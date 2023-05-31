Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dow Inc. (DOW) CEO Jim Fitterling Presents at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 6:54 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)
Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 24, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Fitterling - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Nan Li - Bernstein

Nan Li

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Nan Li, the U.S. Chemicals Analyst at Bernstein. Thank you so much for being here today. We're thrilled to have Jim Fitterling, Chairman and CEO of Dow with us for today. And in audience today, we also have Pankaj Gupta, the Head of IR from Dow. Jim was named CEO of Dow in 2018. Before that, Jim served as the President and Chief Operating Officer. During his 39 years at Dow, Jim has held leadership positions in many of the Company's businesses and also in company development and business operations.

Jim has played a key role in transforming Dow from a lower-margin commodity business into one that is more focused on higher-growth consumer demand-driven markets that also value innovation. In addition, he has also served as a Business Lead in launching Dow's next-generation sustainability goals.

So before we invite Jim to the stage, I'd like to cover a very quick housekeeping item. Throughout the fireside chat and feel free to submit your questions in the Pigeonhole app and also you can load up questions over there as well. So with that, please join me in welcoming Jim to the stage.

Jim will have some opening remarks. And after that, we'll sit down further conversation.

Jim Fitterling

Yes. And thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Beginning here on Slide 2. Since we spun out from Dow DuPont in 2019, we've created a more streamlined portfolio that serves some attractive market verticals growing faster than GDP. Our competitive advantages feature global scale, best-in-class feedstock and derivative flexibility and a strategically located footprint to supply demand in all major geographic areas. We have consistently operated the

