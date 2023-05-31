Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Divergences In Ratios Show Silver Is Undervalued

May 31, 2023 6:55 PM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
Summary

  • Today's silver spot price is about $23.50 per ounce; so a move to $30.00 would be a 28% jump.
  • According to the World Gold Council, an estimated 208,874 tonnes of gold have been mined.
  • According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 1.74 million metric tons of silver have been mined.
  • Institutional investment has averaged under 0.5%, so moving to the historical mean of 3% would be a six times greater investment into silver and gold.

Silver bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of silver on stock market concept.

Bet_Noire

By Jon Forrest Little

Last week, Citigroup analysts published a report calling for silver to reach $30 per ounce within 9 months. Could Citigroup be exaggerating or on target? Today's silver spot price is about $23.50 per ounce; so a move to $30.00 would be

