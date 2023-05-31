Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Corporation (INTC) TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 5:53 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.82K Followers

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 31, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

David Zinsner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Ramsay - TD Cowen

Matthew Ramsay

All right. Thank you, everybody. And yeah, full room, no surprise. I don't know maybe we're deficient on chairs or something. But anyway, welcome to the next session in the semiconductor track of the TD Cowen TMT Conference. I think I know most of you in the audience, but my name is Matt Ramsey from the semiconductor research team. This is our 50-odd TMT conference. I should know the number, it's either 51st or 52nd, somebody is going to yell at me that I didn't know that number.

But it's the first that we've done since we've been part of the TD Bank and TD Cowen family. So it's exciting times here. But we really do appreciate all of you guys coming out and participating. Thrill for me to welcome David Zinsner from Intel. And lots and lots of topics to get to today. But first, I'm going to do the most important one, which is to try to read this safe harbor statement off my iPad. So give me a second.

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release and annual report in Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more info on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially and additional information on non-GAAP financial reporting measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to GAAP financial reporting measures are on intc.com.

All right. We got through that. Thanks for coming, Dave.

David Zinsner

Yeah. Thanks for having me, Matt.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.