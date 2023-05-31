Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moolec Science SA (MLEC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 6:49 PM ETMoolec Science SA (MLEC)
Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martín Taraciuk - Head, IR

Gaston Paladini - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Amit Dhingra - Chief Science Officer

Jose Lopez Lecube - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Martín Taraciuk

Good morning, and welcome to Moolec's conference call. My name is Martín Taraciuk, and I'm Moolec's Head of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions].

Moolec announced its third quarter fiscal year 2023 business highlights yesterday after market closed. A press release is now available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.moolecscience.com. This morning, you will hear from Gaston Paladini, Senior Chairman and Co-Founder of Moolec Science, together with Amit Dhingra, Chief Science Officer; and Jose Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer and Director.

In today's call, we will be referring to a presentation that will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. This conference call is mainly for informational purposes only. And during this call, the company will be making some forward-looking statements regarding future events and results. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and available on our Investor Relations website.

I would like to turn the call over to Gaston to comment on our business and recent developments. Gaston, please go ahead.

Gaston Paladini

Thank you, Martín. Hello, everyone. I'm thrilled to present our first business update conference call as a public company. I want to thank you all in advance for your interest and support. These few months have been exciting for Moolec due to all the milestones we are about to share now.

