Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Presents at Jefferies 2023 Software Conference (Transcript)

May 31, 2023 7:09 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.82K Followers

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Jefferies 2023 Software Conference May 31, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Seifert - Chief Financial Officer

Phil Winslow - VP of Strategic Finance, Treasury & IR

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

We're here with Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. He's been CFO since June of 2017. Special thanks to Phil Winslow as well, sitting here as well. Joined the company recently, and thanks for being here and supporting the event.

So reach out to -- and I know many of you guys know Phil as well. So the trend of sell-side going to companies continues.

Thomas, yes, just to kick off, I think everyone would love to just hear your perspective on the overall environment, conversations with customers -- and the environment has been obviously -- the wins have been changing, just bring everyone up to speed and your thoughts on what you guys are seeing and hearing?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. Well, first of all, thanks for having us. It's coming up 6 years. I just realized that when you said that, that's the longest I've been in a job for a while. So that tells you something.

So, it has been an interesting couple of months. We were -- as I tend to remind people, we're one of the first companies calling a change in macro outlook already early last year, the first quarter of last year. Coming out of the fourth quarter, we saw that headwinds were building up. And at that time, we saw quite a significant deceleration in our pipeline growth, and we talked about that.

In the beginning, we were looked at oddly for calling it early. And -- but things started to stabilize towards the end of last year, third quarter, fourth quarter pipeline growth continued to accelerate. Again, stabilized even in the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.