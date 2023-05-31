Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) Presents at Jefferies 2023 Software Conference (Transcript)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Jefferies 2023 Software Conference May 31, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Thomas Seifert - Chief Financial Officer

Phil Winslow - VP of Strategic Finance, Treasury & IR

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Thill

We're here with Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. He's been CFO since June of 2017. Special thanks to Phil Winslow as well, sitting here as well. Joined the company recently, and thanks for being here and supporting the event.

So reach out to -- and I know many of you guys know Phil as well. So the trend of sell-side going to companies continues.

Thomas, yes, just to kick off, I think everyone would love to just hear your perspective on the overall environment, conversations with customers -- and the environment has been obviously -- the wins have been changing, just bring everyone up to speed and your thoughts on what you guys are seeing and hearing?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. Well, first of all, thanks for having us. It's coming up 6 years. I just realized that when you said that, that's the longest I've been in a job for a while. So that tells you something.

So, it has been an interesting couple of months. We were -- as I tend to remind people, we're one of the first companies calling a change in macro outlook already early last year, the first quarter of last year. Coming out of the fourth quarter, we saw that headwinds were building up. And at that time, we saw quite a significant deceleration in our pipeline growth, and we talked about that.

In the beginning, we were looked at oddly for calling it early. And -- but things started to stabilize towards the end of last year, third quarter, fourth quarter pipeline growth continued to accelerate. Again, stabilized even in the first quarter. And while we had seen some slight uptick in sales cycles over the course of last year. it was nothing dramatic.

And it correlated more, to be honest, with our journey up the enterprise stack, larger and larger customers and larger and larger deal sizes with customers. And then the first quarter -- and that story pretty much framed our original thoughts about how this year would play out.

And then the first quarter came, and a couple of banking names got in trouble, and that changed at least our business quite significantly after SVB. And then there are a couple of other regional banks, the European banks, more nervousness around macro outlook, really led sales cycles explode.

Quite significantly for us, 27%, in general, even more on large customers and expansion deals. And that led to us reframing how we think about the year. So far, being in the second quarter, it hasn't changed much, neither to the worst nor has it improved.

I mean a couple of European countries are now officially in recession. So I think that proves the point we try to make. But it frames how we thought about the year and how we try to think through the guidance and how we reframe guidance on our earnings -- on our last earnings call.

Q - Brent Thill

We get that question a lot. So what have you put in? What level of conservatism have you put in to give everyone?

Thomas Seifert

Well, we never talk about conservatism. That is a word that changes over time in economics as well as in politics. So we tried to be thoughtful and prudent. Maybe the learnings we took from the first quarter was it was a highly nonlinear quarter.

We expect that over the life cycle of the company that we would get more and more nonlinear just because of the deals becoming bigger and bigger. And with that, ACV generation becoming lumpier. But to be honest, I've never seen a nonlinearity like what we experienced in the first quarter, not even during the first quarter of COVID.

We literally generated almost most of our ACV in the last week of the quarter and even there in the last day. So we assumed that this would not change. And we -- and the learning from that is that means that you hardly generate any in-quarter revenue from the new ACV. That's just how subscription models work. So we stay true to that.

We saw, as I said, an extension, an explosion almost in the elongation of our sales cycles. And we assumed that this would not change much either over the course of the year. And the headwinds are still building up. And I just said a minute ago, as of last week, the first couple of European companies officially in recession territory now. So we built that into our guidance. We didn't put any [plex 1] events in there.

Brent Thill

Your top of funnel is strong. What you're saying is that the customers are there, but they're just not...

Thomas Seifert

Pipeline continues to build strongly. That has not changed either. So for us, it's not so much a matter of do we see the business, but when will we see the business? When will we see pipeline turn into ACV? The pipeline development itself was strong in the first quarter, and continues to be strong from what we see so far in the second quarter, too.

Brent Thill

And was there any difference in net new deals or cross-sells? it kind of -- it was across both?

Thomas Seifert

I would say, if you look at the first quarter, that it was pretty good from a new ACV business perspective, where we saw most of the challenges was in the expansion business actually. And if you look at a typical land in the expand business, the larger deals usually happen in an expansion fashion.

And it became even more difficult, not only expansion but with large customers. So my interpretation of that was that large customers are well organized. They have well run processes, and they just react fast or faster to changes in the macroeconomic sentiment than others. And that's why we saw an explosion or elongation in sales cycles there first.

And then, in a way, we are also the victim of our own success. We have extremely short sales cycles, in general. Our implementation times on product is really, really short. So if you decide to put [Atlassian] project on hold, right, you don't really lose a lot of implementation time, if we onboard a large financial institution on the DDoS attack that takes a couple of hours. It's not just week or months or so. That's why I think we are more sensitive to those changes on the way down, hopefully, then also on the way up.

Brent Thill

There's a common theme in our work on you guys that you're loved across a lot of different divisions. We have you deployed at Jefferies in a number of different areas. But one of the things that still seems to be missing is just standardization kind of becoming the de facto, maybe consolidating out others.

I mean it seems like -- it feels like we're on that pathway. But what do you think is kind of the tipping point for this to happen with some of these larger enterprises where there -- you become the centralized platform.

Thomas Seifert

In a way, it's happening. We showed that on our last Investor Day, a couple of weeks ago in New York, how a Cloudflare customer has changed and evolved over the last couple of years. What it takes now to be a top 10 customer, what it takes to be a top 25 customer, or even what it takes to be a top 100 customer?

Now you have to be pretty much at a $1 million annual revenue to be -- to even get to that point. So we are getting there. I think the benefit of this business model in part also explains is an answer to your question. We are not a rip and replace, right? What gives us this durable growth is what we call winning this war of attrition.

And what we mean by that is that you have -- especially for our ACT-1 product, you have installed on-premise infrastructure, your firewalls and routers and load balances. And what normally happens is that people put us in front of this on-premise infrastructure. And then over time, upgrade dollars or expansion -- capacity expansion dollars move in our way. And this gives you this durable growth path.

But that also means that consolidating spend behind us is a process not a rip in the place, but it's a process. But just looking at how many customers bought how many products from us at the IPO, we measured 4 or more products. 75% of the customers today, this is north of 10, 11, 12 or 13 products.

Today, we have about 50 -- north of 50 revenue contributing products and services we offer. So this explosion of products and services will allow us to continue on the path of consolidating more and more spend, becoming the prominent platform behind -- or on which customers consolidate their spend. And this will give us growth moving forward.

Brent Thill

The incremental investments, the big investment areas that you're going to be behind in the next 3 years, can you...

Thomas Seifert

From a product perspective or...

Brent Thill

Overall, as a company kind of when you think about the three big areas or a couple of big areas? What should we be thinking through?

Thomas Seifert

There's a -- you can answer that question in a couple of ways. What I think makes the business model unique is just the sheer power of innovation, the amount of products and services we put out annually, quarterly 100 products and features on average per quarter.

Where when we IPO-ed the market, we addressed for what was around $35 billion now with the ACT-2 and 3. I'll give you more color on that in a minute. We are well north of $130 billion of revenue. So this investment into product and product innovation will continue.

So there's a road map in place. We are flexible and agile enough to react. We had developer week just 2 weeks ago, which I think was a good demonstration of how fast we can react to changes in the technology landscape. Developer week , 2 weeks ago was all about AI and how we support that.

We ramped out -- we introduced two really cool features, one is called Constellation, that allows developers to run pretrained models, machining learning models and inference tools natively on workers, on our network. And the other one is how we use R2 as a storage. Training models takes a lot of data that can be rather compute and storage-intensive, and R2 is just a way to do this efficiently without egress fees and economically and a scalable way.

So reacting fast is one. But the sheer proudness of ramping products is the other one. We are now in what we call our ACT-2 products. It's everything around Zero Trust. We literally had one or two products in 2018. Now it's a complete suite of products, access VPN replacement, gateway, browser isolation, e-mail. Threat intelligence falls into that category.

That group of products, plus one more, was already 25% of our ACV at the end of last year. So the way these products will drive the next wave of revenue growth. And then there's what we call our ACT-3 products, our networking products that -- like Magic Transit that will then be the next step in that direction.

So investment will go -- will continue to go into -- in the product and product innovation and disrupting new markets. And there's just a lot at [indiscernible]. I always say if you want to really understand Cloudflare, you have to go back, understanding the architecture of the network itself and how the products and services rest on it.

This is where the true efficiency comes, from off-the-shelf hardware, a completely integrated -- fully integrated homogenous software cycle that allows you to overrun all the products we have, all the services we have from every server and every location with every new product this flywheel turns faster. And this is where the efficiency of the business model comes from. A long answer.

Brent Thill

This little tidal wave coming called AI...

Thomas Seifert

Yes.

Brent Thill

How do you think about this? I know you have a lot of -- you can see AI at work when you sign up for ChatGPT. You can see your product protecting at the front end of that sign-on. What are the other ways you're benefiting their customers? There's also probably technology you're adopting internally. What...

Thomas Seifert

Well, what makes the Cloudflare business model so unique is that no matter what you look at, there always are multiple independent growth factors that are driving the business. And AI fits this nicely or it's another good demonstration of how that works.

So there is -- the tools we offer, the AI company that develops, that work with us. We just talked about the tools we launched. Then there are AI companies as customers of ours. Either using our infrastructure, like R2, to train their models in a highly economic fashion, finding these rare or cheaper sources of compute power in a highly efficient way.

But then they also have to protect their own infrastructure. AI companies are prone to attacks. The pots and [false] requests are driving up costs. So AI companies are usually really good customers of our what we call ACT-1 products. That's where it normally starts. And we have, I think, almost all of the big names are on our network by now.

And then there is the other side of you as a customer using AI. So how does your IT department and your security team make sure that all your employees starting to work and deploying AI features are doing it in a way that it doesn't turn into a data privacy control nightmare in terms of what gets uploaded, what gets accessed? And products like API Shield from Cloudflare, our gateway product help you in order to control that?

One of the features we launched is -- special features around Cloudflare One to help our customers deal with AI in a way that they can take advantage of the benefits, but keep the concerns you have from control data loss and so on -- under control, too. So there are many vectors that help us or help AI drive business within Cloudflare.

Brent Thill

Your aspiration is to be 30-plus percent growth are a grand one. But when you think about the engines of growth to get there, how do you think about what has to happen in the next 3 years for that to continue?

Thomas Seifert

Well, the opportunity that you have is just so massive, right? The TAM we attack is huge. And it has been expanding over time from a contract to from EUR 30 billion [indiscernible] 130 billion or north of EUR 130 billion now. The innovation engine is extremely strong in terms of putting out new features, new products, new services, and there's a whole slate of things that is not even reflected yet.

We talk about ACT-1, ACT-2, ACT-3. There's workers as a compute platform that we haven't even started to talk about what it could mean from a revenue contribution perspective on purpose because we think adoption is more important in the beginning, but there is a lot. And we are not opportunity limit that, and that's why we are quite optimistic when we look at our future.

Brent Thill

You added a 25% free cash flow margin at the Analyst Day. So it's not just about the top line, you're also going to give us a nice bottom. When you think about the kind of how long it takes to convert there, I mean, how do you think about the duration to...

Thomas Seifert

Well, we broke free cash flow breakeven only "only last year". We delivered now three record quarters of operating margin and free cash flow to the shareholders. The efficiency that and the levers you have in the Cloudflare business model are quite unique.

How we think about the cost to deliver products, to serve products to deliver revenue, and then how we think about churn, gives us extremely good visibility on how we will get there, disability on the cost of [serve] side, for example, that all products run on all servers, in all locations, is one of the reasons why our gross margins are so superior.

If you go into the details, and we talked about it at Investor Day, we built this infrastructure based on what we call a Cloudflare One ACT-1 product. So all of our Cisco as a Service product, if you're gonna say so.

The cost of the business models are sized by the pipes, literally, the [diameter of the] pipes you install moving data back in force. This first wave of products is literally only pushing data out. So every product we put on the network now that brings data back, like Zero Trust products, almost come at extremely high gross margin. It's 0 marginal cost.

So that is a huge lever for us to drive -- and continue to drive efficiency in the business model. And on the CapEx side, when we IPO-ed our CapEx ratio, network CapEx ratio was in the high teens. We are now in the low teens. So despite the fact that revenue is now far north of $1 billion, we have 50 revenue [contributing] products.

We have thousands -- or hundreds of thousands of customers in larger and larger customers on the network. The CapEx ratio has come down. So the levers you have to run the business, not only in a high-growth mode, but deliver superior operating margins and free cash flow are quite unique.

Brent Thill

One of the questions we get is the evolution of the go-to-market and sales leadership and what's been going on. Can you just address what seems to be evolving -- you're always evolving your go to market, but it feels like there's -- is there something bigger going on in this evolution now than maybe in the past in terms of...

Thomas Seifert

I'm not sure it's bigger, but the evolution is there. You just have to look in the numbers. We were a company that was founded with a freemium model. Our first paying customers were customers that gave us a credit card, and we charged them $20 or $200 a month.

And I remember our first really contracted customer came as late as 2016 when [indiscernible] ran for President. And paying capital needed to protect the infrastructure, that was literally our first contracted customer. Now our largest customers are far north of $10 million of ACV. We have 50 revenue-generating products that need to be bundled and sold.

So the go-to-market has to evolve. It has to support this us moving up the enterprise stack. A lot of the things were in flight already last year. We started to work on new billing engines. We started to work on bundling and pricing projects, how do you bundle this. And the go-to-market has to evolve. And this was the main reason why we started to make changes to our go-to-market leadership last year.

And we continue on this path. Our growth and our success moving up market has been quite impressive, and that might have accelerated the need to make changes faster. And now you have some macroeconomic headwinds that also make the time more opportune to make more drastic changes like what we talked about on our last earnings call. We talked about that we need to make changes to the team. Not everybody was working at the same performance level, that needed to be addressed and is being addressed right now.

Brent Thill

When do you think that -- I know, again, it's not always done, but when do you think you get kind of that flushed out, you're at more baseline and you feel like...

Thomas Seifert

This will be flushed out before the second quarter is over. You hire new people. Our ramp times are rather short. It takes us about 4 months to ramp in mid-market [AE] to full productivity. It takes us about 6 months, slightly more than 6 months for an enterprise ramp.

So we -- the transition will be mostly over by the end of the second quarter, and then we will see first impact from the changes before we enter the new year.

Brent Thill

Two quick last ones. Bundling. In terms of adoption, are we kind of inning 1, inning 2? Or are we further in, I guess, in the 9 innings baseball game or whatever now sports analogy you want, what...

Thomas Seifert

I think we are in the beginning. We are just launching. We are very early. The companies that we admire, Microsoft Salesforce, that was a big part of their success and their journey growing up. But we are just getting started.

Brent Thill

And then the 10-year question of most exciting thing for you over this next decade. What should long-term investors be looking at that you're most excited about over the next 10 years?

Thomas Seifert

Yes. If you start to understand the business model of this gigantic network, that is now in north of 300 cities in more than 100 countries, not further away than 100 milliseconds from 99% of the things that want to connect, all the services that we have, but all the services and products that are still thinkable in terms of what you can put on this network, how you can put the network edge even further out into -- onto [vices] into base stations is just a unique concept.

I think we are one of the few companies that over the last 10 years, hardly pivoted in terms of how we started and what we want to achieve. It was this some evolution of the business model, and there's just so much more we can do to sticking to the core idea of this network and how their services and products we offer are run and provided from the network. So I think that's super exciting.

Brent Thill

Thanks Thomas for joining. Thanks Phil.

Thomas Seifert

Thank you for having us.