plenty of opportunity for us to actually see good momentum from AI. Gaudi, of course, initially, we'll have our GPU product, Falcon Shores, which integrates our accelerator and GPU offering into one product, that will be out in '25. We have our high performance compute product, Ponte Vecchio, already in the marketplace. That's doing quite well.

But we see as things progress in AI, yes, at the beginning, probably a lot of investment in what Pat likes to call these hero systems, the big systems that require a lot of compute [indiscernible] cost probably is the bigger factor there. But as things proliferate into the network, into the enterprise data center, into the PC space into the edge compute, a lot of that will be handled more off of CPUs.

In fact, actually, we just launched – they’re just announced at the COMPUTEX last week, our Meteor Lake product actually has a VPU within it that actually allows us to be able to – or allows customers to be able to drive AI from the PC space. So we think as we look at it, AI becomes this opportunity to unlock or unleash a lot of compute. Some of that, obviously, will be these GPU products, but it will transcend that. It will cover products in the CPU space.

We have IPU products that we're also shipping our Mount Evans product, which also drives AI in the network space. So just -- we just see a lot of opportunity in AI that we'll be able to get the tailwind from as we progress over the next few years.

Matthew Ramsay

No, thank you for that. As you know, it's a topical question.

David Zinsner

Matt, one other thing. It's just popped in my head. The other opportunity here is in the foundry space. When you look at -- okay, so we feel like we can participate in a lot of ways on the product side. But also, we are very good on the high performance compute side. That's where we think we can leverage the best of our product offerings in foundry. And so we think that we will be able to ride the wave of AI not only on the product side, but also on the foundry side by providing wafers to those customers that have products that address the AI market.

Matthew Ramsay

I think -- one of the things I wanted to follow up there is just there's obviously this new TAM that's being built from generative AI. One of the hyperscale companies got kind of out ahead of a few of the other ones and now there's a mad scramble drill of investment to try to catch up and build competitive offerings across the space. And so there's a view that, that spend has sort of suck the air out of the room for a short period of time. But Intel's view big picture is that TAM additive to the CPU TAM sort of on top and there's sort of a new competitive environment, NVDIA's position, where they are and yourselves and other competitors are going to go at them.

But the core compute TAM across -- if you look at your NEX business and DCAI sort of put together, the data center opportunity for your company is really unchanged and that's a new TAM on top. Is that fair assessment or what kind of cannibalization do you guys view there for the two TAMs? It's -- we're so early days. I was mentioning in another session that we were doing some meetings with Jensen six months ago, and no one even asked about generative AI. So like it's that new. So just a big picture view of Intel additive or cannibalistic to the CPUs?

David Zinsner

Yeah. I mean I think if you view this as a market where there's not a lot of new applications that are coming, you might come to the conclusion that it's not additive. But our view is that this will drive a whole number of different applications, most of which we probably haven't even come up with and figured out what they are, but they will drive meaningful ROI to ultimately the end customer in a way that we think drives a significant amount of investment in this cycle on AI.

Case in point, we engaged with Boston Consulting on a project. They had a bunch of data that they had accumulated over decades and it was a big effort for them to go back into any of that kind of data to look back and see, okay, have we ever had this similar issue that our current client is having and what were the learnings that we got from that. That took probably interns and whatever else to go rummage through all the old PowerPoint presentation to see if they could find something.

So we worked with them in a matter of like 12 weeks. We helped them on the large language model using Sapphire and Gaudi. And it's a product that for them the big important aspect of this was to make sure it was within their enterprise. It was completely secure. So nobody else could access the data. It's not like these like large language models that crawl through the entire Internet. And we built it pretty quickly. And so this massively improves their ability to go out and attack the data, come up with information that's relevant to their client and go back.

And so it saves countless man hours, actually delivers ultimately a better product. So that's incremental ROI. Customers are willing to make those investments because they see a benefit from that, that comes less in terms of labor and so forth that would drive that. So that's how we view the market longer term that this -- all of this stuff is additive because at the end of the day creates an ROI for the end customer.

Matthew Ramsay

Got it. One of the -- maybe getting off of the elephant in the room AI topic and talking more about some of the core businesses. I wanted to start in server. I think you guys have talked about the ramp of Sapphire Rapids, maybe you could remind folks what that ramp is going like right now.

And then the competitive position in -- and how it's different across the enterprise market versus the cloud market versus the telco edge markets of the road map as it stands now and where you see that competitive position changing as new products in the E-core program rollout as we go from Sapphire Rapids to Granite and future designs. Where you feel like the portfolio is right now versus what you see on the comp?

David Zinsner

Yeah. So Sapphire took some time, obviously, to get out. But it has done quite well through the early parts of the year. And we think that we will ramp to 1 million units midway through the year. So the level of engagement with customers has been high. The traction has been really good. From a performance perspective, in certain workloads like AI, it performs exceptionally well. In others, it's not as competitive. So it was a good first step to get us back to a better place.

And I think that -- the fact that we were able to kind of eke out actually a little -- even a share gain in Q1 does show that we're starting to turn the corner. Now I don't think that for the year that will be the story. There'll still be some share erosion this year. But the fact that the product is doing well in the marketplace, I think it's a good proof point that we are starting to turn the corner in the data center space. Emerald Rapids will be out in the back half of the year.

And then we start to get into some products that are really competitive with others in the marketplace. We'll have Sierra Forest out in the first half of '24. I think when we said we were going to get it out in '24, I think most people believe that was going to be December 31 or I think Pat even said December 32 (ph). And actually, it will be out in the first half of the year, which I think is a good sign that we're starting to get the design engine the company back into a better place.

And then Granite Rapids will be out shortly after that. And so now we'll have as you point out a performance core that is going to be very competitive and an E-core that will be highly efficient, drive better battery usage or power usage and so forth. So those products, I think, will put us in a good place in '24 and then the follow-on product should actually -- we actually should show even some performance advantage in the marketplace.

And relative to the markets, I think we've held our own on the data center space despite probably not having the most robust product portfolio in the enterprise space because of our relationships with those players. We even kind of see more erosion in the cloud space because TCO was so important, and we weren't able to deliver that. But I think as we start to bring out these products in '24, we'll start to see a real change in our market position in the cloud space and that should strengthen the overall data center business.

Matthew Ramsay

So I wanted to ask just really quickly on this. You guys are from a share position much better positioned in China and then also in enterprise. And those two end markets have been soft. So we just -- how -- from a visibility standpoint, green shoots of recovery, are you seeing any yet? Are you still cautious? Any update there?

David Zinsner

Yeah. I mean, in the commentary around our Q2 and how that's tracking, we are seeing a little bit better data center performance than we had anticipated when we provided the guide. So that obviously is a positive. In China, we have seen certain green shoots, but I wouldn't say there's overwhelming tailwind right now in the business. And there's still inventory to work down in both the data center and NEX businesses.

And I think that takes at least another quarter into Q3 before we start to see that inventory work down. Then I think you start to see some improving dynamics starting with just the normalization of our ship-in versus the ship-out at the customers, we start to see that improve. And then there's -- I think the expectation is that we'll see investments, particularly as it relates to this AI kind of secular trend and that should provide some tailwind to the end consumption in enterprise.

Matthew Ramsay

Can't really talk about Intel's financials without talking about gross margin. So I know it's a big area of focus for your team. The drivers for margin recovery from here, maybe you could just walk through them how many of -- how much of it is related to revenue regrowth in the data center franchises, stability of the PC market and channel stability in the PC market. Just node transitions that -- I mean 10-nanometer obviously has had its challenges from a margin perspective, and you guys are moving to -- start moving the product portfolio off of that node onto EUV-based nodes going forward.

So if we think about what you talked about at the Analyst Day as sort of the North Star of gross margin, and maybe those time lines have moved a bit, but what do we need to do to make tangible progress from where we are right now to there and what's the milestones we should think about?

David Zinsner

Yeah. So let me -- I'm going to unpack it a little bit. I mean, when you look at the gross margins where they are today, I mean, a lot of that is just we had revenue come off as this inventory burn occurred in our business, the cycle put a lot of pressure on margins. And this is a fixed cost -- high fixed cost business. So the costs don't come out and the revenue comes down that's going to compress the margins. And the opposite then is true.

As revenue starts to come back, we get much better fall through and we get margin expansion. So a lot of it is just that. We just need to see the business come back. But there are a number of things that we're driving to improve gross margins incrementally beyond that. I think as we get to the end of this 5 nodes in four years, which kind of accelerates our start-up costs and puts pressure on margins that should drive at least a couple of hundred basis points of improvement on gross margins.

We also -- because our product portfolio -- I think we've got the client part of it pretty licked. But on the data center side, we clearly still are behind. And as we get back to where we're highly competitive that does change the dynamic in terms of our margin position on those products, which will help incrementally improve the gross margins. But a lot of it, quite honestly, I think, is going to come from just driving efficiencies.

And one of the things that, and we're going to have a webinar about this, I think, later in June. But what we're going to do is, we're going to separate the business in terms of how it's run into one that is kind of largely -- you could think of as the foundry. But the foundry more than just our external foundry customers. But the overall foundry, including what gets applied to the product parts of our business and separately kind of manage and hold that team accountable versus the product company, which will be almost like a fabless company in the way we kind of view it from a P&L perspective and manage that.

And it's -- we've already started to do this. We're playing around with it this year and then hopefully, we get it to a point where we can actually segment or report next year in this way. But the whole kind of mindset of the people in either of those organizations has changed profoundly based on this. Suddenly the manufacturing part of the organization is super worried about loadings. This was not a big concern. The history of Intel has been never let a wafer opportunity get missed.

And so it was always have more capacity than you need. That's not what most of the foundry competitors out there do. They try to fill the fab as much as possible. And so that will be a mindset shift for them. We did tons and tons of hot lots way more than you normally do in a foundry business. And because they just were beholden to the business units and hey, I want to run hot lot, fine. And the inefficiencies created by running hot lots is significant. And so there's significant opportunity for us to improve the gross margins on that front.

If you look at it from the product side, they could pretty much hide behind the inefficiencies of manufacturing and never really have to own up to the fact that, hey, my die size might not have been competitive. I run like seven tests processes, which, of course, is inefficient. My packaging, I didn't really worry about my packaging costs. I just did whatever the company. They're totally now focused on the things that they can control and their margins.

So I think there's going to be a massive opportunity for us to improve our gross margins. And Pat, I think, has alluded in a couple of different earnings calls to the notion that, hey, we think we're more like a 60-40 business, 60% gross margin, 40% operating margin business over the long term.

And just based on peeling the onion on all these opportunities that we think we have in terms of improving efficiency, I think we can get there in a relatively manageable time. There's just so much low-hanging fruit out there for us to go address. It's really just a function of getting the time to do all of that.

Matthew Ramsay

There's a couple of topics I wanted to get to and then I have a sort of a bigger picture question for you at the end. So the first topic is on the node progression in foundry. I think when Pat rolled out the 5 nodes and four year strategy, I don't think anybody really bought into it. And I’ve spent some time with the team and spent some time with Sanjay since, and I think we've been maybe less bullish on the product side, but more constructive on what you guys are doing on this 5 node strategy and backside power, gate-all-around.

Maybe you could give a little bit of update. It seems like things are going really well on that front. I guess the itch I can't still scratch is the competitiveness on cost. And so if you could maybe separate the conversation about technology in terms of getting density performance, et cetera., versus costs that you guys might be able to offer internal and external customers on 18A.

David Zinsner

Yeah. So I think as you pointed out, the 5 nodes in four years is going extremely well. Intel 7 is done Intel 4 for all intents and purposes, we can call a victory on Meteor Lake will be in that node. It's an EUV node. So I think we've proven that we can deliver on EUV performance. Intel 3 will come with Sierra Forest.

So in the first half of '24, we'll be able to show progress there as well. 20A will be a little bit more difficult to assess. But I would say right now, we are engaging with customers on the foundry side on 18A and the no better third-party validation of our process technology like an external customer that's got to put their products at risk to accept 18A wafers from us.

And so our hope is that by the end of the year, we'll be able to announce 18A customer that I think will validate 18A's performance and our ability to achieve that in the -- under the 5 node, four year calendar. The cost on 18A, just if you look at it kind of strip out like scale and all those kind of things, it's going to be extremely cost competitive with the other players in the marketplace.

Of course, there is a scale disparity. There is a cost differential in terms of geography. So when you look at it on a fully blended basis, it's not -- we're not suggesting that we would get the same level of margins as the largest player in the marketplace. But we do think just in terms of what we can -- in terms of delivering on the transistor technology in terms of delivering on what we call -- what Bradley (ph) has talked about is gate all around. We think that we will have a very competitive product offering on 18A.

Matthew Ramsay

The follow-up to that is there's two parts of -- well, there's a lot of parts but two main parts of building a foundry business, right? There's the technological and then there's the tools and the cultural part of acting like a foundry. And the leader in that space has had a reputation of the customer says jump they say how high and they move like hell (ph), and Intel's culture supporting internal customers was not that way.

So there's two parts of this. Like, do you feel that, that culture is starting to change? And is the Tower deal necessary to complete that change? And if that doesn't go through, what's -- is there a plan to like expand that organization and build that sort of culture organically if that deal doesn't happen? Because I think that's another critical piece of getting the business really off the ground?

David Zinsner

I agree. Yeah. So the transition, obviously, you're right. This has to be a real cultural shift for us to put the customer ahead of us and really listen to them and make adjustments in terms of our process, recipes and so forth to be able to deliver to what the customers require. And that has been an iterative thing. But I do feel that we are making meaningful progress. You mentioned Sanjay, he's a perfect example of somebody that really does listen to the customers, really takes in that feedback, and they go make adjustments based on what they're hearing.

I feel like we have made a pretty big shift there. I think there are still things we'll have to do over time to get there. We put a new leader in over the foundry business, Stuart Pann, who actually used to be on the opposite side of this, buying wafers from foundry. So he actually has a pretty good perspective of this too. He knows what a demanding customer is like on the foundry side. So I think he brings an element of this that was unique and different than what we've had in the past. It will be, I'm sure, an evolution, but I think we are making good progress.

As it relates to Tower, Obviously, they have that capability and culture that will be good to blend with our business. If for reasons outside of our control that doesn't happen, though, I think we have got all the elements, and Pat has done a good job shifting that team's focus to be more customer-oriented in a way that I think we can be successful regardless.

Matthew Ramsay

We only got, like subtle hint timer over there says we only got a couple of minutes here to -- but I did want to get to one sort of bigger picture question with you like it's been, what 1.5 years at Intel?

David Zinsner

Yeah.

Matthew Ramsay

To say a lot's happened in that time is probably an understatement. But things that surprised you either way in the last 1.5 years, I suppose we could probably get some of the things that have been negative surprises on the product side and whatnot. But just things that we might not be able to observe externally that have been big positive or negative surprises for you and just -- I don't know sort of a status report from your seat having come into the organization 1.5 years ago?

David Zinsner

Yeah. I mean the more obvious ones are, I wasn't expecting a cycle. I mean I always expect a cycle, but I was hoping that we wouldn't have a cycle. So that obviously was -- made it a lot more difficult to kind of manage through some of this. But the good side of it was we took advantage of that to push ourselves to be more efficient and I think we actually have done better than I was hoping we do in terms of getting more spend out and drive more efficiency. We've really streamlined a lot of the portfolio and reduced the number of big bets we're making, which I think will ultimately get us to a better place longer term.

I've been really impressed by the team's passion. I mean there is a whole -- and I think this is probably underappreciated. There was a whole -- there's a whole just higher order type focus by the team to get Intel back to where it should be. And there's an expression they have called bleed blue in Intel. And it is really real. There's a real passion. One of the things that surprised me was that we did not really have a good performance model for the team.

There weren't -- we invented this thing of OKRs, objectives and key results and yet completely disbanded it. So we actually have completely reinstituted that and are holding everybody accountable -- actually very similar to what Sanjay did when he came into Micron kind of a similar approach of just holding everybody to these metrics that ultimately kind of roll up to the longer-term objective of the company. So that, to me, I think, is the biggest negative that hopefully we're turning around to be a positive that we're measuring everybody in a way that ultimately will drive better execution, better performance over time.

Matthew Ramsay

Well, I think our time is about up here. I would just say, as many of you know, I'm not just an analyst in this space, organically grow up in the semiconductor industry and what you guys are doing is super important work. So all the best Dave. Thank you, John, as well for spending some time here at our conference and for the conversation.

David Zinsner

Thanks, Matt. Appreciate it. Thanks, everyone.