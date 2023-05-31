Dow Inc. (DOW) CEO Jim Fitterling Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 24, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Jim Fitterling - Chairman and CEO

Nan Li - Bernstein

Nan Li

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Nan Li, the U.S. Chemicals Analyst at Bernstein. We're thrilled to have Jim Fitterling, Chairman and CEO of Dow with us for today. Jim was named CEO of Dow in 2018. Before that, Jim served as the President and Chief Operating Officer. During his 39 years at Dow, Jim has held leadership positions in many of the Company's businesses and also in company development and business operations.

Jim has played a key role in transforming Dow from a lower-margin commodity business into one that is more focused on higher-growth consumer demand-driven markets that also value innovation. In addition, he has also served as a Business Lead in launching Dow's next-generation sustainability goals.

So before we invite Jim to the stage, I'd like to cover a very quick housekeeping item. Throughout the fireside chat and feel free to submit your questions in the Pigeonhole app and also you can load up questions over there as well. So with that, please join me in welcoming Jim to the stage.

Jim will have some opening remarks. And after that, we'll sit down further conversation.

Jim will have some opening remarks. And after that, we'll sit down further conversation.

Jim Fitterling

Yes. And thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Beginning here on Slide 2. Since we spun out from Dow DuPont in 2019, we've created a more streamlined portfolio that serves some attractive market verticals growing faster than GDP. Our competitive advantages feature global scale, best-in-class feedstock and derivative flexibility and a strategically located footprint to supply demand in all major geographic areas. We have consistently operated the business with the best owner mindset as well as a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. As a result of these actions at the end of 2022, we raised our underlying earnings above pre-pandemic levels, nearly tripled our three-year cumulative free cash flow and have grown cash flow from operations every year since spin.

We reduced our net debt and pension liabilities by more than $10 billion and have delivered around 80% of net income back to our shareholders since spin, well above our target of 65% across the economic cycle. Altogether, our actions have reduced our cash commitments by approximately $1 billion, driven by significantly lower debt and pension liabilities, no joint venture cash contributions and reduced share count. As a result, we've improved the company's ability to execute on our financial and capital allocation priorities versus prior cycles and across a variety of macroeconomic environments.

In addition, we remain committed to our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation across the economic cycle. This includes keeping average CapEx within D&A and targeting greater than 13% return on invested capital. We will return 65% of net income to shareholders with our attractive dividend and share buybacks. All this, we have executed while maintaining our ratings agency adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2 to 2.5 times.

Our strong performance relative to peers is clear in our most recent annual benchmarking on Slide three. A few key highlights. Three-year average EBITDA margins and return on invested capital above the peer median, best-in-class free cash flow yield on a three-year average, which is nearly 2 times the peer average and 3 times the sector and market averages, best-in-class net debt reduction, resulting in improved credit ratings and lower interest costs and above peer median shareholder remuneration with a dividend yield above the peer sector and market averages. Consistent, disciplined and balanced capital allocation, coupled with execution of our long-term strategy to decarbonize and grow the business, continue to make Dow a compelling investment opportunity.

Turning to Slide 4. We continue to see positive underlying demand trends and above GDP growth across our attractive market verticals of packaging, infrastructure, consumer and mobility. Our diverse global portfolio is well positioned to capture this demand, and we are executing our targeted suite of higher return, lower risk investments to deliver approximately $2 billion in earnings by mid-decade. These include incremental investments in functional polymers in the P&SP segment as well as targeted high-value investments in alkoxylates, downstream silicones, polyurethane systems and coatings.

And I'm pleased to report that our FCDH unit in Plaquemine, Louisiana has started up and is now operational. The unit is feeding full capacity to the La 3 [ph 0:05:34] separation system, and it's ramping up rates now and the team is working hard to learn as much as they can about yields and improve efficiency. Efforts like these will continue to provide cash flow generation building on our track record of cash flow growth every year since spin.

In addition to operating earnings, we have up to $1 billion of unique to Dow cash levers. These include resolution of our current Nova litigation, structural working capital improvements and additional best owner infrastructure-related actions. Advancing these near-term growth investments positions Dow well to capture demand and raise our underlying earnings profile as market conditions begin to improve.

On Slide five, consumer and brand owner demand for more sustainable and circular solutions also continue to grow. It represents a significant opportunity for Dow as we plan to lead the transition to a more sustainable future. Our decarbonized and growth strategy positions us to drive long-term shareholder value creation. This includes phased-in investments to decarbonize our asset footprint and enhance our earnings profile as well as efforts to enable a more circular economy. For example, our Alberta path to Zero project will be the world's first net zero CO2 emissions, ethylene and derivatives complex.

We recently announced Fluor as our partner for front-end engineering and design services, and Linde as our industrial gas partner to supply nitrogen and clean hydrogen for the site. The project remains on track to reach final investment decision this year, and we'll deliver another $1 billion in underlying earnings growth by 2030.

We recently announced our Seadrift Texas manufacturing site was selected for our advanced nuclear project with X-energy. This will be the first grid scale advanced nuclear energy facility for an industrial site in North America. It represents an important step towards sustainable reliable and affordable clean energy in the United States.

Additionally, we're taking a capital-efficient approach to scale and commercialize production for both advanced and mechanical recycling for plastics as well as for polyurethanes. This includes strategic partnerships with Mura Technology and Valoregen, among others. These actions will enable us to deliver our 2030 transformative waste target to commercialize 3 million metric tons per year of circular and renewable solutions.

Taking a closer look at the near-term dynamics on Slide six. While we see pockets of strength, we expect macro conditions to remain challenging in the near term. For example, European PMI contracted for the tenth consecutive month in April to 45.8, the lowest level in almost three years. However, in the U.S., PMI has returned -- has remained relatively resilient and returned to expansionary levels in April.

That said, U.S. consumer sentiment declined 7% month-over-month in May amid some renewed concerns about economic trajectory. In addition, retail sales growth remains tepid, increasing by only 0.4% month-over-month in April with furniture and electronics sales both declining. In China, the economic recovery continues, but it's very uneven. Month-over-month retail sales grew for the fourth straight month in April, reflecting significant increases in clothing, cosmetics, automotive and furniture end markets.

However, there was a lower-than-expected demand for home appliances and building materials. In addition, industrial production continued to rise in April, however, at levels well below expectations and imports also decreased by almost 8% year-over-year.

Our earnings outlook remains in line with the modeling inputs that we shared on our first quarter earnings call, primarily due to lower feedstock costs and the impact of our in-flight cost savings actions. Due to the slower macroeconomic activity and lower pricing levels, we now expect the second quarter revenue will be in the range of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.

Our diverse portfolio enables us to capture volume in sectors where demand is more resilient, including energy, agriculture, personal care and household applications. We're also prioritizing returns -- prioritizing resources toward high-value products, including functional polymers, performance silicones and specialty solvents, where demand remains more resilient.

Our advantaged cost position and industry-leading feedstock flexibility enables us to benefit from lower feedstock costs and healthy oil to gas spreads, and we're making progress on our previously announced actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023, where we expect to achieve 35% of that savings first half of the year and the remaining 65% in the second half of this year.

Closing on Slide seven. In the near term, Dow will continue to respond quickly as macro conditions change, we expect the benefit of our operational and cost savings actions to build over the course of the year, our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation since spin allows us to fully execute on our financial priorities versus prior cycles, and we will maintain this disciplined and balanced approach as we advance our long-term decarbonize and growth strategy.

Our growth investments are on track to raise our underlying earnings by an additional $3 billion by 2030. At the same time, we will reduce Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 30% compared to our 2005 levels and will further advance us towards achieving our net zero CO2 emissions target by 2050.

With that, thank you, Nan, and I'll turn it over to you for some Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nan Li

Thank you, Jim. Just as a reminder to the audience at any given time, please feel free to see your questions in the Pigeonhole app. And Jim, maybe I'll just continue the topic on the macro part and cycle. I think that's something that is in people's mind right now. When it comes to the chemicals, it's impacted by a lot of different cycles.

I think macro economy will impact the volume, the demand side. And also, we have the capacity expansion cycle that impacts the supply side, and we also have the oil and gas price that impacts the margin. So where do you think we are right now in the cycle?

Jim Fitterling

Yes. So we're kind of in an unusual spot. I would say on -- when you think about the demand for durable goods, things are obviously in a down cycle right now, coming off of a very strong peak during -- post pandemic or middle of the pandemic people at home spending a lot of money on their homes, buying a lot of consumer electronics, appliances, and we all remember the shortages and how hard it was to get things at that time.

Now we've shifted to more of a services economy. And what I would say is a fast-moving consumer goods kind of daily essentials economy. And what that has done is taken the steam out of the housing sector and also put -- inflation has put a lot of pressure on households for high-ticket item purchases. And so we see that in automotive.

Mobility obviously is holding up well in electric vehicles where there's incentives to make that move towards the new technology. But internal combustion engine vehicles are still a little bit slow compared to what we would normally see.

I'd say on oil and gas. I mean, oil has been -- oil and gas spreads, as I mentioned, are relatively positive for us. Today, they're in the neighborhood of about $66 a barrel equivalent, mainly because oil remains high, even in light of what I just talked about. There is not a lot of new supply coming in to the oil markets. I would say, personally, I think the fact that we're still in the spring, we're not into the heavy travel season yet. That usually tightens up oil price a little bit.

And Russian oil, even though there are sanctions out there, Russian oil is still getting to the market. It's still getting to other countries being refined and making its way back to Europe. So Russian oil hasn't really left the market. But when you think about the next increment of supply, there's not much there.

There hasn't been much investment going into oil. And so I think that's why you see the market believing that oil is posed to move up from here because it won't take much demand increase, demand signal to tighten up that remaining capacity. When you think about the markets and the way they work, if you're thinking about economic weakness, the first thing that comes out of the oil market is the short interest money. If they think things are potentially -- demand is going to be slow and things are moving down, it comes out first. And then we see where the market ends up balancing.

Natural gas, on the other hand, production has been relatively strong. And so you see that here in the U.S. with natural gas prices down, you see the availability of LNG around the world. Europe's costs on LNG have come down dramatically. They're probably instantaneously around $13 a million Btu. I think they'll probably range if I look at electricity costs, electricity cost of $25 to $40 -- EUR a megawatt hour gives you gas costs at somewhere between $8 to $10 a million Btu. So I think the near-term view on Europe energy costs as they've come down quite a bit from where they were in the first quarter of 2022.

Having said that, I think the big concern on demand is housing market. If you're or looking at the housing market in China or the U.S., year-over-year comps are down considerably. We know construction in China has been off as much as 40%. We've seen similar data here in single-family homes. I'd say multi-unit residential has been a little bit more resilient and there's the concerns now about commercial property overhang in the market.

What that means for housing is that the inventories are low of available homes, so the prices are high. And it doesn't seem -- I mean, it does seem that the cost to buy a house or have a mortgage would have gone up. But I think the spread between home owning and rents is a lot higher than people think, right? Rents are extremely high. Yet the cost of owning is much, much higher than rents today, and both of those numbers have a big impact on the homeowners.

So if you've got a mortgage that's going up because of interest rates or if you're renting and you got to pay those higher rents, you have less disposable income available. And today, it seems to be going towards day-to-day essentials and travel, if you think about where people are spending.

We know electronics like PC sales are off 40%, you would probably argue that people bought a lot of that during the pandemic. Televisions are off. Anything that has memory device chips and it is off quite a bit. And most of the chip activity is in these more elaborate platform chips or things related to the AI sector today. And we see that in the demand for the goods that go into those equipment.

Meanwhile, EVs are up in almost every geography. Battery production to support that is up, lots of new technology to go in there. And within our business, packaging & specialty plastics is as it usually does through a cycle is holding up relatively well on volume and has really good cost positions, and it's a more durable goods part of the sector like in polyurethanes that is feeling more pressure. In II&I, Industrial Solutions is doing well. A lot of fast-moving consumer goods products energy, pharma, agricultural segments that they support.

In Consumer Solutions, obviously, high end businesses like cosmetics, household items, everyday household items are good. We’ll see a little pressure on volume and silicones for like big, what I would call, big urban high-rise projects where we saw a lot of the glass glazing that goes into those structures. Still good for this year.

But as you look at the pipeline, the pipeline going forward may slow down a bit. And then when you get into architectural coatings, we sell into both do-it-yourself and the contractor business. I would say the contractor business is holding up a little bit better, maybe off single digits’ year-over-year or do it yourself is off maybe low double digits, around 10% or so year-over-year.

So a long answer, but try to cover the whole range. It feels like -- and we've seen the bottom on ethylene margins, and we know where the cost positions are and where the high-cost and low-cost production is. And it feels like we've seen that, and we're starting to turn and see a little bit of margin improvements. I think we're at the bottom in polyurethanes, but we haven't seen the turn yet. And that turn will come when we start to see housing and durable goods take off.

Nan Li

Looks like you were more positive on the outlook from the macro part.

Jim Fitterling

It's heavy lifting, I would say. I mean the reason we announced $1 billion in structural cost reduction as we looked at the year and it was a year where if we wanted to deliver, we were going to have to have some additional help. We couldn't just count on tailwinds from the market. We had too many segments that had headwinds in front of them, and we have tough year-over-year comps, especially through the first half of the year, which was peak territory last year. And so, we said we've got to have some additional help as the year builds, and that's why we announced the $1 billion.

But the teams are working hard. It does -- in Packaging & Specialty Plastics, they're working on mix and they're working on running the lowest cost assets as hard as they can and balancing the rest of the fleet. And then in Polyurethanes business, they're working hard on understanding operating rates and how they can manage in a lower demand environment and making the good decisions, I think, to make the right trade-offs.

Nan Li

So with all the headwinds that you mentioned from the macroeconomic side, so just kind of playing the devil's advocate a little bit. So what if the economy will go south from here? So basically, what if we really go into even worse recession. So what will that do to Dow's earnings? And also out of other business, I think you touched on that a little bit. So which businesses are more resilient to the downturn and also more or less cyclical?

Jim Fitterling

Sure. Well, the more resilient businesses have always been Packaging & Specialty Plastics and the Consumer Solutions business. I would add within II&I, I would add Industrial Solutions to that compared to polyurethanes. Volume wise, appliances, automotive, housing, all hit polyurethanes pretty hard. So as things slow down there, it's a little bit harder for them to rebound.

I think -- if you think about it, from a recessionary standpoint, I mean, I can make the argument. We've been in this business for 125 years. And when you look through the cycles, typically, our industry leads into a recession. And if you look at where the market started to turn down last year, it was last July onward almost a steady monthly decay in the demand that got us into the first half of this year, and that was what was behind the decision to take action.

And then our industry typically leads out of the cycle as well. So when demand comes back and inventories are low in the chain, there's a strong pull on that demand, and we feel it right away. It feels like we've gone through the downside, and we've stabilized on volumes. And now the question is, when will we start to see the signal improve and see the pull happen.

Inflation is the wild card. Obviously, wage inflation is there and I think is baked in as everybody expected it would be. But I think the other thing that people have to factor in is there's going to be a shakeout of some sort that happens. One of the reasons we focused hard on our balance sheet during the pandemic is we wanted to come out of the pandemic with the strongest balance sheet in the sector. And I think we did that. We -- as I mentioned, we reduced our cash cost needs by $1 billion.

We really got our net debt to -- we ratcheted down our net debt-to-EBITDA targets to that 2 to 2.5 range. So that gives us good stability. We moved our long-term debt maturity profile out till beyond 2027. So we have nothing really do until then. And our cost -- our borrowing is really bond-denominated fixed costs that are out there, and it was all done at below 5% rates, really, our average is -- blended average is just a little bit above 4%.

So we're in very, very good financial shape. We continue to focus hard on cash flow and make sure that we're in a good spot there. That's what keeps the dividend safe and the dividend protected through this. And we'll continue to work on every lever to make sure that we keep that strength that we work so hard to get and are ready for the turn up in the economy, which will come I'm sure.

Nan Li

Glad to hear that. And also for the turnout from the economy, especially on the more durable side, consumer durables and also auto and housing. So you've been with Dow for like almost four decades. And during your experience, when those things happen, do you see a pent-up demand over there. So that means there is no demand that got lost. So all of the demand will come back later, stronger or sometimes the demand actually got lost, do you want to say.

Jim Fitterling

We will. I mean things have to happen, think about housing for a minute. Interest rates have gone up, and we still don't have 100% certainty that interest rates have reached their peak and are going to flatten out. So I think in order for people to want to step back into the housing market, whether you want to take the risk of building something speculative or whether you want to take the chance that you're going to go back into the market and buy.

One of the first things you're going to look for is have rates reach their peak and flattened and maybe there's an improvement on the other side. So we haven't seen that yet. So it's a little bit early to tell. Urbanization has kept the move on projects and big construction, what I would call mixed-use construction where you're working on both business as well as residential units. That business has been relatively good, but there's an overhang in office space in the big cities. And I think for that reason, you don't see much happening in commercial there.

And of course, in this kind of environment, the lending tightens up right away. Those that need to get access -- that have access to money don't need it and those that want it don't have access to it. And so we're kind of managing through that. So I think we've got to see some stability on those rates first and then we'll see if things can start to build from there.

Nan Li

Okay. And how about from the consumer durable and also the auto side?

Jim Fitterling

Well, I think the restocking is out on consumer durables and autos. We see that sign the inventories through the chain are manageable. I would say there might be some sectors that have a little bit more finished goods, but I don't see it in chemical sector has been pretty well managed. I'd say, two levels downstream have been pretty good.

So I feel like whenever we see the demand pull, we're going to see a step up right away. And I would say China and the U.S. markets are both looking kind of similar right now. I'd say the U.S. may be holding up a little bit better from an industrial standpoint but both consumer markets are looking pretty resilient.

Nan Li

Perfect. And also just kind of from a supply side. And can you also comment a little bit from a capacity expansion cycles along some of the bigger value chains that Dow participates in, kind of where in the cycle?

Jim Fitterling

Yes. Most of the new capacity for the last decade in our industry has come on in China. And so we always watch China carefully to see what the timing is for new investments. If you look at polyurethanes, if you looked at siloxanes, which are the upstream monomers to make the silicon products, there's been big investments in both of those in China. So PO capacity propylene oxide capacity, siloxanes capacity has come on. But the market in siloxanes and silicones will pick that up and eat that up.

And I would say on plastics, the same. There's been new capacity come on. We've seen some here in North America, and we have some more that comes on this year. But the growth in packaging, plastics has been so strong that it doesn't take long to eat that up. So a couple of world-scale crackers and derivative capacity along with that can be eaten up within a year pretty easily. When we look at five-year outlook on the China, U.S. capacity to rest of the world, things are pretty balanced. You can get some anomalies from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year, but things are pretty balanced going down.

Nan Li

Okay. And also, I know that Dow has a pretty balanced sales when it comes to different -- the contribution from different regions. And also maybe a follow-up question on China. So with what's happening in China for the past several years with all the economy slowing down, rising labor costs and also the geopolitical tension and also the more dynamic U.S.-China relationship. So with all of this happening, but China still accounts for about a third to half of the chemical demand, depending on which value chain you're going at, right? So with all of this happening at the same time? And does Dow have a new China strategy? Or how do you see this coming?

Jim Fitterling

Our strategy has been pretty consistent. When we've looked at having a footprint in China for the Chinese market for a long time, really, really since the mid-90s when China opened up. China never had the cost position at the time to be the low-cost export market. I mean, that position was owned by the United States, Canada Middle East. We had some position in Argentina. So where you had low-cost natural gas, those were advantaged locations.

So China for China was always a strategy. And what you saw was a buildup of capacity, but still China being a net importer of chemicals, and that's still the case today. And in some specialized technologies like our functional polymers, which is about 25% of Packaging & Specialty Plastics. That part of the market is still served by imports from outside.

When it gets to basic commodity needs, China has the capability to do more of that domestically. So that's taken pressure off the rest of the world. So we're not looking, obviously, to make propylene oxide on the U.S. Gulf Coast and export it around the world. In fact, we'll probably reduce our footprint for a product like that on the Gulf Coast and balance it more on North American demand. It's very similar to Europe. I mean Europe has not been a major exporting geography for more than a decade.

It's really been focused on Europe for the European market. And with these cost positions and energy, that's the way we're looking at it as well, is continuing to tighten that footprint and look at serving the European market and what policy decisions does Europe make going forward about energy that determine how much industrial capacity will be there because they've got the Middle East on their door, and they've also got China as well looking at them to see if they can take over some of that import position.

But we remain focused on China for China, growing with our customers there. We continue to do application development in China with them. We're obviously concerned about tensions that are out there. We'd like to see better dialogue between the countries try to work out some of the differences. But I think we're balanced in our approach, and I think we've got a good long-term view.

Nan Li

Understood. And also kind of the segue into Europe. So you mentioned Europe has become one of the highest cost regions around the world. I think during some of the earnings calls, you guys also mentioned that you have a plan on Europe. So can you maybe provide an update to us on where we are with regards to European play?

Jim Fitterling

Yes. We've looked hard at our European assets. I would say all of our cracker and plastics derivatives there are profitable and cash positive. So we haven't made any decisions to take anything out there. We've looked at derivatives because we got a good feedstock cost position, we've looked at the derivatives more. And we've got a slate of closures that we will announce through the year. More than half of them have been announced. So we got about the same number more to come. And that's part of that 2,000 head count restructuring and also the charge that we took in the first quarter to take those assets down.

And we were looking at how challenged were they on a cost position? Do we think they could ever get to a position where they would be able to operate profitably? And when we went through a pretty rigorous analysis of that and decided that now is the right time to make the move. So I still feel good about our cost position on crackers.

We're watching energy costs in Germany pretty closely. That would say I would be so the area that's most exposed, and we're still trying to work through with the government where energy costs and policies are going to land. Some pressure has been taken off, obviously, because of what's going on in the energy market. But we also know that those things could change going into winter or another escalation of activities in Russia, Ukraine. We have to be eyes wide open about that and be prepared to make another move but that assess the data.

Nan Li

Okay. So basically, right now, it is still a self-sustaining region, which still generates a lot of cash and then we treat it as kind of stand-alone region and then we wait and see and see how the energy market where some of the policies will change?

Jim Fitterling

Right. We want to make sure we can still service the domestic market. We want to keep an eye toward demand. I think the real next question is, what's going to happen to demand? What kind of pressure is going to be on the industrial economy? How much of the industrial economy that we do business with will stay in Europe, how much might move? How will that affect what we need to do. But from an energy cost position and a monomer cost position, we're in a good shape on our cost position. So I feel good about that.

Nan Li

Okay. Understood. And also, apparently, from original perspective and know when Dow is looking at the next investment, right? Apparently, it is in one of the more cost-advantaged regions, which looks like Canada. So I think we can save that question to a little bit later. We cannot have like a bunch of questions on that project. And now kind of moving to I think this question you talked actually a lot about it already, but maybe kind of just given the generalist audience that we have, maybe can I just summarize why do we think investment in Dow, especially now is a good opportunity?

Jim Fitterling

Well, I think for the long-term investors, they've always had an eye to the cycle. And when you've seen the stock price move down relative to the cycle, and if you believe in the market is looking 12 months out, you've got to start thinking about when does the market start to project the turn. In our business, the challenge is sometimes getting into late and missing the opportunity. And so as I mentioned, demand has bottomed and is starting to come back a little bit in some of our key sectors like Packaging & Specialty Plastics, we even saw some pricing power come back in the first quarter. I think those are good signs.

The work that we're doing on the portfolio to transform it to keep up with the demand from consumers in the population in general, which is to get your CO2 emissions down to make more circular products I think, is going to give us a leading edge.

And then like we did with our Texas project back in the 2017 timeframe, we get a big first-mover advantage by moving into shale gas. We got we were the lowest cost project at the time. We got up fastest. And we were able to make nice returns on that project. We've made well north of 15% returns on invested capital on that project and paid back a huge chunk of that project before we've ever reached the down cycle, and we're attempting to do that very same thing with Canada right now, an investment decision this year.

If you think about commodities prices, a lot of the inflation has come out of the commodities part of the sector. I'll leave copper alone, but -- and maybe some precious metals going into EVs. But if you think about steel, bulk materials, the things that are going to be necessary for us to build that facility, a lot of that's come out.

And so the timing on a project like that, you want to get into those now and then you want to complete them when you're moving into the next up cycle. And that's one of the reasons we did what we did with our cash during the pandemic. And so, we'd have the financial strength to be able to pull off a project like that, be able to fund it primarily out of cash from operations, get the timing on the cycle right. And once you start to get your timing on the cycle right, then you're in a good spot to repeat that again and just get into that cadence.

What's going to drive our cadence is the IRA has come at a great time. So once we get through Canada, and we take 20% of our ethylene capacity to net zero, then we would look at the next -- U.S. Gulf Coast becomes an ideal candidate for another project. And like we're doing in Canada, that cracker will be lowest cost, first quartile asset.

You come down and do that in the U.S. Gulf Coast and then retire an asset that's maybe in the third or fourth quartile and you get a huge CO2 benefit, but you get a big net cost reduction in every cycle, if you can lower that breakeven cost like we've been doing. Next peak is better than the last peak. Next trough, you're better than the last trough. You want to continue to do that and just ratchet up the earnings over time.

Nan Li

Since we're on the Canada project already. So a follow-up question on that is the decarbonized and growth strategy. So can you maybe I think you also talked about it during the opening remarks, but maybe kind of just as a refresher. What is the current status on that one? And also, what are some of the upcoming key milestones?

Jim Fitterling

Well, I think everybody here knows that the outside pressure is to -- for the world to get to net zero by 2050, and that's no different for people that drive the demand through our brand owners and for the products that we make product for. We're an energy-intensive industry, and about half of the natural gas that we use is used for power and steam generation or to fire the crackers in our plants.

So when we launched our decarbonized and growth strategy, we included in that, and it's in our investor website a chart to get to 2050. And this is a side-by-side chart top 25 sites around the world, what does it take us if we're investing on a regular basis, $1 billion a year to decarbonize the assets.

Essentially, we can get 95%, 96% of that CO2 reduction through investments in technology. Obviously, we're not going to do those investments at any cost. We're going to get a return on those. But to line them up in a way that we're making no regrets moves like the Canada move, get that on, raise our earnings profile then move on to the next move. It does require a couple of things that are important. Price on carbon.

Obviously, there's got to be some recognition that there is a price for the carbon emissions. Canada has got a price on carbon that helps the IRA in the U.S. added at least one port, what I would call a proxy for a price on carbon through the 45Q allowance for CO2 that goes into enhanced oil recovery, it raised it from $45 to $85 a ton.

So that's kind of the proxy price on carbon in the U.S. right now and until we get something bigger than that. And those two things are necessary. We've got to get permitting for carbon capture and sequestration. Canada has an existing carbon trunk line already. It runs within a few kilometers of our site, so we're contracted for that. You've got to have access to feed costs.

Canada has always had an Alberta advantage. Canada is a different market in the U.S. when we make an investment in the U.S., we take market risk because we're assuming that the whole market is going to continue to grow and we're going to produce. And then we can get access to the market. So our strategy in the U.S. is through multiple touch points into the market, midstream producers all over the place, just a whole host of contracts to manage that exposure.

In Canada, it's more structured. So when we go into a project like this, we have a line of sight to 20 or 30 years of what the cost position is going to be on natural gas. And we're locked -- you could say, on one hand, we're locked in, but we're locked in at really good rates for that time period. And so by upping our exposure, kind of tripling the size in Canada, we've really taken the cost position for the whole world down. We can come down then and do that in the U.S. Again, it will be good.

We have line of sight on the Canadian project based on what we learned out of Texas to design it and build it for less dollars per ton that it cost us to build Texas 9 and derivatives, we have to add back a little bit because we have to build hydrogen production to fire the furnaces, but with the price on carbon and some incentive on the capital for the new technology, really tax incentives to make those investments, then we'll see the return on that investment. So I feel really good about Canada project. Obviously, we've got some work to do this year still to get final investment decision. And then I think IRA has teed us up well to be able to come right off of that and start looking at U.S. Gulf Coast.

Nan Li

Understand. So specifically from the fundamental -- business fundamentals economics is already very good over there and the infrastructure -- part of the infrastructure is also there and plus the carbon credit we're getting.

Jim Fitterling

Exactly. I mean I think sometimes think that we -- people think in business, we're just looking at following the trend because it's the trend, but we know we have to make a return on investment, first and foremost, for our shareholders, and we have to follow that trend. If we don't follow that trend long term, we might lose our license to operate. So where is the sweet spot to be able to do that? And what investments do you make at what time? Which markets are ready for you? Some markets may not be ready yet. They may not have all the policies in place or all the systems in place to make it happen. But I think we're starting to see things line up in the right direction.

Nan Li

Understand. So we just talk about we're preparing for the capacity expansions in the future for that demand to come. So in terms of the demand growth for Dow, maybe in the next three to five years, what are some of the biggest drivers could be businesses, regions?

Jim Fitterling

Silicones business will be one of the fastest growing in terms of relative to GDP, tremendous diversity of end users from everything related to housing and middle-class income growth and so you're going to electronics, EVs use 2 to 3 times the amount of silicones is an internal combustion engine vehicle. You tend to see because of the temperature range and the stability of those products over time, you're tending to see them move in more and more applications.

So most people don't think about it, but LED lighting, which is high demand because of the lower energy costs silicone is used to encase all of that LED lighting. So that's a very high-growth demand area. Medical applications, you look at consumer goods, fast-moving consumer goods all really good growth areas there.

Next, I would say, Packaging & Specialty Plastics and Functional Polymers. I mean we have like one of the world's leading technologies for solar panels for the top layer on solar photovoltaic panels out of our performance -- our Functional Polymers business in P&SP that's growing well. Packaging continues to grow well. It's in a sweet spot for us because we know how to design and make products more circular. We're making a lot of investments to get that 3 million tons of recycled content, which our demand -- our brand owners want, they have demand -- high demand for that. So I feel good about that.

Industrial Solutions, we've had two major alkoxylate facilities come and be sold out within months, and they both exceeded return expectations. I think you're going to see more announcements in that space because the demand for those downstream products is so strong and the brand owners need more. And we want to try to grow with them and get the footprint differentiated a bit for them to be able to service them.

So I think those are top three areas right now. And we'll continue to focus on balancing in polyurethanes, kind of get the balance between PO and isocyanates. This year, we bring on MDI distillation capabilities in Freeport, Texas. That allows us to tighten up the footprint a little bit by taking our La Porte, Texas facility out, and so we've got Freeport now has a much stronger Polyurethanes hub. We're going to take out some PO capacity that is higher cost and was pointed at the merchant market. We're really not we're really not in a position to do that in the future and get that balanced a little bit better.

Nan Li

Understand. And some of the applications you mentioned are tied to electric vehicles. So before electric vehicle, I know that Dow has some applications or some of the end markets into automotive, right, the ICE cars, internal combustion engine cars. So when we talk about the sales on the EV cars, and how we try to quantify how much more sales or margin can we get per EV versus ICE?

Jim Fitterling

I'll have Pankaj on the team put something together in terms of dollars per vehicle and margin. I don't think I have that off the top of my head. I'll give you some examples though. In a typical automobile internal combustion engine vehicle, our focus is on things like noise vibration and harshness in the vehicle. It could be materials that are in the construction of the vehicle to make the cabin quieter.

It could be foams that are in the doors and in the pillars of the plant that both make it quieter and safer, it could be in coatings that go underneath the undercarriage of the car, like they would go into an appliance. So liquid-applied sound dampening coatings that quite at the right of the car. It's in comfort areas like in the interior of the car. It's in seating, obviously. And it's in the electronics portion.

When you move into EVs, because noise vibration and harshness is so much more critical there. You've got no engine noise. And the focus is really more on making that ride as good as possible. We've got to get more out of the car. So we get pulled into a lot more applications for noise vibration and harshness. You have so much more electronics on the car even before you get into autonomous vehicle capabilities. You've got to eliminate all the crosstalk between all the electronics that are in the car. The way you do that is with silicones to encapsulate those different devices.

Silicones encapsulate them in the case that they're exposed to the weather from outside conditions. They protect that unit. They protect it in a wide range of heads. We can go up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with silicone. So it doesn't matter if you're in freezing cold or super-hot desert southwest in the U.S., you can handle the conditions and their dielectrics.

So they don't carry those frequencies across that might interfere with other electronics. So they're in high demand. They also help dissipate the heat out of the battery packs and they help seal off the battery pack so that oxygen can't get in there, which is a fire hazard in those. So a lot of applications. And that's why I say 2 to 3 times as much silicon EV as there is an internal combustion in vehicle.

About 28% of the car maybe in some cases as much as 40% of the car are plastics versus what might have been steel before. And you'll hear EV owners talk about the need to reduce weight. I mean they have as big a weight issue as an internal combustion engine vehicle. If we can keep the weight of the car down even if they can go to flatter fast-charging battery packs and keep the weight down. That helps them with range, which is one of the biggest issues. And so that's enhanced just like the noise vibration and harshness is enhanced.

You can't give up structural integrity. And that's, I think, one of the places where Dow has always been great, is finding that balance between light weighting but having the structural integrity. Can we design the polymers that they need to be able to do that? Can we help them if they decide to go away from steel to something lighter weight in the frame? Can we help them with something inside the frame that might reinforce the strength of that vehicle? Obviously, not create any other hazardous conditions, but to make those kind of combinations.

Nan Li

And for the light weighting part and which part of the businesses that are impacted by this or it's going to be boosted up?

Jim Fitterling

Plastics, polyurethanes, silicones all have elements of that. So you would see parts of it everywhere.

Nan Li

And also, you mentioned silicones a lot of times during -- when you were talking about the additional demand due to EV. So have we tried to estimate how much higher the growth is for the silicon portfolio within Dow?

Jim Fitterling

Yes. I think on a times GDP standpoint, if I take out the most commoditized part of the business, the fastest-growing parts of silicones are growing at 2 times GDP, where it is just like P&SP, Packaging & Specialty Plastics is going about 1.4 times GDP. And typically more commoditized the business gets, the closer we get to GDP rate type growth. I would say if you looked at architectural coatings today, where we have really high market shares because we're the leader in waterborne architectural coatings, those tend to be more towards GDP type growth levels, similar in polyurethanes, polyurethanes are probably between the 1.4 P&SP.

Nan Li

Okay. I understand. I think we're probably already at the top of hour. Just one last question. So which part of the Dow story do you think that are most underappreciated right now?

Jim Fitterling

The financial strength of the company vis-a-vis its capital structure and its balance sheet. The way we're positioned leading into this next cycle the breadth of the portfolio and the cost positions that we have around the world. So even in this environment, if you think about this year compared to 2020, remember, in pandemic, we saw oil prices go to $20. So oil to gas spreads were relatively small.

They're higher now, but we're weathering the headwinds of Europe, which is 30% of our sales. So the overall portfolio improvement is there. And I think as you see the market come back, you're going to see that show up. Remember, we delivered over $12 billion, $12.5 billion of EBITDA. That was our promise to the Street at spin that's what the portfolio could deliver.

I mentioned today, we're going to add $2 billion to that by mid-decade through those faster payback investments that I mentioned, like alkoxylates and Industrial Solutions like downstream silicones and then we'll add another $1 billion on that. The first phase of Canada comes up in 2027, and then the rest will come up between then and 2030. That's another $1 billion, maybe even a little bit north of that by 2030.

So that would take the peak of the earnings up to $15.5 billion. And I think people that might be thinking there's not another cycle coming, I think there is, and I think it's because of the carbonized and growth strategy and the cost positions that we're going to have.

Nan Li

Understand. Thank you so much, Jim for joining us today.

Jim Fitterling

Thanks very much.

Nan Li

Thank you so much to the audience as well.