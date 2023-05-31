hapabapa

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) had recently provided strong preliminary FQ4'23 numbers, so the only remaining real focus of its fiscal Q4 results was the company's guidance for FQ1. The stock ran aggressively into the earnings report, and the enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") software company failed to delivery on the expected strong boost in guidance. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock near $40 heading into earnings, and it is trading down to $33 in after hours.

Source: Seeking Alpha

All About The Guidance

Back a couple of weeks ago, C3.ai provided preliminary numbers of revenues topping $72 million to exceed original guidance of $70.0 to $72.0 million. The management team discussed the improved business environment for enterprise AI software, driving home a view of accelerating revenues due to generative AI and the big revenue boost by Nvidia Corporation (NVDA).

The problem here is that guidance doesn't actually reflect the improving business environment for enterprise AI software. C3.ai guided to FQ1 revenues of only $70.0 to $72.5 million, right in line with the original guidance for the prior quarter.

Source: C3.ai FQ4'23 presentation

If the generative AI business was booming, the company should see revenues accelerating through seasonal weakness in the current July quarter. Even worse, full-year guidance for FY24 was only $295.0 to $320.0 million when the consensus estimates were around $317.0 million.

In essence, the low end of FY24 guidance is hardly any sequential growth from the $72.4 million reported in FQ4, amounting to annualized revenues of $289.6 million now. C3.ai may still reach the current consensus estimates, but the expectation was that generative AI excitement would lead to a substantial boost to sales.

The shift to the new pricing model continues to show benefits with an improvement in deals. C3.ai reported 43 deals in the quarter, up from only 27 in the prior FQ4.

Source: C3.ai FQ4'23 presentation

The company highlighted signing up 14 pilot agreements with customers generating revenue in excess of $10 billion in a sign of the ability to scale some large deal sizes over the year. Again, these pilot deals should lead to strong sales growth over FY24, but C3.ai was unwilling to back up the bullish comments regarding a 100% boost in qualified enterprise deals with actual higher sales targets.

Overstretched Value

C3.ai, Inc. stock soared to $40 heading into earnings, and C3.ai didn't provide the type of guidance to warrant a run to $50, or more. Not to mention, the company didn't provide the type of guidance boost for FY24 to warrant prior targets that suggested a path for the stock to reach somewhere between $26 to $32, with an expectation for FY24 revenues to reach $340 million.

6x EV/FY24 revenues of $340M = $26

8x EV/FY24 revenue of $340M = $32.

Investors that didn't sell the rally up to $44 this week will have a difficult decision with the stock slumping in after-hours trading. C3.ai is fully valued around the $33 value of after hours.

The company is still guiding to being non-GAAP profitable this FY with a low cash balance of $700 million. The market cap had run to nearly $5 billion heading into earnings, and the stock needed revenue guidance far above a level just above $300 million to attract investors to pay a higher price.

C3.ai guided to a FQ1 loss from operations of at up to $30.0 million with a loss for the year as low as $50.0 million. The company will need to close that loss gap very quickly in order to reach non-GAAP profits in FQ4 that are sustainable.

Again, higher sales would've solved the large loss issue, but C3.ai isn't guiding too much in the way of sequential growth.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that C3.ai, Inc. stock appears fully valued here. The promises of generative AI could drive sales higher than forecast and the guidance appears conservative, but C3.ai, Inc. stock just appears fully valued here at $33 in after-hours trading. C3.ai, Inc. stock just appears to have run out of steam after running above $40 on AI hype.