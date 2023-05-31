Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MediWound: With Expenses Covered, Growth Is Within Reach

May 31, 2023 7:14 PM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)
Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.97K Followers

Summary

  • MediWound, a company developing medical solutions for skin and burn conditions, is set to begin US distribution of its burn solution NexoBrid in Q3 2023.
  • With a cash pile of over $57 million, the company will be able to cover operating expenses and then some for the next 2-3 years as they ramp up production.
  • Despite past share price underperformance, I remain cautiously bullish on the company's long term prospects and believe they are worth around double their current valuation.

Nurse is taking care of patient with burns,cleaning wound

choja/E+ via Getty Images

I've written about MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) several times here on Seeking Alpha and even though the company's share price has crashed and burned since those articles, I still maintain a cautious bullish stance on the

MDWD Investor Presentation - Product TAM

Product TAM (MDWD Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.97K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinion, not investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.