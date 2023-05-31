Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is a good speculative pharmaceutical play to look into. That's because it is expected to release a lot of new data from its oncology program at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical conference. It is going to have about 30 Abstracts under its oncology program it is going to release at this medical conference. This data is going to entail its oncology drugs targeting a wide range of cancers, such as: breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and other types of solid tumors.

However, I want to zero in on the focus of using a cancer drug Gilead has in its pipeline known as Trodelvy, which is being used to treat patients with a few types of cancer. Gilead is going to present results from a few studies using Trodelvy to treat various cancer patients. One set of data will be with respect to targeting HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients with prior therapy from a phase 3 study and then another study in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

In addition, it will also present results from a study using Trodelvy to treat patients with Urothelial Cancer [UC]. Speaking of Urothelial cancer treatment, the pharma has already received Accelerated Approval from the FDA in using Trodelvy for the treatment of certain patients with 2nd-line metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. The point here is that it has the potential to expand to first-line metastatic UC patients with the use of this drug. There are many other presentations for oncology (30 abstracts total), but I want to focus on Trodelvy, which is what Gilead gained through the acquisition of ImmunoMedics in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Trodelvy Has Huge Potential To Be A Long-Term Winner For Gilead's Oncology

As I stated above, Gilead has about 30 abstract presentations at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical conference, which is going to take place from June 2 - 6 of 2023. I want to emphasize that the focus is on the cancer drug it was able to obtain after its acquisition of another biotech company by the name of Trodelvy. The reason why it was able to add this drug into its pipeline was because of the acquisition of ImmunoMedics, which it acquired for approximately $21 billion in September of 2020. Gilead has already received a few FDA approvals for the use of Trodelvy for a few breast cancer patient populations and a urothelial carcinoma patient population. My mentioning of this pharma is because, as I stated above, it is going to present results from a few studies using this drug. The first of which is going to be final overall survival [OS] results from the phase 3 TROPICS-02 study, which is using Trodelvy [Sacituzumab Govitecan [SG] in patients with hormone receptor-positive/HER2-Negative [HR+/HER2-] Metastatic Breast Cancer [MBC]. This particular data will be released as an oral presentation at the medical conference.

A second set of data that is going to be presented at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical conference, would be the release of results from a study using Trodelvy for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. Why is this significant? That's because Trodelvy is not yet approved for this 1st-line metastatic UC patient population. Gilead has only received U.S. Accelerated Approval of this drug in certain patients with 2nd-line locally advanced or metastatic UC patients following treatment of a platinum-containing chemotherapy and/or a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor. One major thing to note, though, is that in order for the company to keep this drug on the market, then it will need to achieve success with respect to the phase 3 TROPiCs-04 confirmatory trial. That's because if the primary endpoint for this confirmatory study is not met, then the FDA will likely pull the drug off the market for only this specific patient population.

A third set of data that is going to be presented at this upcoming ASCO 2023 medical meeting is going to be the use of Trodelvy in a phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer. I believe that this data is going to be highly substantial and the reason why I make that claim is because it is going to be the first data to be revealed as a proof of concept for this drug possibly being able to treat this specific patient population. If this phase 2 study data turns out to be good, then it will be even more proof that Gilead Sciences will have a good future in advancing Trodelvy for several types of solid tumors. In essence, not just the cancer indications it has already received FDA approval for.

Financials

Gilead Sciences is a big pharma company which is already producing a good amount of product revenue with many approved drugs in its pipeline. The most recently Q1 of 2023 earnings weren't great, but wasn't bad either in that it was just about slightly lower. That is, Q1 of 2023 product sales dropped by 3% to $6.3 billion compared to the same quarter in 2022. In its earnings report it noted that with excluding Veklury, it would have seen an increase of product sales of 15% to $5.7 billion in Q1 of 2023, compared to the same period the prior year. While is not ideal to exclude drugs in its pipeline, in this case I believe it is appropriate and it all has to do with a drop in Covid treatment sales. That is, Veklury (remdesivir was approved by the FDA in 2020 to reduce hospitalizations and mortality of Covid patients by 87%.

Like all other Covid-19 drugs, they did well at the height of the pandemic and are still generating sales. However, sales of Covid treatments are starting to fall as less patients need to be treated, especially with uptake of vaccines and many other treatment options being available. This is proven with the fact that Veklury sales have dropped by 63% to $573 million in Q1 of 2023. On the bright side, a dip of product sales by 3% to $6.3 billion was offset because of other franchises in the pipeline which typically do well for the company, which are HIV and Oncology. Product sales for these categories grew by 13% and 64% respectively.

Being that the focus of this article was the use of Trodelvy for several oncology indications, it is important to highlight that this was another saving grace for Gilead. That's because sales of Trodelvy increased by 52% to $222 million in Q1 of 2023.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that traders and investors should be aware of before investing in Gilead Sciences. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the 30 abstracts to be presented at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical meeting, especially the abstracts detailing Trodelvy for breast cancer, urothelial carcinoma and endometrial cancer. There is no guarantee that results to be presented at this medical conference will be viewed in good light by traders/investors.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to Trodelvy being used to target patients with endometrial cancer. While this drug has done well to treat certain patients with Urothelial Carcinoma and breast cancers, there is no assurance that proof of concept will be established in this drug being able to treat endometrial cancer.

The final risk to consider would be the ongoing revenue collapse of Veklury for Covid-19. I noted above the 63% revenue collapse for this drug and I believe this is going to remain an issue in the coming quarters. Still, I believe that as long as Gilead continues to deliver in its HIV and Oncology units, it will overcome the collapse in sales of Veklury.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a good pharmaceutical company to look into. That's because it is going to release 30 abstracts at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical meeting. Especially, what I noted above with respect to Trodelvy, which is being used to target multiple types of solid tumors. I believe that the future of Gilead Sciences, Inc. lies with its oncology franchise. The reason why I state this is because of the massive growth it has seen in this category. This is proven in the numbers between cell therapy product sales and Trodelvy, which are as follows:

Yescarta [Cell therapy] - increase in sales of 70% to $359 million in Q1 of 2023

Tecartus [Cell therapy] - increase in sales of 40% to $89 million in Q1 of 2023

Trodelvy [Antibody drug Conjugate] - sales increase of 52% to $222 million.

As long as the oncology franchise continues to grow as these percentages each year, then Gilead will continue to do well for shareholders. Even then, at least it has the HIV franchise which is still growing at a pretty good rate. In the most recent quarter this sector for this company grew by 15% which means there is opportunity for this unit as well. Again, the key risk going forward will be Veklury which will likely be a problem until sales start to stabilize at some point.

Other oncology drugs which are being advanced in the Gilead Sciences, Inc. pipeline are Domvanalimab, etrumadenant, magrolimab and zimberelimab. With 30 abstracts to be presented at the upcoming ASCO 2023 medical meeting, plus the huge potential with Trodelvy in several types of solid tumors, these are the reasons why I believe that Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock is a good pharmaceutical play to look into.