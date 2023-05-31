Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) 2023 Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 31, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Juan Luciano - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Alexia Howard

Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexia Howard covering the U.S. food producers at Bernstein. And I'm delighted to have with me on the podium Juan Luciano, who is the CEO of ADM since 2015.

Now under Juan's leadership, the company has evolved meaningfully and now boasts a burgeoning global nutrition business which is poised to tap into some of the transformative changes in the global food supply chain over the coming years and decades. In the meantime, the ROIC across the company has also improved materially as one has built a financial discipline around resource allocation and tapping into value-creating profit pools.

Now obviously, the last 3 years have been a whirlwind of challenges and opportunities between the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, global supply chain issues and of course, inflation. And meanwhile, we, as investors, are trying hard to figure out from the outside which of these changes is structural and which may be more cyclical in nature.

So with that, as we get into the Q&A and I would encourage any of you in the audience to type in questions into the Pigeonhole link so that we can get work those into the conversation as well. Maybe I'll hand it over to you to just give us some opening remarks and context. Thank you for being here.

Juan Luciano

Thank you, Alexia and thank you for inviting ADM to this forum. So for those of you not familiar with ADM, just simplistically, ADM is an indispensable link between some of the farmers and the consumer products in terms of the food chain. We don't participate in farming. We

